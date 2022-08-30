Coroner Identifies 2 of 3 Killed in Fatal San Francisquito Collision

The Santa Clarita Valley School Food Services Agency has announced that all students will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge as part of California’s Universal Feeding. Each school and/or the central office have a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a motion authored by Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger that extends all conditional use permits issued to restaurants in unincorporated communities by 18 months.
In the fourth and final match of the Electric City Invitational in Great Falls, Mont., The Master's Lady Mustangs convincingly swept Haskell Indian Nations University 25-14, 25-16, 25-14 to improve to 3-2 on the season.
The city of Santa Clarita is a desirable place to live, work and raise a family, thanks in no small part to the leadership of our city council and the commitment and dedication of city staff to serve the needs of residents.
The College of the Canyons Men's Soccer team hosted history at its home field on Saturday, Aug. 27 with the Cougars welcoming the Tahitian U20 National Team to Santa Clarita for the first international match in program history.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday its Latino Business Alliance’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration – Awards and Networking Reception - is set for Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 5:30 p.m. at Tesoro Adobe Historical Park.
VENTURA — College of the Canyons was on the winning side of a 3-1 road result vs. Ventura College on Friday, as the Cougars used two goals from sophomore Rebekah Brooks to open the 2022 season in victorious fashion.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday two new deaths and 203 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 30 deaths and 6,467 new cases countywide.
