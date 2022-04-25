Cougars Baseball Drops Opener to Citrus College, 5-2

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons scored its first run in the seventh and added another in the ninth on a long ball from Tafton Hensley, but it wasn’t enough as the Cougars dropped the opener of a three-game series to Citrus College 5-2 on Tuesday.

Citrus designated hitter Connor McKinney gave his team an early lead with his first inning two-run home run. The Owls added a run to put the game at 3-0 in third, which is where things stayed until the seventh. Canyons finally got on the board in the seventh with Alex Ballesteros‘ RBI-single that brought home Hensley.

But that momentum would prove to be short-lived with the Owls answering right back with a pair of unearned runs that further frustrated the Cougars’ efforts at 5-1.

Hensley’s home run was the only other offensive highlight for the Cougars in a game that saw COC strand seven runners on base.

Canyons starter Brandon Whiting (3-2) took the loss for his three and 1/3 innings of work. He allowed three runs on six hits and a walk.

Xavier Stoker made a brief appearance out of the bullpen and was followed by Scott Bauman for the final four innings. Bauman recorded four strikeouts and was charged with a pair of unearned runs.

Canyons (15-19, 8-8) continues to battle for the second-place spot in the Western State Conference, South Division. The Cougars currently trail both Citrus (16-19, 9-7) and L.A. Valley College (23-12, 9-7) for runner-up position behind conference leader Glendale College (29-5, 16-0).

Canyons softball home games will be live streamed to fans on YouTube via the Cougars Sports Network. Continue to monitor www.COCathletics.com for livestream links or subscribe to the COC Athletics channel on YouTube.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by following the College of the Canyons Athletic department on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

