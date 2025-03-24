header image

March 24
1922 - Wyatt Earp's wife thanks William S. Hart for defending her husband's honor [story]
Wyatt Earp story
Cormorant Chicks Rescued by L.A. County DBH, Bird Rescue
Monday, Mar 24, 2025
Cormorant Chick2

More than 60 Double-crested Cormorant eggs and chicks were rescued from a failing tree in Marina del Rey and are now receiving intensive care at the nonprofit International Bird Rescue’s Los Angeles Wildlife Center, thanks to a coordinated effort between the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors and Bird Rescue.

Strong winds damaged a eucalyptus tree in Burton Chace Park in early March, leading to the collapse of a large trunk and the impending failure of the rest of the tree. Unfortunately, the tree was a popular nesting spot for cormorants, but the growing cracks along its remaining trunk, instability at its base due to the recent trunk collapse and location next to a public walkway and parking lot meant it needed quick removal to protect visitors and wildlife.

2025-03-10 Nest with Cormorant Eggs - Credit LA County Department of Beaches and HarborsOn March 10, DBH, Bird Rescue, the tree contractor and two wildlife biologists worked together to safely rescue 20 nests from the tree as its branches were cut. The eggs and chicks were delivered to Bird Rescue’s wildlife center in San Pedro, and contractors removed the rest of the tree.

Double-crested Cormorants are colonial nesters, and Cormorant parents take turns incubating the eggs over a month-long period. Many of the rescued nests have three to four eggs in them, and some eggs have already hatched. Fortunately, the eggs are likely at various stages of development because of the number of different nests.

Feeding and caring for hatchlings is a delicate and time-consuming process and Bird Rescue clinic staff are working into the night each day helping raise these birds. Many of the rescued chicks may be in care for up to three months.

The rescue would not have been possible without the coordination among DBH, Bird Rescue and others and is a prime example of how DBH is dedicated to protecting the public and wildlife habitat through its tree management program.

Bird Rescue has a long history of responding to wildlife crises, including past events in Northern California that included the rescue of heron and egret chicks when their rookery tree partially collapsed in downtown Oakland in 2019 and a cormorant chick rescue from electrical transmission towers in 2022.

2025-03-04 Failing tree - Credit LA County Department of Beaches and HarborsAbout the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors

The Department of Beaches and Harbors manages Marina del Rey harbor and 23 miles of beaches along the Los Angeles county coastline, including world-famous Zuma, Malibu Surfrider, Venice and Manhattan beaches. In addition maintaining a clean coastline, DBH promotes coastal access for everyone through initiatives like Marina del Rey for All. For more information, visit beaches.lacounty.gov.

About the International Bird Rescue

International Bird Rescue is a global conservation organization for birds in a changing world. Since 1971, Bird Rescue has responded to over 250 oil spills and other wildlife emergencies, caring for more than 160,000 birds on six continents. With crisis response centers in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Anchorage, the organization specializes in emergency preparedness and response, day-to-day aquatic bird care, professional training and scientific research.

Bird Rescue’s Los Angeles Wildlife Center is located at 3601 South Gaffey St., San Pedro, CA 90731.

For more information about Bird Rescue and how to donate, please visit www.birdrescue.org.

2025-03-10 Nest with Comorant Chicks and Egg - Credit LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors

