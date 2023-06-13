Construction Alert: Whites Canyon Road Resurfacing Project Begins

Whites Canyon Road in the Canyon Country, Saugus area will be under construction during the 2023 Santa Clarita Road Rehab resurfacing project. The work on White’s Canyon is expected to last until September.

The project from Skyline Ranch Road to Delight Street began on Monday, June 12.

Construction is scheduled to occur on weekdays, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

One lane will remain open in both directions at all times during the project. Some night work may be ongoing. Drivers are urged to practice patience during the road resurfacing procedure. Plan to leave extra time to travel through the construction zone, find alternate routes if possible.

For more information about the city of Santa Clarita’s Road Rehab project visit Road Rehab.

For updates on the Road Rehab project search #scroadrehab on Twitter.

