Construction to Reduce Lanes on I-5 This Weekend

Pavement construction will reduce the number of lanes available on the northbound side of Interstate 5 in Burbank beginning Friday at 10 p.m., and the lanes are scheduled to reopen Monday at 4 a.m.

The work is expected to impact Santa Clarita Valley motorists heading north from Los Angeles.

Only two lanes will be open between Verdugo Boulevard and Magnolia Boulevard during the weekend. Construction will reduce the freeway to one lane between 11 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday.

The California Department of Transportation advises drivers to use alternate routes during construction to avoid delays. The recommended routes to take are west on State Route 134, or the Ventura freeway, and north on State Route 170, which is also known as the Hollywood freeway.

Both alternative routes join the I-5 north of the construction zone.

Detours will be provided for closed freeway ramps.

Closed I-5 on-ramps include Western Avenue, Alameda Avenue and Orange Grove Avenue.

Closed I-5 off-ramps include Olive Avenue and westbound on State Route 134 at Zoo Drive.

On-ramps on the westbound State Route 134 at Fairmont Avenue and San Fernando Road will be closed, as well.

Southbound lanes on I-5 will not be affected by this construction, but similar construction, which will reduce lanes on the southbound side, is scheduled to take place Jan. 10-13.

Detours and other information can be found online at My5LA.com and on Twitter at @My5LA.

— By Raychel Stewart