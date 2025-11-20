Cougar Hoops Back in Postseason, at San Bernardino Valley Saturday

College of the Canyons women’s volleyball finished its conference schedule on a high note to earn a spot in the 3C2A Southern California Regional Playoffs for the second straight season.

No. 17 Canyons (11-14) travels to No. 14 San Bernardino Valley College (14-8) to begin the 3C2A Southern California Regional Playoff match at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22.

COC completed the regular season as runner-up in the Western State Conference, South Division standings behind conference champs Santa Monica College. The Cougars were 9-3 in conference play with two of those losses coming against SMC.

The Cougars are competing in the regional playoffs for the 21st time in program history. COC has advanced to the postseason in 13 of the last 15 seasons.

San Bernardino Valley was runner-up in the Inland Empire Conference trailing only College of the Desert (21-6) in the six-team league. The Wolverines won five straight matches to close out the regular season and own a record of 8-1 on the home floor.

The winner of the match between Canyons and SBVC will advance to face the SoCal region’s No. 1 seed in San Diego Mesa College (27-1). That match is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 25, in San Diego.

The 2025 Southern California Regional Playoffs begin Saturday, Nov. 22, and run through Saturday, Nov. 29. Four teams will advance from the SoCal Regional bracket to the 3C2A State Championship showdown Dec. 5-7 at Folsom Lake College in Folsom.

A full SoCal Regional bracket is included here.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Like this: Like Loading...