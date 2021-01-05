Truck Over Embankment
A driver is pronounced dead on arrival after a loaded ACE Hardware truck fell down an embankment off Interstate 5 Monday afternoon. January 04, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal

 

Coroner IDs Driver in Fatal Big Rig Crash

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Jan 5, 2021

By Tammy Murga | The Signal

The Los Angeles County Coroner-Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the driver of a loaded Ace Hardware truck who died after the big rig fell down an embankment off Interstate 5 on Monday.

The man was identified as 57-year-old Richard Peter Heeschen, according to Sarah Ardalani, the public information officer for the Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. His city of residence is unknown, she added.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to the reported crash at around 12:41 p.m. on the northbound 5 freeway north of Templin Highway, according to Fire Department spokesman Jonathan Matheny.

A California Highway Patrol officer who also responded to the scene had run down a steep 70-foot dirt embankment and pulled the driver out of the truck in an attempt to save his life, according to CHP Officer Josh Greengard. The officer was airlifted to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as a precautionary measure, and he’s believed to be in good health.

The crash had resulted in an hours-long SigAlert that temporarily blocked two lanes of the 5 freeway.

No Comments for : Coroner IDs Driver in Fatal Big Rig Crash


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Countywide Deaths Top 11,000; SCV Surpasses 18,000 Cases

    Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Countywide Deaths Top 11,000; SCV Surpasses 18,000 Cases

    7 mins ago
  • Jan. 9: Zonta Lifeforward Virtual Tax Workshop

    Jan. 9: Zonta Lifeforward Virtual Tax Workshop

    1 hour ago
  • Power Cut to Sand Canyon Residents After Car Hits Power Line

    Power Cut to Sand Canyon Residents After Car Hits Power Line

    4 hours ago
  • Residents Encouraged to Take City’s Local Hazard Mitigation Plan Survey

    Residents Encouraged to Take City’s Local Hazard Mitigation Plan Survey

    5 hours ago
  • Castaic Union Selects Mayreen Burk New Board President

    Castaic Union Selects Mayreen Burk New Board President

    6 hours ago
  • SCV Water’s Upcoming Virtual Gardening Class to Highlight Proper Pruning

    SCV Water’s Upcoming Virtual Gardening Class to Highlight Proper Pruning

    7 hours ago
  • Firefighters Quickly Douse Val Verde Structure Fire

    Firefighters Quickly Douse Val Verde Structure Fire

    7 hours ago
  • Coroner IDs Driver in Fatal Big Rig Crash

    Coroner IDs Driver in Fatal Big Rig Crash

    8 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (Jan. 5)

    Today in SCV History (Jan. 5)

    17 hours ago
  • Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 6 New Deaths at Henry Mayo; SCV Cases Near 18K

    Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 6 New Deaths at Henry Mayo; SCV Cases Near 18K

    22 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.