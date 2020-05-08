[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly clear
Mostly clear
61°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 8
1875 - John F. Powell, an Irish immigrant, becomes Justice of the Peace [story]
John F. Powell
Contact Tracing Slows COVID-19 Spread
| Friday, May 8, 2020

When it comes to stopping the spread of COVID-19, public health experts agree that being able to figure out via contact tracing who might have contracted the virus plays a vital role.

“This means that we’re going to follow up with every single person who’s tested positive for COVID-19 so that they know that they have to self-isolate,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of L.A. County’s Department of Public Health, “and we have to be able to get in touch with their close contacts, so their close contacts know that they (have to) self-quarantine.”

This contact tracing enables public health officials to suppress the spread of COVID-19, preventing surges in the health care capacity and allowing for the modification of the stay-at-home order, which is why it has received so much attention from state and local officials as California begins plans to reopen its economy.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced recently that he has teamed up with University of California, San Francisco, and University of California, Los Angeles, to immediately begin training workers to trace the spread of the virus across the state.

With a goal of building an army of 20,000 tracers in two months, Newsom’s program hopes to contain the virus, as trained workers are then deployed to various counties across the state.

Much of this work can be done via phone, text, email and chat, while a new statewide database will help local health departments trace infected people and their contacts as they travel through the state, according to California Department of Public Health officials.

That being said, L.A. County, along with 22 of California’s 60 other local health departments, is actively tracking exposed contacts of those who’ve tested positive for COVID-19, according to Newsom.

In fact, Ferrer says about a quarter of the L.A. County’s 4,000 public health employees have been tracking COVID-19 patients since before the “Safer at Home” order was put in place, including the positive results reported here in the Santa Clarita Valley.

“We are grateful to the governor for expanding the capacity for all the counties to have more resources to do contact tracing,” Ferrer said. “We’re the largest county. We have the most cases. We will continue to need a lot of resources, but we’re welcoming the governor’s efforts and working very closely with the state Department of Public Health, who have been extraordinarily excellent partners through all of this … And we’re doing a really great job.”

Those tracers have been divided into two teams: the larger focusing on following up on every positive COVID-19 test result, while the other focuses on investigating cases in institutional settings, such as skilled nursing homes, assisted living and correctional facilities.

“Obviously, as our numbers grow, we need more people,” Ferrer added. “Many people are on reassignments and have been trained, including some folks who have come from other county departments that are, in fact, doing contact tracing as we speak.”

With each positive result, tracers interview them, identifying who they’ve interacted with, and then notify those people that they need to isolate or quarantine.

Ferrer estimates tracers reach somewhere between 80%-85% of people who are positive. “When we don’t reach people, it’s (because) they either don’t take our calls at all over a three-day period or we don’t have good contact information.”

Before stay-at-home restrictions went into place, tracers had to contact an average of eight people per positive result, which has now decreased to an average of five per case since the order took effect, according to Ferrer.

“If you have 1,000 new cases a day, that’s 5,000 people that need to be contacted,” she said, later adding that she expects that number to increase back to eight as the restrictions are eased. “We are also going to track information that helps us understand how effective we are as a county together (are) slowing the spread of COVID-19, because we cannot have a surge in the number of cases and feel comfortable with continuing to loosen restrictions.”

That being said, Ferrer reminded residents that just because restrictions are being eased does not mean the virus has gone away, nor become less deadly or less infectious.

“The virus is still out there acting in a very similar way that it was acting in March,” she said. “It’s capable of infecting a lot of people when people are in close contact with each other, and for some people, it can be quite dangerous and even deadly. And, we have to keep that information in mind.”

