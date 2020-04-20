[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
56°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 19
1880 - Pico Oil Spring Mine Section 2 patented by R.F. Baker and Edward F. Beale [story]
E.F. Beale
Connecting the Hospital-Nursing Home Dots | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
| Sunday, Apr 19, 2020

Dr. Gene DorioThe coronavirus is running rampant through senior residential facilities, especially nursing homes. One source: Hospitals.

Ten years ago, as the conveyor belt of medicine geared up, profiteering hospitals learned to discharge patients as rapidly as possible. Some patients went home, but to expedite the transition, the path of least resistance was sending them to nursing homes.

To make them more palatable, nursing homes were rebranded as “skilled nursing facilities,” and many further enhanced their name to “post-acute rehab.” Yet, the care and reputation did not change.

Fast-forward to our present crisis. The glitch: Hospitals do not have to reveal whether medical staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 and continually hide behind the guise of “confidentiality” and HIPAA, shunning voluntary self-reporting. (Legally true in California. Legislators, are you listening?)

The existing hospital administrative attitude of “get ‘em in and get ‘em out” could therefore have created a vicious cycle of discharged patients contaminating residents at nursing facilities.

Moms, dads, aunts, uncles, sisters, brothers, veterans, retired teachers and first responders have been some of those vulnerable victims.

The roots of the present problem lie in the past, but we must dig in the future to connect the dots.

 

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.

 
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Connecting the Hospital-Nursing Home Dots | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Connecting the Hospital-Nursing Home Dots | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Sunday, Apr 19, 2020
Ten years ago, as the conveyor belt of medicine geared up, profiteering hospitals learned to discharge patients as rapidly as possible. Some patients went home, but to expedite the transition, the path of least resistance was sending them to nursing homes.
READ MORE...

Making the Most of Masks | Commentary by Supervisor Kathryn Barger

Making the Most of Masks | Commentary by Supervisor Kathryn Barger
Saturday, Apr 18, 2020
Combating COVID-19 takes each one of us, and I am thankful for your support and compliance with the health recommendations from the L.A. County Department of Public Health.
READ MORE...

Sympathy Commercials | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Sympathy Commercials | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Saturday, Apr 18, 2020
Instead of commercials jolting our angst, or setting an elephant onto our already fragile psyche, why not give us information getting us through the day?
READ MORE...

Crisis Leadership | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Crisis Leadership | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Friday, Apr 17, 2020
The “Nation of California,” with its innovative technologic resources, must test its 40 million citizens. The goal should be at a rate of 1 million per day.
READ MORE...

Through the Window | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Through the Window | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Thursday, Apr 16, 2020
Should the goal of "flattening the curve" be achieved, it does not mean we are out of harm’s way. Many people will still not have immunity to this virus and can be susceptible to infection.
READ MORE...

