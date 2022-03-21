Congressional Art Competition Now Accepting Submissions

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, announced that his office is now accepting submissions to the annual Congressional Art Competition.

High school students across California’s 25th District are invited to participate in the annual competition. Participants will have a chance to compete to have their artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building where it will be seen by members of Congress and visitors from around the world.

“I am excited to officially kick off the 2022 Congressional Art Competition. This year, students will select the theme that speaks the most to them from two options: Man’s Best Friend or Machines in Motion,” said Garcia. “I was thoroughly impressed with the creative entries we received last year. I look forward to seeing what the creative students from California’s 25th District come up with.”

To enter the contest, students should submit their two-dimensional artwork and the student release form to one of Garcia’s district offices by Thursday, April 28, 2022.

– Judging will occur during the first week of May, and 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place will be announced shortly after.

– There will be a Meet & Greet for the winners with Congressman Mike Garcia, date TBA.

– The student art will be displayed for the public to view at Fast Frames Valencia from Monday, May 2nd through Friday, May 13.

The students’ artwork should reflect one of two themes: Man’s Best Friend or Machines in Motion.

All forms, rules and regulations, and further details can be found here. Any questions regarding the congressional art competition should be submitted to Chelsea Orzechowski at the Congressman’s office: 661-568-4855 or Chelsea.Orzechowski@mail.house.gov and include “Congressional Art Competition 2022” in the subject line.