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
County Golf Courses, Trails Reopen Saturday; Parks Open Mother’s Day
Friday, May 8, 2020
County Golf Courses, Trails Reopen Saturday; Parks Open Mother’s Day
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will reopen its golf courses and trails on Saturday, May 9, and local, community and regional parks will stay open on Sunday, May 10.
FULL STORY...
L.A. County Friday: 30,296 Cases; 699 in SCV, Just 4 in Val Verde
Friday, May 8, 2020
L.A. County Friday: 30,296 Cases; 699 in SCV, Just 4 in Val Verde
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 883 new cases of COVID-19 and 51 new deaths, with 699 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
California Friday: 62,512 Cases, 2,585 Deaths
Friday, May 8, 2020
California Friday: 62,512 Cases, 2,585 Deaths
California has had 62,512 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,585 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Friday.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
County Golf Courses, Trails Reopen Saturday; Parks Open Mother’s Day
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will reopen its golf courses and trails on Saturday, May 9, and local, community and regional parks will stay open on Sunday, May 10.
County Golf Courses, Trails Reopen Saturday; Parks Open Mother’s Day
Barger Chairs First Meeting of Economic Resiliency Task Force
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger chaired the first meeting of the county Economic Resiliency Task Force Friday, in partnership with Vice-Chair Supervisor Hilda Solis and Supervisors Mark Ridley-Thomas, Shelia Kuehl and Janice Hahn.
Barger Chairs First Meeting of Economic Resiliency Task Force
L.A. County Friday: 30,296 Cases; 699 in SCV, Just 4 in Val Verde
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 883 new cases of COVID-19 and 51 new deaths, with 699 cases reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Friday: 30,296 Cases; 699 in SCV, Just 4 in Val Verde
COC District Communications Earns Paragon Awards for Marketing Excellence
The College of the Canyons District Communications Office has won three Paragon Awards from the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations.
COC District Communications Earns Paragon Awards for Marketing Excellence
L.A. County Joins ‘Great Plates Delivered’ Program for Seniors, At-Risk Residents
Los Angeles County on Friday announced participation in the state of California’s "Great Plates Delivered" initiative, to provide three home-delivered meals a day to qualifying older adults and adults over 60 who are high-risk as determined by the CDC.
L.A. County Joins ‘Great Plates Delivered’ Program for Seniors, At-Risk Residents
California Friday: 62,512 Cases, 2,585 Deaths
California has had 62,512 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,585 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Friday.
California Friday: 62,512 Cases, 2,585 Deaths
Stroke Doctors Establish Best Practices to Protect Against COVID-19
To keep patients and health-care providers safe from COVID-19, while providing urgent treatment to stroke patients, extra precautions must be taken, according to new guidelines published in the journal Stroke.
Stroke Doctors Establish Best Practices to Protect Against COVID-19
Profiles in Courage: Nurses | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
This is Nurse Appreciation Week, in celebration on May 12 of the 200-year anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birthday. I salute the women and men who continue to exemplify the character and devotion for those who are suffering.
Profiles in Courage: Nurses | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Analyst: COVID-19 Will Shred California Budget, But Less Than Feared
On the heels of a nightmarish U.S. jobs report, California offered a second dose of abysmal economic news Friday as advisers warned the state’s budget troubles will persist through at least 2024.
Analyst: COVID-19 Will Shred California Budget, But Less Than Feared
Newsom Orders Vote-by-Mail Ballots Statewide for Nov. General Election
Recognizing the threat COVID-19 continues to pose to public health, Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday signed an executive order to ensure that Californians can exercise their right to vote by mail during the General Election this November.
Newsom Orders Vote-by-Mail Ballots Statewide for Nov. General Election
Contact Tracing Slows COVID-19 Spread
When it comes to stopping the spread of COVID-19, public health experts agree that being able to figure out via contact tracing who might have contracted the virus plays a vital role.
Contact Tracing Slows COVID-19 Spread
L.A. County Communities of Color Hit Hardest by COVID-19
Los Angeles County’s communities of color remain the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to county Public Health Department statistics.
L.A. County Communities of Color Hit Hardest by COVID-19
Sheriff’s Oversight Panel Subpoenas Villanueva After He Skips Meetings
In its virtual meeting Thursday, the Civilian Oversight Commission for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department unanimously voted to approve a subpoena ordering Sheriff Villanueva to attend the oversight body's next meeting.
Sheriff’s Oversight Panel Subpoenas Villanueva After He Skips Meetings
Child & Family Center Awarded Accreditation for Behavioral Health Care
Child & Family Center in Santa Clarita recently announced the awarding of its three-year accreditation and The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Behavioral Health Care Accreditation by demonstrating compliance with its 1,200 performance standards.
Child & Family Center Awarded Accreditation for Behavioral Health Care
County: Pitchess COVID-19 Numbers Mis-attributed to Val Verde
A geo-mapping system mistakenly attributed a significant spike of COVID-19 cases to the Val Verde community rather than the Pitchess correctional facility outbreak in neighboring Castaic, Los Angeles County officials said Thursday night.
County: Pitchess COVID-19 Numbers Mis-attributed to Val Verde
Judge Throws Water on California Bid to Slow Delta Pumping
With a recent victory over environmentalists in tow, the Trump administration was back in federal court again Thursday arguing it could continue boosting water to California farmers without harming salmon despite the state careening toward another drought.
Judge Throws Water on California Bid to Slow Delta Pumping
Today in SCV History (May 8)
1875 - John F. Powell, an Irish immigrant, becomes Justice of the Peace [story]
John F. Powell
California Thursday: 60,614 Cases, 2,504 Deaths
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Thursday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 60,614 confirmed cases and 2,504 deaths.
California Thursday: 60,614 Cases, 2,504 Deaths
Newsom Releases Industry Guidance to Help Drive Reopening
SACRAMENTO – Following up on the state’s announcement that it will begin modifying the stay at home order on Friday, May 8, Gov. Gavin Newsom released Thursday updated industry guidance – including for retail, manufacturing and logistics – to begin reopening with modifications that reduce risk and establish a safer environment for workers and customers.
Newsom Releases Industry Guidance to Help Drive Reopening
June 15: Virginia Kamhi Demonstrates Pastel Painting at Barnes & Noble
Virginia Kamhi will demonstrate pastel painting at the Monday, June 15, meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA).
June 15: Virginia Kamhi Demonstrates Pastel Painting at Barnes & Noble
COC Defensive End Benjamin Seymour Commits to Montana State
Following a breakout freshman season in which he led the conference in sacks, College of the Canyons defensive end Benjamin Seymour has signed with Montana State University, becoming the 11th member of the Cougars' 2019 team to join a four-year program.
COC Defensive End Benjamin Seymour Commits to Montana State
L.A. County Thursday: 29,427 Cases; 672 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 51 new deaths and 815 new cases of 2019 COVID-19.
L.A. County Thursday: 29,427 Cases; 672 in SCV
iPad Donation Grants County’s Isolated COVID-19 Patients Virtual Family Visits
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services (DHS) is pleased to announce the donation of 300 iPads to its four hospitals to facilitate patient-family communication during the COVID-19 pandemic. This generous gift is through a partnership with the Annenberg Foundation, Brilliant Corners, and the Los Angeles County Center for Strategic Partnerships.
iPad Donation Grants County’s Isolated COVID-19 Patients Virtual Family Visits
CARES Act Allocates $3.1M to COC
College of the Canyons has been allocated approximately $3.1 million in the form of CARES Act Emergency Grants, which will go directly to students with needs related to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
CARES Act Allocates $3.1M to COC
%d bloggers like this: