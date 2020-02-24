Costa Unveils Bill to Fund High-Speed Rail in California, U.S.

After leading the fight in Congress for investment in America’s national rail infrastructure, U.S. Congressman Jim Costa (D-Fresno) has unveiled the High-Speed Rail Corridor Development Act, legislation that would provide $32 billion to fund projects in federally designated high-speed rail corridors.
“This legislation will provide the needed funding to finish California’s High-Speed Rail project,” Costa said. “California is leading the nation in building modern, green train technology, which will get our cars off the road and improve our air quality.
“We must invest in our future for our health and our economy,” he said. “We already see the benefits, with new business investments in our communities and more high-paying jobs. The 119-miles of construction has already employed more than 3,000 workers and supported 500 small businesses. This is the time to bring our transportation infrastructure into the 21st century. We can, and we will get this job done.”
“Building transformative infrastructure projects – like high-speed rail – requires leaders with vision and determination. Congressman Costa has always demonstrated he has both when it comes to building clean, fast high-speed rail. His bill represents the kind of partnership we need with the federal government to get this important work done.” – Brian Kelly, CEO, California High-Speed Rail Authority.
“This administration remains committed to fulfilling the vision of the voters and completing the full Phase 1 high-speed rail system. Congressman Costa’s continued partnership to help us close the funding gaps to complete not only Valley to Valley but the entire project, puts us a step closer to that reality. Together, we look forward to bringing the tremendous economic, transportation and environmental benefits of truly high-speed rail to California.” – Lenny Mendonca, Chairman, California High-Speed Rail Authority.
“Increasing mobility and building infrastructure are key tools of economic development, especially for the Central Valley. I am proud to join Rep. Costa on this bill to authorize key funding for projects in federally designated high-speed rail corridors. If America wants to continue its leadership of the world economy and counteract the effects of climate change, we must dream big and upgrade our infrastructure to ensure Californians can move efficiently and effectively as the Central Valley grows.” – Congressman TJ Cox (CA-21)
It authorizes $32 billion dollars through 2024 for the High-Speed Rail Corridor Investment program and also authorizes the Secretary of Transportation to award grants for projects that are part of a state rail plan, encourage intermodal connectivity, and those with environmental benefits.
There are currently 30 active construction sites within the California High-Speed Rail system between Madera and Kern counties, with more than 500 certified small businesses working to build the Central Valley segment. To date, more than 3,000 construction workers have been dispatched to the project.
