Homicide detectives search for evidence in a deadly stabbing in Newhall on Friday, May 15, 2020. | Photo: Dan Watson / The Signal.

 

Coroner ID’s Man Killed in Newhall Stabbing; Suspect in Custody

Uploaded: , Monday, May 18, 2020

By Tammy Murga | The Signal

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has identified the man killed in a Newhall stabbing late Friday night, and a suspect is now in custody.

Sean Lewis Driggs, 51, a transient, was pronounced dead Friday, according to Lt. Rudy Molano with the Coroner’s Office, who confirmed that a suspect was in custody but did not release a name.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau was not immediately available to confirm the name of the suspect in connection to the murder.

The deadly incident took place on the 23400 block of Lyons Avenue at approximately 11:33 p.m., where Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a call of a possible assault with a deadly weapon.

Upon arrival, law enforcement found Driggs on the scene with multiple stab wounds.

Earlier Friday night, deputies had responded to at least two other reports of stabbings in Newhall and Valencia. On the 25700 block of Hogan Drive in Valencia deputies found a victim who was transported to a hospital, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokeswoman Imy McBride.

Homicide detectives were not immediately available to respond to whether the stabbings were related.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, and is being held in lieu of $2 million bail at the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Law enforcement officials have not yet confirmed that the man is the same suspect in connection to the fatal attack on Driggs.

