Cougar Track Teams Both Take Second at WSC South

College of the Canyons hosted the Western State Conference South meet at Cougar Stadium on Feb. 28, with the Cougars men’s and women’s teams both securing second place finishes.

COC freshman Hazel Rhodes dominated the field competing in seven events, including two relay events, while raking in 62 meet points. Rhodes had first place finishes in the 400m (57.34), posting a state-leading time, the 200m (25.96), javelin (23.52m/77’2″) and was a member of both the 4x100m (51.00) and 4x400m (4:10.64) relay teams, consisting of Monique Fulling, Amara Shields, and Katelyn Catu. Her third places finishes in the shot put (8.94m/29’4″) and discus (25.33m/83’1″) helped round out her day.

The Cougars had several other first place finishes on the women’s side. Fulling led the way in long jump with a mark of 4.79m/15’8.75″. Freshman Jessica Clemmons tossed a 32.45m/106’5″ to win the discus, and freshman Briana Nodine cleared 1.40m/4’7″ in the high Jump event to take first.

On the men’s side, freshman Antonio Moore represented the Cougars in the 110h (15.71) and the 400h (1:00.23) taking first place in both events with Xander Medina a step behind in second (1:01.40).

Freshman Gavin Dion finished the 1500m race in second place (4:04.28), where he was followed by sophomores Nathaniel Wilkinson (4th/4:09.82) and Jack Eaton (5th/4:10.79). Dion also ran to a third-place finish in the 3000m with a time of 9:10.75 with Eaton at his heals (4th/9:14.13).

Sophomore Da’Marrie Smith crossed the line first for the Cougars in the 100m (11.23), taking third place. Freshman Dre Kermah was close behind (7th/11.36). Kermah also ran in the 200m (22.98) taking fifth place with Da’Marrie Smith right behind in sixth place (23.24).

The men’s 4x100m relay team consisting of Da’Marrie Smith, Alex Megas, Josh Smith, and Kermah ran to a second-place finish with a time of 42.70.

Canyons had several top performances in field events, including Derrick Shannon‘s first place finish in the discus with a mark of 35.48m/116.5″ and a second-place finish in the shot put (11.14m/36’6.75). Sophomore JT Saenz jumped to a second-place finish in the triple jump (13.23m, 43’5″) and fifth place in long jump (6.28m/20’7.25) along with assisting on the 4x400m relay with Moore, Jayboe Wilson and Medina. The group finished third with a time of 3:34.58.

Top Performers (W)

Hazel Rhodes – 1st, 200m (25.96); 1st, 400m (57.34): Javelin (23.52m/77’2″); 3rd, Shot put (8.94m/29’4″); 3rd, Discus (25.33m/83’1″)

Jessica Clemmons – 1st, Discus (32.45m/106’5″); 2nd, Hammer throw (15.91m/52’2″); 4th, Javelin (20.44m/67’1″)

Monique Fulling – 1st, Long Jump (4.79m/15’8.75″); 2nd, 100m (13.08); 2nd, 200m (26.63)

Briana Nodine – 1st, High Jump (1.40m/4’7″); 2nd, Triple Jump (9.12m/29’11.25); 4th, Long Jump (5.40m/14’9.25″)

Victoria Jamison – 3r d, 1500m (4:58.95), 4th, 3000m (11:10.88)

4×100 Relay – 1s t – M. Fulling, A. Shields, K. Catu, H. Rhodes (51.00)

4×400 Relay – 1st – A. Shields, M. Fulling, K. Catu, H. Rhodes (4:10.64)

Top Performers (M)

Antonio Moore – 1st, 110H (15.71); 1st, 400H (1:00.23)

Gavin Dion – 2nd, 1500m (4:04.28); 3rd, 3000m (9:10.74)

Derrick Shannon – 1st, Discus (35.48/116’5″); 2nd, Shot put (11.14m/36’6.75″)

4×100 Relay – 2nd – D. Smith, A. Megas, J. Smith, D. Kermah (42.70)

