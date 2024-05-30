Consumers Warned Not to Drink Illegal Mary Jones Hemp-Infused Sodas

The California Department of Public Health is warning consumers not to drink Mary Jones hemp-infused soda, which have been identified as containing prohibited tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) isolate ingredients. Because these illegal products are inaccurately labeled and contain prohibited intoxicating ingredients, they pose a risk to consumers.

“California simply will not tolerate the distribution and sale of unsafe, mislabeled and illegal products that put the health of the public at risk,” said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH director and state public health officer. “We continue to work with partners across the state to help protect our communities, especially our youth, from illegal hemp products.”

Industrial hemp products are legal in California but are prohibited under state law from containing THC isolates. The state confirmed through laboratory testing that Mary Jones sodas are mislabeled and violate state law by containing Delta-9 THC isolate.

WHAT CALIFORNIANS SHOULD DO: Any consumers experiencing ill effects after consuming these products should consult their health care provider. Anyone finding these products for sale should call the CDPH Complaint Hotline at (800) 495-3232 or submit an electronic report here.

WHAT CALIFORNIA IS DOING: Governor Gavin Newsom recently directed CDPH and the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) to issue notices addressing the sale and distribution of illegal hemp products that put the health and safety of Californians at risk. The state seeks to ensure compliance with existing law to protect Californians, particularly youth, from mislabeled and potentially harmful hemp-infused, particularly youth, from mislabeled and potentially harmful hemp-infused products.

CDPH is working closely with other departments to find, test, and remove these products, as well as partnering with local health jurisdictions to educate the public on these products and what to do if they see or have consumed them.

At this time, Jones Soda Company, based in Seattle, Washington, has not issued a voluntary recall of these products. CDPH issued a notice of violation to the California distributor of Mary Jones beverages earlier this month. The distributor is subject to additional enforcement action, including civil or criminal penalties, as are retailers that continue to sell these products.

ABOUT THE PRODUCT: The hemp-infused sodas were manufactured in Michigan and distributed to retailers across California. The illegal hemp products are also available for direct purchase online. The sodas were distributed in 12 oz. cans in four different flavors containing two different THC amounts. All these products are included in the state’s warning and should not be consumed.

This warning applies to all products listed below regardless of lot numbers and dates provided on packaging and labels.

Product Name: MARY JONES ORANGE & CREAM HEMP-INFUSED SODA Delta 9 THC Amount: 5 mg Product Form: Beverage Can Size: 12 Fluid Ounces UPC: 6 20221 42003 9

Product Name: MARY JONES ORANGE & CREAM HEMP-INFUSED SODA Delta 9 THC Amount: 10 mg Product Form: Beverage Can Size: 12 Fluid Ounces UPC: 6 20221 42003 8

Product Name: MARY JONES BERRY LEMONADE HEMP-INFUSED SODA Delta 9 THC Amount: 5 mg Product Form: Beverage Can Size: 12 Fluid Ounces UPC: 6 20221 41020 6

Product Name: MARY JONES BERRY LEMONADE HEMP-INFUSED SODA Delta 9 THC Amount: 10 mg Product Form: Beverage Can Size: 12 Fluid Ounces UPC: 6 20221 41020 6

Product Name: MARY JONES GREEN APPLE HEMP-INFUSED SODA Delta 9 THC Amount: 5 mg Product Form: Beverage Can Size: 12 Fluid Ounces UPC: 6 20221 41012 1

Product Name: MARY JONES GREEN APPLE HEMP-INFUSED SODA Delta 9 THC Amount: 10 mg Product Form: Beverage Can Size: 12 Fluid Ounces UPC: 6 20221 41012 1

Product Name: MARY JONES ROOT BEER HEMP-INFUSED SODA Delta 9 THC Amount: 5 mg Product Form: Beverage Can Size: 12 Fluid Ounces UPC: 6 20221 41008 4

Product Name: MARY JONES ROOT BEER HEMP-INFUSED SODA Delta 9 THC Amount: 10 mg Product Form: Beverage Can Size: 12 Fluid Ounces UPC: 6 20221 41008 4

