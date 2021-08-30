Cougars Battle to 1-1 Draw Against Moorpark in Season Opener

College of the Canyons battled to a 1-1 draw against visiting Moorpark College in the program's season opener, also the first regular season contest since the 2019 season. — Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director
Taking the field for the first time in nearly two years, the men’s soccer program did its part to help usher in the return of athletic competition at College of the Canyons, battling to a 1-1 draw against visiting Moorpark College on Friday.
COC (0-0-1) had not played a regular season contest since Nov. 16, 2019, that year’s season finale vs. Bakersfield College, due to ongoing postponements and cancellations brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
And while Friday’s match provided a welcome familiarity and setting for the handful of players remaining from the 2019 squad, the action on the field was slow to develop.
Moorpark (0-0-1) got on the board first with an unassisted goal from Tony Reyes in the 65th minute.
The Raiders registered four shots on goal, all in the second half, against Canyons keeper Julian Villafan.
Villafan (0-0-1) was substituted into the game to begin the second half and finished the game with three saves in earning the decision. Ivan Kerum started the game in net but did not face any shots on goal.
Canyons played 17 field players in the match as head coach Phil Marcellin looked to find the right combinations.
It was an equalizing goal from freshman Nikolas Marquez in the 87th minute that finally put the Cougars on the board. The scoring play was assisted by sophomore Dylan Sullivan.
Sullivan was an All-Western State Conference selection for Canyons in 2019 after leading the team with six goals and three assists.
COC will next host Taft College at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
To view complete set of photos from this game, click [here].
