SCV Chamber Members Honored in the Valley 200

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced that several of its member businesses and community leaders have been recognized in the Los Angeles Business Journal’s Inside the Valley 200.

Inside the Valley 200 is a prestigious list honoring the most influential figures shaping the future of the Greater San Fernando Valley region, including right here in the Santa Clarita Valley.

This recognition highlights the strength, innovation, and leadership within our Chamber community. The Chamber says they couldn’t be prouder to see their members celebrated among the region’s top changemakers and trailblazers.

Please join in congratulating these outstanding leaders who continue to drive progress and elevate the local economy.

Hon. Kathryn Barger – Supervisor, County of Los Angeles

Ana Fonseca – President & CEO, Logix Federal Credit Union

Tamara Gurney – President & CEO, Mission Valley Bank

Tracy Hernandez – CEO, BizFed

Calvin Hedman – President, Hedman Partners

Kevin Klockenga – President & CEO, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

Mitzi Like – CEO, LBW Insurance and Financial Services

Ravi Rajan – President, California Institute of the Arts

Stuart Waldman – President, Valley Industry & Commerce Association (VICA)

Adel Villalobos – CEO, Lief Labs

The Chamber is especially proud to share that Ivan Volschenk, Managing Partner of Evolve Business Strategies, the firm that proudly manages the SCV Chamber, has once again been recognized this year among the region’s most influential leaders.

This well-deserved honor reflects his unwavering dedication to business advocacy, economic development, and community impact across the region.

His continued presence on this prestigious list is a testament to his leadership, but also to the values of integrity, innovation, and collaboration that guide both

Evolve and the work being done every day to elevate the SCV Chamber and the businesses served.

