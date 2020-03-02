Coronavirus COVID-19: Risk Remains Low in LA County

As the risk of contracting novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) remains low in Los Angeles County, the county Department of Public Health received confirmation Saturday that a South Korean flight attendant diagnosed with the virus in South Korea was not symptomatic during a visit to LA County.

County health officials reported that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the flight attendant did not develop symptoms until after departing the county.

At this time, there are no new cases of COVID-19 in LA County, and there is currently no evidence of person-to-person spread of the virus within LA County.

Therefore, the immediate health risk to the general public of exposure to this virus in the county is still considered low.

Public Health is carefully assessing the situation as it evolves. Officials continue to proactively take steps to prevent the spread of this novel coronavirus and to work with healthcare, schools, colleges and universities, the business community, and state and federal partners, among others, to prepare for the possibility of additional cases in the future.

“It is likely we will eventually see more cases of the novel coronavirus, in the midst of continuing to see other respiratory illnesses, like the flu,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, director of the LA County Public Health department.

“Respiratory infections predominantly spread when people are sick with fever and cough are in contact with others,” Ferrer said. “Everyone should stay at home when they’re sick. This requires our employers and schools to be flexible when staff and students are sick and need to stay home.”

Residents can continue to enjoy all their usual activities and feel comfortable eating and shopping at restaurants and stores across LA County and are encouraged to follow the actions below to reduce risk.

Public Health continues to recommend that the public do the following to protect themselves and to prevent the spread of all respiratory illnesses:

* Stay home when you are sick.

* Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

* Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

* Limit close contact, like kissing and sharing cups or utensils, with people who are sick.

* Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

* Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve (not your hands).

* Facemasks are most effective when used appropriately by health care workers and people who are sick.

* Get a flu immunization if you have not done so this season.

Public Health, along with partners in healthcare, state and federal agencies, has systems in place to support appropriate screening and testing for those with exposure to COVID-19, and healthcare providers are able to provide excellent care to manage respiratory illnesses.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about COVID-19:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

California Department of Public Health

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

World Health Organization

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1.