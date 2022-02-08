Cougars Claw Corsairs 102-92, Win Streak at Three

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons men’s basketball topped 100 points for the third time this season and pushed its current win streak to three, with an important 102-92 win over visiting Santa Monica College on Feb. 2.

The Cougars (12-9, 4-5) received a season-high 31 points from Andrew Henderson, his 13th straight game in double figures and four assists to help lead the way.

Freshman Dillon Barrientos added to that scoring surge with 27 points, a game-high six assists, and five rebounds. Dylan Griffin tied with Barrientos with six assists, adding three steals and four rebounds.

King Miller led the reserves with 14 points on a 5-of-6 shooting night, including a pair of three-pointers. Caden Arnold also played well with nine points, three boards and two steals.

Canyons, which trailed by seven at the break, outscored the Corsairs (9-13, 3-5) by 17 points in the second half. COC also limited Santa Monica to just four points in the final three minutes of play.

SMC shot 39.5 percent in the second half compared to a mark of 72 percent for the Cougars. The Corsairs have now lost back-to-back games.

The 102 points scored by Canyons represents the second highest point total of the season. COC had not topped that mark since doing so in back-to-back games to begin the season in November.

The win kept COC’s postseason hopes alive and moved the Cougars into the No. 3 spot in the Western State Conference (WSC), South Division with five regular season games remaining. West L.A. College (17-3, 8-0) leads the conference followed by Citrus College (17-5, 8-1).

COC’s current win streak matches the three-game streak the Cougars went on to begin the 2021-22 season.

All Canyons home games will be live streamed to fans on YouTube via the Cougars Sports Network. Continue to monitor COCathletics.com for livestream links or subscribe to the COC Athletics channel on YouTube.

