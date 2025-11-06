Cougars Claim ‘Clash at Canyons’ Tourney Title, Defeat Cuyamaca 87-66

College of the Canyons men’s basketball stacked wins over Barstow College and Cuyamaca College to win the 17th Annual ‘Clash at Canyons’ tip-off event at Lee Smelser Court Oct. 31-Nov. 1.

Canyons (2-0) defeated Barstow (0-2) 87-59 during the tourney’s opening round on Halloween to set up a showdown with Cuyamaca (1-1) the following afternoon. Cuyamaca had defeated Oxnard College (1-1) 68-67 in its first-round matchup to also advance.

In the championship game, COC freshman Thomas Pickens led the way with a game-high 25 points off the bench on an eight-of-10 shooting performance to help close out the Coyotes 87-66.

The Cougars built a 43-35 halftime lead as COC combined to shoot better than 58 percent from the field, including a four-of-eight mark from three-point land, to begin the game. Pickens finished the half with 14 points with Wyatt Wilson and Dwayne Boston Jr. each adding seven to aid in the strong start.

Cuyamaca shot just over 30 percent for the game but was an efficient 22-of-28 from the foul line to help keep pace with the Cougars. Isaiah Aquino came off the bench to score 24 points for the Coyotes but it wasn’t enough as COC forced 13 turnovers in the final half.

Canyons outrebounded Cuyamaca 40-30 for the game with Boston pulling down a game-high seven boards.

Wilson finished the game with 11 points, three rebounds and three assists. Muhammad Butler was next with 11 points, four assists and two rebounds. COC received 54 points from its reserves. Starter Julius Washington added seven points and three rebounds to the mix.

Washington was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player for his two-day performance. Wilson and Pickens were both named to the All-Tournament Team.

Canyons last won the season-opening ‘Clash at Canyons’ tourney in 2023, while also claiming wins over Barstow and Cuyamaca.

