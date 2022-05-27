Cougars Ballentine, Osorio Combine for Three Top-Five Finishes at State Meet

College of the Canyons had two Cougars compete at the 2022 California Community College Athletic Association Track & Field State Championships hosted by Mt. San Antonio College May 20-21, with Matthew Ballentine and Milca Osorio finishing among the state’s best in several events.

The appearance at the state championship meet for Canyons represented the conclusion of what was a successful return to competition for the Cougars, after a series of cancellations dating back to 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Osorio represented the COC women’s program and was entered in two distance events to cap a spectacular first year of collegiate competition.

The freshman, who also competed at the CCCAA Cross Country State Championship meet in the fall, ran to a fifth-place finish in the 10,000m on Friday, clocking a time of 38:58.91. Mannat Gill of De Anza College won the event at 37:11.18.

A Canyon High School graduate, Osorio had previously qualified for the state meet with a time of 39:39.29 at the Southern California Championships. Friday’s time was nearly 40 seconds faster representing a personal best. Osorio’s 10K time now ranks No. 3 all-time in women’s track & field program history.

On Saturday Osorio returned to finish seventh in the 5,000m with a time of 18:49.26, concluding her season.

Matthew Ballentine, a Saugus High School graduate and dual-sport athlete for the Cougars, competed in the individual javelin event and men’s decathlon over the two-day championship meet.

Throwing for a mark of 53.22m (174′ 7″) during Friday’s javelin event, Ballentine claimed third in the field of 14 student-athletes from across the state. That position earned Ballentine JC All-American honors in a season in which he also won the individual Western State Conference javelin championship.

The winning throw at the state championships came from Kyle Wood of San Diego Mesa College at a distance of 56.12m / 184′ 1″.

Ballentine, who also played football for the Cougars, later placed fifth in the decathlon after totaling 6,009 event points, also representing a personal best for the first-year track & field athlete. He had previously finished fifth at the Southern California championships (5,571).

His results at the state championship meet included: first place in the javelin (51.11 / 167′ 8″); second in the shot put (11.10m / 36′ 5″); third in the 1500m (4:54.29); third in the 400m (51.50); fourth in the 110h (16.66); fifth in the 100m (11.36); fifth in the discus (32.51m / 106′ 8″); eighth in the high jump (1.73m / 5′ 8″); ninth in the long jump (6.20m / 20′ 4.24″); and 10th in the pole vault (3.00m / 9′ 10″).

Ballentine was one of five athletes in the field of 12 to top the 6,000-point plateau. Max Daniels (6,577) of Mt. SAC won the event.

The host Mounties also claimed team titles in the men’s and women’s competitions.

As a result of their performances both Osorio and Ballentine earned All-State Team honors.

Full results for the CCCAA Track & Field State Championships can be found here.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by following the College of the Canyons Athletic department on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube or visit COC Athletics.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...