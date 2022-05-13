header image

1825 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall born in Saugus, Mass. [read/watch]
Henry M. Newhall
Cougars Baseball Have Eight Selected to All-WSC Team
| Friday, May 13, 2022
CanyonsAllWSC

By Mari Kneisel/COC Sports Information

The College of the Canyons Baseball team saw eight cougars receive All-Western State Conference, South Division honors for the 2022 season.

Freshmen Tafton Hensley, Mikey Kane and Doyle Kane were among those selected to receive First-Team honors.

Hensley, outfielder and designated hitter, led the state in home runs through the regular season while his 53 RBIs ranks second in the conference. Henley also led his team in runs (45) and stolen bases (15). He produced a .358 batting average, .489 on-base percentage and had the highest slugging percentage in the conference (.791).

Mikey Kane finished with 43 runs and 42 RBIs through the regular season. The shortstop produced eight home runs in his 36 games and hit nine doubles and four triples. His 22 walks and 50 hits brought him a .318 batting average, .417 on-base percentage and .580 slugging percentage.

Doyle Kane finished the regular season tied with Hensley for the club batting title (.358) and had a .403 on-base percentage and. 500 slugging percentage. The first baseman led his team in doubles (15), scored 41 runs and drove in 36.

Second-Team honorees for Canyons included freshmen catcher DJ Kougher and outfielder Ryan Camacho.

Kougher finished the regular season with a .304 batting average, a .489 on-base percentage and a .488 slugging percentage. Along with his 25 runs and 23 RBIs on the season, the catcher led the Cougars from behind the plate, also earning a Gold Glove award in the process.

Camacho posted a .311 batting average and found himself second on the team in runs (44). He also brought in 23 RBIs and recorded four stolen bases.

Honorable mention selections for the Cougars included Alex Ballesteros, Andy Ambriz and Josh Yosfan.

Ballesteros finished the regular season with a .252 batting average and totaled 28 RBIs and 20 runs in his 41 games played.

Second on the team in RBIs (44), Ambriz batted .344 with a .431 on-base percentage and .534 slugging percentage. He also claimed 33 runs with 46 hits in his 41 games.

Yosfan led the Cougars from the mound with 53 and 1/3 innings of work and producing a record of four wins and two losses. His five saves ranked second in the conference. Yosfan finished the regular season with a 4.36 ERA issuing 53 strikeouts.

COC outfielder Jovan Camacho was also recognized as a Gold Glove award winner.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by following the College of the Canyons Athletic department on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube or visit COC Athletics.

