Coroner ID’s Saugus Death as Daniel Bennett, Former Rep. Hill’s Brother

The man who died after being found unresponsive at his home in Saugus on Saturday has been identified as Daniel Brett Bennett, according to Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office officials.

Bennett, 20, was also later identified as former congressional Rep. Katie Hill’s younger brother.

“Yesterday, my baby brother Danny — a young man who overcame so much in his short life with so much promise ahead — passed away,” Hill said Sunday. “My heart is breaking, and I will miss him forever. Prayers for our family in this impossibly difficult time would be appreciated.”

Though mourning the loss of her brother, Hill said she will have more to say in a couple of days.

The coroner’s office has yet to determine a cause of death, but no evidence of foul play was found at the scene, according to a news release from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau.