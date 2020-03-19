Consumer Affairs Investigation Near Cinema Drive Not Related to COVID-19

Officials with the California Department of Consumer Affairs are conducting an investigation near the corner of Cinema Drive and Railroad Avenue.

“Don’t be alarmed by the blue tent (and) health HAZMAT truck,” Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Shirley Miller said via a tweet. “Some called expressing concern it was related to COVID-19. Nope, it’s completely unrelated.”

Officials confirmed that the presence of individuals in HAZMAT suits was related to a Consumer Affairs investigation.

A number of agencies are on the scene, including the California Department of Justice, DEA, Los Angeles County Fire Department, City of Santa Clarita, along with a number of unmarked vehicles.

A large amount of what appeared to be lab equipment, kitty liter and trash bags were being either lined up on the ground or loaded into the back of an Enterprise truck rental.

Officials walked in and out carrying lab supplies and wearing either sanitary suits, masks or both.

Officials on the scene did not reply to requests for comment.

Questions sent to the California Department of Consumer Affairs were deferred to the Department of Consumer Affairs’ Bureau of Cannabis Control.

“Our investigators are currently doing an investigation on an illegal business in that area,” said Alex Traverso, assistant chief of communications for the Bureau of Cannabis Control, via email on Thursday.

As of 12:30 p.m., the investigation remained in progress, according to Traverso.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.