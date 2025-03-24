Cormorant Chicks Rescued by L.A. County DBH, Bird Rescue

More than 60 Double-crested Cormorant eggs and chicks were rescued from a failing tree in Marina del Rey and are now receiving intensive care at the nonprofit International Bird Rescue’s Los Angeles Wildlife Center, thanks to a coordinated effort between the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors and Bird Rescue.

Strong winds damaged a eucalyptus tree in Burton Chace Park in early March, leading to the collapse of a large trunk and the impending failure of the rest of the tree. Unfortunately, the tree was a popular nesting spot for cormorants, but the growing cracks along its remaining trunk, instability at its base due to the recent trunk collapse and location next to a public walkway and parking lot meant it needed quick removal to protect visitors and wildlife.

On March 10, DBH, Bird Rescue, the tree contractor and two wildlife biologists worked together to safely rescue 20 nests from the tree as its branches were cut. The eggs and chicks were delivered to Bird Rescue’s wildlife center in San Pedro, and contractors removed the rest of the tree.

Double-crested Cormorants are colonial nesters, and Cormorant parents take turns incubating the eggs over a month-long period. Many of the rescued nests have three to four eggs in them, and some eggs have already hatched. Fortunately, the eggs are likely at various stages of development because of the number of different nests.

Feeding and caring for hatchlings is a delicate and time-consuming process and Bird Rescue clinic staff are working into the night each day helping raise these birds. Many of the rescued chicks may be in care for up to three months.

The rescue would not have been possible without the coordination among DBH, Bird Rescue and others and is a prime example of how DBH is dedicated to protecting the public and wildlife habitat through its tree management program.

Bird Rescue has a long history of responding to wildlife crises, including past events in Northern California that included the rescue of heron and egret chicks when their rookery tree partially collapsed in downtown Oakland in 2019 and a cormorant chick rescue from electrical transmission towers in 2022.

About the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors

The Department of Beaches and Harbors manages Marina del Rey harbor and 23 miles of beaches along the Los Angeles county coastline, including world-famous Zuma, Malibu Surfrider, Venice and Manhattan beaches. In addition maintaining a clean coastline, DBH promotes coastal access for everyone through initiatives like Marina del Rey for All. For more information, visit beaches.lacounty.gov.

About the International Bird Rescue

International Bird Rescue is a global conservation organization for birds in a changing world. Since 1971, Bird Rescue has responded to over 250 oil spills and other wildlife emergencies, caring for more than 160,000 birds on six continents. With crisis response centers in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Anchorage, the organization specializes in emergency preparedness and response, day-to-day aquatic bird care, professional training and scientific research.

Bird Rescue’s Los Angeles Wildlife Center is located at 3601 South Gaffey St., San Pedro, CA 90731.

For more information about Bird Rescue and how to donate, please visit www.birdrescue.org.

