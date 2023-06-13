Construction Alert: Whites Canyon Road Resurfacing Project Begins

Whites Canyon Road in the Canyon Country, Saugus area will be under construction during the 2023 Santa Clarita Road Rehab resurfacing project. The work on White’s Canyon is expected to last until September.
The project from Skyline Ranch Road to Delight Street began on Monday, June 12.
Construction is scheduled to occur on weekdays, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
One lane will remain open in both directions at all times during the project. Some night work may be ongoing. Drivers are urged to practice patience during the road resurfacing procedure. Plan to leave extra time to travel through the construction zone, find alternate routes if possible.
For more information about the city of Santa Clarita’s Road Rehab project visit Road Rehab.
For updates on the Road Rehab project search #scroadrehab on Twitter.
With an abundance of rainfall this winter, green hills and a flowing Santa Clara River, this may seem like the new normal in the Santa Clarita Valley with drought feeling like a distant memory. However, the importance of water conservation and the necessity to be effective advocates with our water will always exist within the SCV's desert-like ecosystem.
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, June 13 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall. City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Ready for the next “Coffee With a Cop?” Save the date. Join deputies and officials from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station for a morning of coffee Wednesday, June 21, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Peet’s Coffee, 27047 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.
The Regular Board meeting of the governing board of trustees of the Newhall School District will be held Tuesday, June 13 beginning with a closed session meeting at 6 p.m. followed by the public, open session meeting at 7 p.m. at the Newhall School District office, 25375 Orchard Village Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Things will be going “low and slow” on Saturday, June 24, at California State University, Northridge as CSUN hosts the first of what university officials hope will be an annual lowrider car show at the university.
Wilkin Mes, a longtime veteran of the cruise and maritime industries with extensive experience in terminal management, logistics and cruise services, has been named Vice President of Port Operations for Princess Cruises. Princess Cruises is headquartered in Santa Clarita.
California Institute of the Arts President Ravi Rajan accepted a Posse Star, awarded by the Posse Foundation at its annual “Evening of the Stars” gala in New York City on May 24. CalArts was among three schools that launched the foundation’s newest initiatives, Posse Arts, of which CalArts was the program’s first institutional sponsor.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a tentative budget workshop and business meeting Wednesday, June 14, at 2 p.m. in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
This year, Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation is hosting its first department-wide Pride Month celebration through the month of June at 56 parks, including parks in the Santa Clarita Valley, in partnership with LGBTQ+ community-based organizations.
