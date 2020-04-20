Connecting the Hospital-Nursing Home Dots | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

|
|
|
April 19
1880 - Pico Oil Spring Mine Section 2 patented by R.F. Baker and Edward F. Beale [story]
Sunday, Apr 19, 2020
Saturday, Apr 18, 2020
Friday, Apr 17, 2020
Thursday, Apr 16, 2020
Wednesday, Apr 15, 2020
To mark the golden anniversary of Earth Day (this Wednesday) — while our planet faces its worst public health crisis in a century — CSUN’s Institute for Sustainability looked back for inspiration. To wartime.
UCLA mathematics professors Andrea Bertozzi and Mason Porter will use mathematical modeling, incorporating the specific features of COVID-19, to provide insights to those who are developing strategies to mitigate the spread of the disease.
Ten years ago, as the conveyor belt of medicine geared up, profiteering hospitals learned to discharge patients as rapidly as possible. Some patients went home, but to expedite the transition, the path of least resistance was sending them to nursing homes.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Sunday confirmed 24 new deaths and 334 new cases of COVID-19, with at least 248 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
In response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s “Stay at Home” order and Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth’s suggestions concerning social distancing, the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra is using online technology to practice.
California has now had 30,333 confirmed cases and 985 deaths to date due to the COVID-19 pandemic, state Department of Public Health officials announced Sunday afternoon.
Dr. J. Michael McGrath, who led the Newhall School District as its superintendent from 1972 to 1997 and had an elementary school named for him following his retirement, died in his sleep Thursday night-Friday morning at his home in Valencia. He was 83.
It has been one week since the Santa Clarita Valley opened up a hotel for the vulnerable homeless population, and now officials are saying they are two rooms short of being at capacity.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 81 new deaths and 642 new cases of the COVID-19 disease in the last 24 hours. To date, Public Health has identified 12,021 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of the county including a minimum of 243 in the Santa Clarita Valley.
California now has 28,963 confirmed cases and 1,072 deaths attributed to COVID-19. As of Friday, 3,370 healthcare workers had contracted the disease.
Combating COVID-19 takes each one of us, and I am thankful for your support and compliance with the health recommendations from the L.A. County Department of Public Health.
Several high school cheer teams in the William S. Hart Union High School District are planning to hold virtual introductory parent meetings and virtual team tryouts this year due to COVID-19.
Emile Haddad, chairman and CEO of Five Point Holdings LLC, was named to the Business and Jobs Recovery Task Force by Gov. Gavin Newsom and will join more than 80 other California leaders in business, labor, health and philanthropy to tackle the COVID-19 “pandemic-induced recession” plaguing the state.
Daniel Mortensen, a member of the SCV Water Agency board, was transported to the SCV Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of spousal assault. His bail was set at $50,000 and he was released Tuesday on his own recognizance, according to Sheriff’s Department bail information.
Instead of commercials jolting our angst, or setting an elephant onto our already fragile psyche, why not give us information getting us through the day?
1945 - Actors Harry & Olive Carey sell Saugus ranch after 29 years; now Tesoro del Valle [story]
The “Nation of California,” with its innovative technologic resources, must test its 40 million citizens. The goal should be at a rate of 1 million per day.
A handsome 5-year-old American bulldog named Butch, who'd make a great companion during our safer-at-home time and beyond, is ready for adoption right now at the Castaic Animal Care Center.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce's Nonprofit Council will host a webinar for nonprofit organization staff, board members and volunteers on Wednesday, April 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 40 new deaths and 530 new cases of COVID-19, the first drop in new deaths after three consecutive record-setting days, peaking at 55 on Thursday.
Santa Clarita Valley Runners Senior Spotlight features West Ranch High School’s Hunter Romine, Class of 2020, who has committed to West Point.
Ramping up for a “pandemic-induced recession,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said Friday he’s assembled a prominent cast of business leaders and advisers — including the heads of Apple and Disney, former governors and recent presidential candidate Tom Steyer — to reignite the state’s economy.
April 19-25 is National Volunteer Appreciation Week, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is recognizing its valued volunteers, a group that numbers more than 300 and includes adults, teens, and canines.
