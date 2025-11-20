header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 20
1831 - Local entrepreneurs Sanford and Cyrus Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) born in Machias, Maine [story]
Sanford Lyon
Cougar Hoops Back in Postseason, at San Bernardino Valley Saturday
| Thursday, Nov 20, 2025

College of the Canyons women’s volleyball finished its conference schedule on a high note to earn a spot in the 3C2A Southern California Regional Playoffs for the second straight season.

No. 17 Canyons (11-14) travels to No. 14 San Bernardino Valley College (14-8) to begin the 3C2A Southern California Regional Playoff match at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22.

COC completed the regular season as runner-up in the Western State Conference, South Division standings behind conference champs Santa Monica College. The Cougars were 9-3 in conference play with two of those losses coming against SMC.

The Cougars are competing in the regional playoffs for the 21st time in program history. COC has advanced to the postseason in 13 of the last 15 seasons.

San Bernardino Valley was runner-up in the Inland Empire Conference trailing only College of the Desert (21-6) in the six-team league. The Wolverines won five straight matches to close out the regular season and own a record of 8-1 on the home floor.

The winner of the match between Canyons and SBVC will advance to face the SoCal region’s No. 1 seed in San Diego Mesa College (27-1). That match is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 25, in San Diego.

The 2025 Southern California Regional Playoffs begin Saturday, Nov. 22, and run through Saturday, Nov. 29. Four teams will advance from the SoCal Regional bracket to the 3C2A State Championship showdown Dec. 5-7 at Folsom Lake College in Folsom.

A full SoCal Regional bracket is included here.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Cougar Hoops Back in Postseason, at San Bernardino Valley Saturday

Cougar Hoops Back in Postseason, at San Bernardino Valley Saturday
Thursday, Nov 20, 2025
No. 17 Canyons women's volleyball (11-14) travels to No. 14 San Bernardino Valley College (14-8) to begin the 3C2A Southern California Regional Playoff match at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22.
FULL STORY...

Canyons Overcomes Late Deficit 51-46 at Riverside City

Canyons Overcomes Late Deficit 51-46 at Riverside City
Thursday, Nov 20, 2025
College of the Canyons women's basketball won its third straight contest 51-46 at Riverside City College on Tuesday, Nov. 18 behind double-digit point totals from freshmen Lili Martinez and Kathy Artiga. 
FULL STORY...

Cougars Finish Fourth at State Championship Tourney, Kitabatake is Runner-Up

Cougars Finish Fourth at State Championship Tourney, Kitabatake is Runner-Up
Thursday, Nov 20, 2025
College of the Canyons women's golf had its state title aspirations washed away as inclement weather forced the cancellation of the second round of the 2025 3C2A State Championship Tournament at Alisal Ranch River Course on Monday, Nov. 17.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Win Exhibition Over Nelson

Mustangs Win Exhibition Over Nelson
Thursday, Nov 20, 2025
Quincy Phillips scored 30 points to lead The Master's University men's basketball team to a 106-89 exhibition win over the Nelson (AZ) Warriors Wednesday night, Nov. 19 in The MacArthur Center.
FULL STORY...