Cormorant chick 3

feeding chicks
Santa Clarita Voices Episode Four Released
Monday, Mar 24, 2025
Santa Clarita Voices Episode Four Released
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the release of the fourth episode of Santa Clarita Voices, the city’s official podcast that highlights the stories, experiences and conversations from city leaders, businesses and organizations.
FULL STORY...
March 24-29: 10 Productions Filming in SCV
Monday, Mar 24, 2025
March 24-29: 10 Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of 10 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 24 to Saturday, March 29.
FULL STORY...
Jack Lilley, Hollywood Stuntman, Dies at 91
Saturday, Mar 22, 2025
Jack Lilley, Hollywood Stuntman, Dies at 91
Jack Lilley, renowned Hollywood stuntman and long-time Santa Clarita Valley resident, died Wednesday, March 19, he was 91. Lilley was enshrined on the Newhall Walk of Western Stars in 2008.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
April 13: ‘Songs From the Saddle’ at the MAIN
The MAIN will host "Songs from the Saddle" during the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 13, a foot-stompin’, heartstring-pullin’ celebration of the West in song and verse.
April 13: ‘Songs From the Saddle’ at the MAIN
May 17: Our Community Salutes, Kiwanis Club to Host Enlistee Recognition Ceremony
Our Community Salutes of Santa Clarita and the Kiwanis Club of Santa Clarita will host an enlistee recognition ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 17 at Golden Valley High School Theater, to honor the 2025 high school seniors and families who will serve in the U.S. armed services.
May 17: Our Community Salutes, Kiwanis Club to Host Enlistee Recognition Ceremony
The MAIN, Dig Deep Theatre Present ‘This is Our Youth’
The MAIN and Dig Deep Theatre will present the theatrical production "This is Our Youth," weekends beginning Friday, April 18-27 at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
The MAIN, Dig Deep Theatre Present ‘This is Our Youth’
Two Times the Fun for TMU Track
The Master's University track and field squads competed in two weekend meets, at the UCLA Bob Larsen Classic on Friday, March 21, and at the Westmont Collegiate Classic on Saturday, March 22.
Two Times the Fun for TMU Track
TMU Gets Non-Conference Win Over Hobart
The Master's University men's volleyball team welcomed the NCAA Division III Hobart College Statesmen for the first time on Bross Court in The MacArthur Center, getting a three-set win in the process on Friday, March 21.
TMU Gets Non-Conference Win Over Hobart
Mustangs Split Doubleheader Against Eagles
The Master's University baseball team made the road trip to Prescott, Ariz. to play a doubleheader against Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, taking a 12-2 loss and a 14-6 win Friday afternoon, March 21.
Mustangs Split Doubleheader Against Eagles
Logix, FHLBank Match Donations to Support SoCal Wildfire Relief
Logix Federal Credit Union partnered with the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco to support local relief and recovery efforts in response to the devastating wildfires in Southern California.
Logix, FHLBank Match Donations to Support SoCal Wildfire Relief
Ken Striplin | Step Back in Time to the Wild West at the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
Spring is fast approaching and the moment we’ve all been waiting for is right around the corner.
Ken Striplin | Step Back in Time to the Wild West at the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
Today in SCV History (March 24)
1922 - Wyatt Earp's wife thanks William S. Hart for defending her husband's honor [story]
Wyatt Earp story
Today in SCV History (March 23)
1886 - Film director Robert N. Bradbury born in Washington state; launched John Wayne's career in Placerita Canyon [watch]
Blue Steel
Today in SCV History (March 22)
1875 - Construction begins on San Fernando Railroad Tunnel [story]
San Fernando Railroad Tunnel
April 16: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at Sand Canyon Country Club
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the April Business After Hours Mixer on Wednesday, April 16 at Sand Canyon Country Club.
April 16: SCV Chamber After Hours Mixer at Sand Canyon Country Club
March 26: COC Board Holds Joint Meeting with ASG
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a special joint meeting with the Associated Student Government on Wednesday, March 26, beginning at 2 p.m.
March 26: COC Board Holds Joint Meeting with ASG
April 5: College of the Canyons to Host Free Children’s Play Day
On Saturday, April 5, the College of the Canyons Department for Early Childhood Education will host ‘Play Day’ as part of the nationally celebrated Week of the Young Child, which is sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children.
April 5: College of the Canyons to Host Free Children’s Play Day
Saddle Up for a Wild West Experience at The MAIN
Get ready to step back in time and immerse yourself in the spirit of the Old West at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
Saddle Up for a Wild West Experience at The MAIN
Santa Clarita 2024 Volunteer Impact Annual Report
The 2024 Volunteer Impact Report has been released by the city of Santa Clarita reflecting the impact that volunteers have on life in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Santa Clarita 2024 Volunteer Impact Annual Report
City Asks Residents for Input on Begonias Lane Park Playground
As part of the city of Santa Clarita Playground Replacement program, Begonias Lane Park playground was identified for replacement in fiscal year 2024-25.
City Asks Residents for Input on Begonias Lane Park Playground
TMU Releases Student Feature Film ‘The Descent’
“The Descent,” the second full-length feature film produced by The Master’s University, is now available for streaming on Tubi.
TMU Releases Student Feature Film ‘The Descent’
Mustangs Buck Royals in Straight Sets
The Master's University men's volleyball team made a statement Thursday night, March 20 in The MacArthur Center with a 25-18, 25-11, 29-27 win over No. 15 Hope International
Mustangs Buck Royals in Straight Sets
