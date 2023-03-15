Cougars Claim Fourth Straight WSC Tourney Win

Story Mari Kneisel/COC Sports Information

College of the Canyons tacked on another first-place finish at the Western State Conference tourney held at Antelope Valley Country Club on Monday, the Cougars’ fourth victory on the road to claiming another conference title.

Canyons worked for a five-man score of 372 with second place Santa Barbara City College (392) finishing 20 strokes behind. Ventura (395) finished third, then Bakersfield (408) followed by Glendale College (409) in fifth. Citrus (410), Antelope Valley (416) and Allan Hancock (437) took the last three spots.

COC’s Alexander Moores stood alone in the top spot with his two-under-par round of 70, receiving his second medalist designation this season. Moores also tied for the top spot at the WSC event held at River Ridge Golf Course on Feb. 13.

Canyons sophomore Dom De Luca finished his round at 74, tied for runner-up status with Santa Barbara’s Ryan Gay. De Luca claimed medalists honors last week, his second of the season, earning him a spotlight as the COC Student Athlete of the Week.

Ben Stewart came to the clubhouse with a round of 75, good for a tied fourth place result.

Kieran Bye finished at 76 tied for sixth while Paul Grimonpon was a stroke behind in eighth place. Curtis Anaya‘s first round of the season came in at 79, but was dropped from the final tally.

Canyons will continue its campaign through the WSC on Monday, March 20 at the Industry Hills Golf Club with tee off scheduled for 10 a.m.

Team Scores

1. Canyons (372); SBCC (392); Ventura (395); Bakersfield (409); Glendale (409); Citrus (410); AVC (416); Allan Hancock (437)

Canyons Individual Scores

Alexander Moores (70-Medalist); Dom De Luca (74-T2nd); Ben Stewart (76-T4th); Kieran Bye (76-T6th); Paul Grimonpon (77-T8th); Curtis Anaya (79-T14th)

Field Individual Top-17

1 – 70 – Alexander Moores (COC)

2 – 74 – Dom De Luca (COC); Ryan Gay (SBCC)

4 – 75 – Ben Stewart (COC); Zack Garboski (VC)

6 – 76 – Caleb Jameson (BC); Kieran Bye (COC)

8 – 77 – AJ Ryland (VC); Daniel Degeorge (AVC); Hank Norman (GCC); Murphy Scott (SBCC); Paul Grimonpon (COC)

13 – Grant Harper (BC)

14 – Curtis Anaya (COC); Jacob Aaron (SBCC); Kabir Chadha (CIT); Kevin Kienlen (GCC)