Independence Day | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Independence Day | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Wednesday, Apr 15, 2020
The real world has always been divided. Will global leaders work together to fight this challenge, or go to war individually?
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CSUN Community Revives Wartime Victory Garden
To mark the golden anniversary of Earth Day (this Wednesday) — while our planet faces its worst public health crisis in a century — CSUN’s Institute for Sustainability looked back for inspiration. To wartime.
CSUN Community Revives Wartime Victory Garden
UCLA Math Pros Funded to Map Spread of Disease
UCLA mathematics professors Andrea Bertozzi and Mason Porter will use mathematical modeling, incorporating the specific features of COVID-19, to provide insights to those who are developing strategies to mitigate the spread of the disease.
UCLA Math Pros Funded to Map Spread of Disease
Connecting the Hospital-Nursing Home Dots | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Ten years ago, as the conveyor belt of medicine geared up, profiteering hospitals learned to discharge patients as rapidly as possible. Some patients went home, but to expedite the transition, the path of least resistance was sending them to nursing homes.
Connecting the Hospital-Nursing Home Dots | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
L.A. County Sunday: New Deaths Drop to 24; 334 New Cases; Min. 248 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Sunday confirmed 24 new deaths and 334 new cases of COVID-19, with at least 248 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Sunday: New Deaths Drop to 24; 334 New Cases; Min. 248 in SCV
Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra Stays Strong During COVID-19 Quarantine
In response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s “Stay at Home” order and Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth’s suggestions concerning social distancing, the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra is using online technology to practice.
Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra Stays Strong During COVID-19 Quarantine
California Sunday: 30,333 Cases Incl. 3,523 Healthcare Workers; 1,166 Deaths
California has now had 30,333 confirmed cases and 985 deaths to date due to the COVID-19 pandemic, state Department of Public Health officials announced Sunday afternoon.
California Sunday: 30,333 Cases Incl. 3,523 Healthcare Workers; 1,166 Deaths
Today in SCV History (April 19)
1880 - Pico Oil Spring Mine Section 2 patented by R.F. Baker and Edward F. Beale [story]
E.F. Beale
J. Michael McGrath, Chief of Newhall Schools for 25 Years, Dies at 83
Dr. J. Michael McGrath, who led the Newhall School District as its superintendent from 1972 to 1997 and had an elementary school named for him following his retirement, died in his sleep Thursday night-Friday morning at his home in Valencia. He was 83.
J. Michael McGrath, Chief of Newhall Schools for 25 Years, Dies at 83
Local Hotel Sheltering Vulnerable Population During Crisis
It has been one week since the Santa Clarita Valley opened up a hotel for the vulnerable homeless population, and now officials are saying they are two rooms short of being at capacity.
Local Hotel Sheltering Vulnerable Population During Crisis
L.A. County Saturday: Highest Number of New Deaths (81); At Least 243 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 81 new deaths and 642 new cases of the COVID-19 disease in the last 24 hours. To date, Public Health has identified 12,021 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of the county including a minimum of 243 in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Saturday: Highest Number of New Deaths (81); At Least 243 SCV Cases
California Saturday: 28,963 Cases Incl. 3,370 Healthcare Workers; 1,072 Deaths
California now has 28,963 confirmed cases and 1,072 deaths attributed to COVID-19. As of Friday, 3,370 healthcare workers had contracted the disease.
California Saturday: 28,963 Cases Incl. 3,370 Healthcare Workers; 1,072 Deaths
Making the Most of Masks | Commentary by Supervisor Kathryn Barger
Combating COVID-19 takes each one of us, and I am thankful for your support and compliance with the health recommendations from the L.A. County Department of Public Health.
Making the Most of Masks | Commentary by Supervisor Kathryn Barger
Hart District Cheer Teams to Hold Virtual Tryouts
Several high school cheer teams in the William S. Hart Union High School District are planning to hold virtual introductory parent meetings and virtual team tryouts this year due to COVID-19.
Hart District Cheer Teams to Hold Virtual Tryouts
Five Point CEO Picked for State COVID-19 Task Force
Emile Haddad, chairman and CEO of Five Point Holdings LLC, was named to the Business and Jobs Recovery Task Force by Gov. Gavin Newsom and will join more than 80 other California leaders in business, labor, health and philanthropy to tackle the COVID-19 “pandemic-induced recession” plaguing the state.
Five Point CEO Picked for State COVID-19 Task Force
SCV Water’s Mortensen Arrested on Suspicion of Spousal Assault
Daniel Mortensen, a member of the SCV Water Agency board, was transported to the SCV Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of spousal assault. His bail was set at $50,000 and he was released Tuesday on his own recognizance, according to Sheriff’s Department bail information.
SCV Water’s Mortensen Arrested on Suspicion of Spousal Assault
Sympathy Commercials | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Instead of commercials jolting our angst, or setting an elephant onto our already fragile psyche, why not give us information getting us through the day?
Sympathy Commercials | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Today in SCV History (April 18)
1945 - Actors Harry & Olive Carey sell Saugus ranch after 29 years; now Tesoro del Valle [story]
Carey Ranch
Crisis Leadership | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
The “Nation of California,” with its innovative technologic resources, must test its 40 million citizens. The goal should be at a rate of 1 million per day.
Crisis Leadership | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
You’ll Be Way Safer-At-Home If You Adopt Butch
A handsome 5-year-old American bulldog named Butch, who'd make a great companion during our safer-at-home time and beyond, is ready for adoption right now at the Castaic Animal Care Center.
You’ll Be Way Safer-At-Home If You Adopt Butch
April 22: SCV Chamber Webinar for Nonprofits
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce's Nonprofit Council will host a webinar for nonprofit organization staff, board members and volunteers on Wednesday, April 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
April 22: SCV Chamber Webinar for Nonprofits
L.A. County Friday: Fewer New Deaths, More New Cases; 3rd Death at Henry Mayo
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 40 new deaths and 530 new cases of COVID-19, the first drop in new deaths after three consecutive record-setting days, peaking at 55 on Thursday.
L.A. County Friday: Fewer New Deaths, More New Cases; 3rd Death at Henry Mayo
SCV Runners Senior Spotlight: West Ranch High School’s Hunter Romine
Santa Clarita Valley Runners Senior Spotlight features West Ranch High School’s Hunter Romine, Class of 2020, who has committed to West Point.
SCV Runners Senior Spotlight: West Ranch High School’s Hunter Romine
Newsom: California Now in ‘Pandemic-Induced Recession’
Ramping up for a “pandemic-induced recession,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said Friday he’s assembled a prominent cast of business leaders and advisers — including the heads of Apple and Disney, former governors and recent presidential candidate Tom Steyer — to reignite the state’s economy.
Newsom: California Now in ‘Pandemic-Induced Recession’
April 19-25: Henry Mayo to Mark National Volunteer Appreciation Week
April 19-25 is National Volunteer Appreciation Week, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is recognizing its valued volunteers, a group that numbers more than 300 and includes adults, teens, and canines.
April 19-25: Henry Mayo to Mark National Volunteer Appreciation Week
%d bloggers like this: