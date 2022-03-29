Conference Champs Canyons Women’s Tennis Finishes Season Undefeated

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

Already crowned champions of the Western State Conference, College of the Canyons completed its undefeated run through the conference schedule with a dominant 8-1 road win at Glendale College on March 22.

Canyons (13-2, 12-0) concludes the 2022 regular season as the Western State champions for the first time in program history, returning to action in top form after a nearly two-year layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tuesday’s win was the 12th straight for COC dating back to Feb. 3, another program record.

The Cougars swept all six singles matches vs. the Vaqueros (6-10, 4-8) and also took two of three in doubles action. Glendale’s lone point came from the No. 1 doubles position.

No. 3 doubles duo Hannah Heiber and Lauren Neal teamed for COC’s first point of the day with an 8-3 win. The victory brought their season record to 12-2, the best mark among the Cougars’ three primary doubles teams.

Lauren Hannah and Jennifer Russell improved to 10-4 on the season with its 8-3 doubles victory from the No. 2 spot.

The team of Lexi Paunovic and Ashley Villarta fell by a 4-8 score, finishing the regular season at 9-5 in doubles competition.

Villarta was a winner (6-2, 7-6, 5) from the No. 1 singles spot and concludes the regular season at 6-10.

Paunovic improved to 11-2 in singles action with her victory (6-4, 6-1) from the No. 2 position.

Russell also moved to 11-2 on the year, primarily playing from the No. 3 spot, after her win (6-0, 6-4) on Tuesday. Russell, the current COC Student-Athlete of the week, is now 21-3 in her two-year Cougar career, which includes a shortened 2020 campaign.

Neal finishes the regular season at 9-6 in singles play after taking her match (6-1, 7-5) from the No. 4 position.

Heiber was convincing in her victory (6-2, 6-1) from the No. 5 spot, improving to 9-3 in singles competition.

Hannah moved her current win streak to nine matches with a straight sets (6-0, 6-0) win in the No. 6 match-up. She finishes the regular season at 10-4.

Canyons will now move into the CCCAA SoCal Regional Playoffs beginning in early April. The Cougars will also have a number of singles and doubles duos move on to the individual postseason matches.

Full results from Tuesday’s match at Glendale are below.

Doubles

Paunovic/Villarta (COC) loses to Mardrosians/Gueco (GCC) — 4-8

Hannah/Russell (COC) defeats Joshi/Charles (GCC) — 8-3

Heiber/Neal (COC) defeats Mkrtchiam/Poghosyan (GCC) — 8-1

Singles

Ashley Villarta (COC) defeats Minnie Mardrosians(GCC) — 6-2, 7-6, 5

Lexi Paunovic (COC) defeats Siya Joshi (GCC) — 6-4, 6-1

Jennifer Russell (COC) defeats Kianna Gueco(GCC) — 6-0, 6-4

Lauren Neal (COC) defeats Ailyne Charles (GCC) — 6-1, 7-5

Hannah Heiber (COC) defeats Naneh Mkrtchiam (GCC) — 6-2, 6-1

Lauren Hannah (COC) defeats Susanna Poghosyan (GCC) — 6-0, 6-0