Canyons Claims Conference Title, Headed Back to Postseason

Canyons Claims Conference Title, Headed Back to Postseason
Tuesday, Nov 18, 2025
College of the Canyons women's soccer finished the regular season as co-champions of the Western State Conference, South Division and is headed to the postseason for a 14th consecutive season under head coach Justin Lundin.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Recycle Leftover Thanksgiving Leftovers
In the city of Santa Clarita, food waste should now be recycled. Place food waste in a plastic bag and place the bag inside your green organics recycling cart alongside loose green waste or yard waste.
Recycle Leftover Thanksgiving Leftovers
Cougar Hoops Back in Postseason, at San Bernardino Valley Saturday
No. 17 Canyons women's volleyball (11-14) travels to No. 14 San Bernardino Valley College (14-8) to begin the 3C2A Southern California Regional Playoff match at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22.
Cougar Hoops Back in Postseason, at San Bernardino Valley Saturday
Canyons Overcomes Late Deficit 51-46 at Riverside City
College of the Canyons women's basketball won its third straight contest 51-46 at Riverside City College on Tuesday, Nov. 18 behind double-digit point totals from freshmen Lili Martinez and Kathy Artiga. 
Canyons Overcomes Late Deficit 51-46 at Riverside City
Cougars Finish Fourth at State Championship Tourney, Kitabatake is Runner-Up
College of the Canyons women's golf had its state title aspirations washed away as inclement weather forced the cancellation of the second round of the 2025 3C2A State Championship Tournament at Alisal Ranch River Course on Monday, Nov. 17.
Cougars Finish Fourth at State Championship Tourney, Kitabatake is Runner-Up
Mustangs Win Exhibition Over Nelson
Quincy Phillips scored 30 points to lead The Master's University men's basketball team to a 106-89 exhibition win over the Nelson (AZ) Warriors Wednesday night, Nov. 19 in The MacArthur Center.
Mustangs Win Exhibition Over Nelson
Today in SCV History (Nov. 20)
1831 - Local entrepreneurs Sanford and Cyrus Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) born in Machias, Maine [story]
Sanford Lyon
Child & Family Center Adopt-a-Family for the Holiday Season
The Child & Family Center is inviting our community to “Adopt-a-Family” and bring warmth, joy, and hope to children and families right here in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Child & Family Center Adopt-a-Family for the Holiday Season
Free Thanksgiving Food Distributions In Assembly District 40
As the holiday season approaches, many families across the community are feeling the pressure of rising costs.
Free Thanksgiving Food Distributions In Assembly District 40
CSUN’s Annual Powwow Celebrates 40 years of Bringing Together SoCal American Indian Communities
California State University, Northridge’s 40th annual Powwow returns to campus on Saturday, Nov. 29, in celebration of the American Indian communities of Los Angeles County and throughout Southern California.
CSUN’s Annual Powwow Celebrates 40 years of Bringing Together SoCal American Indian Communities
CalChamber Names Valladares ﻿CA’s Top Senator for Business Votes
Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) has been recognized by the California Chamber of Commerce for having the strongest pro-business and economic growth voting records in the State Senate.  
CalChamber Names Valladares ﻿CA’s Top Senator for Business Votes
Study by CSUN Prof Upends Understanding of What Happens to Iron at Earth’s Core
A team of researchers that includes chemistry students and faculty at California State University, Northridge have just completed a massive computational study of the element iron’s behavior at the Earth’s core.
Study by CSUN Prof Upends Understanding of What Happens to Iron at Earth’s Core
Postal Service Highlights State-of-the-Art Package Sorting Machine, Holiday Season Readiness in Santa Clarita
The Santa Clarita Mail Processing and Distribution Center will handle hundreds of millions of pieces of mail and packages this holiday season and they ready to handle it 
Postal Service Highlights State-of-the-Art Package Sorting Machine, Holiday Season Readiness in Santa Clarita
Whitesides Introduces Bill Honoring Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer
Rep. George Whitesides introduced legislation to designate the Castaic Post Office in honor of the late Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer.
Whitesides Introduces Bill Honoring Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer
CSUN Grad Students Publish Landmark Study on Coral Reef Population Declining
A landmark study led by two California State University, Northridge graduate students has revealed that recent heat waves, which caused the mass mortality of fire corals, contributed to the widespread elimination of the last standing coral flourishing in St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands, marking a turning point in the ecology of shallow coral reefs in the region.
CSUN Grad Students Publish Landmark Study on Coral Reef Population Declining
Nov. 20-23: ‘Native Gardens’ at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall
The comedy "Native Gardens" by Karen Zacarias and presented by HOPE Theatre Arts will open at The MAIN theater in Old Town Newhall on Thursday, Nov. 20 for a limited run.
Nov. 20-23: ‘Native Gardens’ at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall
Nov. 22: ‘Christmas Dreams’ SCV All-Voice Barbershop Chorus
The "Christmas Dreams" concert presented by the Santa Clarita Valley All-Voice Barbershop Chorus will be held Saturday, Nov. 22 at 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 22: ‘Christmas Dreams’ SCV All-Voice Barbershop Chorus
Today in SCV History (Nov. 19)
2015 - Freak landslide begins to destroy section of Vasquez Canyon Road; earth moves for several weeks [video]
Vasquez Canyon Road
DACC Urges Pet Owners to Keep Pets Warm During Cold Weather
As temperatures drop and winter weather sets in, the Los County Department of Animal Care and Control reminds pet owners of the importance of keeping furry companions warm and safe.
DACC Urges Pet Owners to Keep Pets Warm During Cold Weather
Supes Vote to Approve 1,500+ Housing Units for Santa Clarita Valley
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unanimously voted to clear the way for the Entrada South/Valencia Commerce Center development project, one of the largest proposals to come before the board in recent years.
Supes Vote to Approve 1,500+ Housing Units for Santa Clarita Valley
LASD Celebrates 175th Anniversary at Biscailuz Center Training Academy
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department hosted its 175th Anniversary Celebration at the historic Biscailuz Center Training Academy on Monday, Nov. 17.
LASD Celebrates 175th Anniversary at Biscailuz Center Training Academy
Dec. 14-22: SCV Water Urges Customers to Pause Outdoor Water Use
SCV Water is asking customers to pause all outdoor water use from Dec. 14-22, while scheduled maintenance at Castaic Lake temporarily limits the agency’s imported water supply.
Dec. 14-22: SCV Water Urges Customers to Pause Outdoor Water Use
Canyons Claims Conference Title, Headed Back to Postseason
College of the Canyons women's soccer finished the regular season as co-champions of the Western State Conference, South Division and is headed to the postseason for a 14th consecutive season under head coach Justin Lundin.
Canyons Claims Conference Title, Headed Back to Postseason
Cougs Push Past San Bernardino Valley 72-60
College of the Canyons freshman Lili Martinez scored a game-high 23 points to help push past visiting San Bernardino Valley College 72-60 at the Cougar Cage on Saturday, Nov. 15.
Cougs Push Past San Bernardino Valley 72-60
SCVNews.com