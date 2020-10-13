Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Acton Crash

Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Tanos Abdo Habr, a 62-year-old from Santa Clarita, as the man who died following a solo-vehicle traffic collision on Highway 14 in Acton Monday morning.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of a solo-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck on Highway 14, near Santiago Road, just before 8 a.m., according to Officer Stephan Brandt.

Abdo Habr, the driver of the pickup, had suffered a heart attack, which resulted in the crash, according to Officer Michelle Mischeaux, a public information officer at CHP-Antelope Valley area Office.

Abdo Habr was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:43 a.m., according to Sarah Ardalani, a public information officer at the coroner’s office.

A SigAlert was issued for northbound No. 1 lane while CHP officers worked to investigate the crash, with all lanes reopening around 11:30 a.m., per CHP reports.