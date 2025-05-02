Cougars Bring Home Six Individual Conference Championships

College of the Canyons track had an historic run at the Western State Conference Championships at Moorpark College on Friday, April 25 with the Cougars combining to bring home six individual conference titles and seeing a combined 21 student-athletes qualify to compete at the upcoming 3C2A Southern California Regional Prelims.

The four conference titles garnered by the women’s team were the program’s first since the 2018 season.

COC freshman Hazel Rhodes won the 400m (55.91) with freshman Monique Fulling taking first in both the 110h (16.18) and 400h (1:06.89) events. Rhodes and Fulling later combined forces with freshmen Amara Shields and Syrai Piper to win the 4x400m relay (4:01.62).

Fulling’s title in the 400h was the first in 10 years, following Jada Selexman’s championship performance in 2015. The program’s last 110h champion came in 2012 with Laurie Henigan taking that title.

The Canyons women’s team finished third in the team standings after accumulating 132 event points. Cuesta College (153) took the team conference title with Moorpark (133) narrowly edging the Cougars for runner-up status.

COC also saw 13 student-athletes qualify to compete in 27 slots across 17 events at the SoCal Regional Prelims.

Canyons freshman Antonio Moore took first in both the men’s 110h (15.16) and 400h (55.64) events, helping the Cougars to sweep all four hurdle events at the WSC championship meet.

Moore’s conference title in the 400h is the program’s first since Slade Cavallaro achieved the same feat in 2018. The victory in the 110h is the first for the Cougars since 2011, when Matt Harmon won the conference crown.

Moore’s performance led a contingent of eight men’s team student-athletes that combined to qualify for 12 slots across at 10 events at the regional prelims.

COC’s men’s team finished with 61 event points to place seventh in the team standings. Event host Moorpark (170) easily won the men’s team conference title followed by Cuesta College (91.5) and Ventura College (91) in the top three spots.

Canyons will next compete at the 3C2A Southern California Regional Prelims on Saturday, May 3, at Saddleback College.

Qualifiers from the preliminary heats will then advance to the 3C2A Southern California Regional Championships on Saturday, May 10, back at Saddleback.

The two-day 3C2A Track & Field State Championship meet is scheduled for May 16-17, at College of San Mateo.

3C2A SoCal Regional Prelims Qualifiers (M) – Based on Results from WSC Championships

Gavin Dion ­– 3rd, 800m (1:59.01); 4th, 1500m (4:00.39)

Travis Dyson – 7th, Javelin (36.21m/118′ 9″); 5th, Shot put (10.86m/35′ 7.75″)

Antonio Moore – 1st, 110h (15.16); 1st, 400h (55.64)

Derrick Shannon – 4th, Discus (35.54m/116′ 7″); 6th, Shot put, 10.83m/35′ 6.5″)

Josh Smith – 5th, 400m (50.30)

Nathaniel Wilkinson – 7th, 1500m (4:03.78)

4x100m relay – 5th, (44.09)-D. Kermah, J. Smith, A. Moore, J. Hines

4x400m relay – 4th, (3:26.48)-J. Smith, A. Moore, G. Dion, D. Kermah

3C2A SoCal Regional Prelims Qualifiers (W) – Based on Results from WSC Championships

Alyssa Arriaga – 6th, 1500m (5:08.27)

Katelyn Catu – 7th, 800m (2:30.01)

Jessica Clemmons – 3rd, discus (31.37m/102′ 11″)

Kaiya Cortinas – 7th, 1500m (5:08.99)

Emily Fairbanks – 7th, 3,000m steeplechase (13:33.66); 7th, Triple jump (9.27m/30′ 5″)

Monique Fulling – 1st, 110h (15:48); 1st, 400h (1:06.89); 3rd, Long jump (5.20m/17′ 0.75″); 6th, 100m (12.81)

Victoria Jamison – 2nd, 1500m (4:55.61); 4th, 5,000m (19:35.28)

Samantha Rodriguez – 2nd, 400h (1:09.13); 6th, Javelin (25.58m/83′ 11″); 6th, 100h (17.53);

Briana Nodine – 8th, High Jump (1.40m/4′ 7″); 6th, Triple Jump (9.60m/31′ 6″)

Syrai Piper – 12th, High Jump (1.30m/4′ 3.25″); 7th, 400m (1:02.38)

Hazel Rhodes – 1st, 400m (55.91); 3rd, 200m (25.48); 4th, Discus (30.71m/100′ 9″); 3rd, Javelin (28.49m/93′ 6″)

Giselle Ruiz – 6th, 10,000m (43:57.08)

Amara Shields – 5th, 400m (1:01.98); 8th, (24.02m/78′ 10″)

4x100m relay – 3rd, (49.59)-M. Fulling, A. Shields, S. Piper, H. Rhodes

4x400m relay – 1st, (4:01.62)-M. Fulling, A. Shields, S. Piper, H. Rhodes

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...