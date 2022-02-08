header image

1990 - Rock 'n' Roller Del Shannon, whose hit "Runaway" topped the charts in April 1961, found dead at home in Sand Canyon [story]
Del Shannon
Cougars Claw Corsairs 102-92, Win Streak at Three
| Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022
Photo by Mari Kneisel/COC Sports Information

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons men’s basketball topped 100 points for the third time this season and pushed its current win streak to three, with an important 102-92 win over visiting Santa Monica College on Feb. 2.

The Cougars (12-9, 4-5) received a season-high 31 points from Andrew Henderson, his 13th straight game in double figures and four assists to help lead the way.

Freshman Dillon Barrientos added to that scoring surge with 27 points, a game-high six assists, and five rebounds. Dylan Griffin tied with Barrientos with six assists, adding three steals and four rebounds.

King Miller led the reserves with 14 points on a 5-of-6 shooting night, including a pair of three-pointers. Caden Arnold also played well with nine points, three boards and two steals.

Canyons, which trailed by seven at the break, outscored the Corsairs (9-13, 3-5) by 17 points in the second half. COC also limited Santa Monica to just four points in the final three minutes of play.

SMC shot 39.5 percent in the second half compared to a mark of 72 percent for the Cougars. The Corsairs have now lost back-to-back games.

The 102 points scored by Canyons represents the second highest point total of the season. COC had not topped that mark since doing so in back-to-back games to begin the season in November.

The win kept COC’s postseason hopes alive and moved the Cougars into the No. 3 spot in the Western State Conference (WSC), South Division with five regular season games remaining. West L.A. College (17-3, 8-0) leads the conference followed by Citrus College (17-5, 8-1).

COC’s current win streak matches the three-game streak the Cougars went on to begin the 2021-22 season.

All Canyons home games will be live streamed to fans on YouTube via the Cougars Sports Network. Continue to monitor COCathletics.com for livestream links or subscribe to the COC Athletics channel on YouTube.

Cougars Fall 14-12 After Comeback Bid Called Due to Darkness

Cougars Fall 14-12 After Comeback Bid Called Due to Darkness
Friday, Feb 4, 2022
College of the Canyons plated runs all in all but two innings of a shortened game to narrowly trail Orange Coast College 14-12 by the time play was suspended due to darkness after seven innings.
FULL STORY...

TMU Hosting Live, Faith-Centered Discussion Ahead of SB LVI

TMU Hosting Live, Faith-Centered Discussion Ahead of SB LVI
Thursday, Feb 3, 2022
The Master's University may not have a football team, but that won't stop the excitement surrounding Super Bowl weekend from coming to the Santa Clarita campus.
FULL STORY...

COC Men’s Golf Slots Second at Pt. Conception Open

COC Men’s Golf Slots Second at Pt. Conception Open
Wednesday, Feb 2, 2022
College of the Canyons freshman Paul Hautbourg fired off a day two round of 76 at the annual Pt. Conception Open on Monday, tying for individual medalist honors and leading Canyons to a second-place team result.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 6: 2022 Hart High Baseball Team Preview, Alumni Game

Feb. 6: 2022 Hart High Baseball Team Preview, Alumni Game
Tuesday, Feb 1, 2022
The Hart High Baseball Alumni Game tradition will return to the diamond Sunday, Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. for a three-inning game and a preview of 2022 Hart High Baseball teams including varsity, junior varsity and frosh.
FULL STORY...
Santa Clarita Aquatics Program Seeks Lifeguards
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking applicants for lifeguards to join the Santa Clarita Aquatics program. These are seasonal positions. Interviews and testing will be held Tuesday, Feb. 15, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 26, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Santa Clarita Aquatics Program Seeks Lifeguards
COC SBDC Offers Free E-Commerce Webinar on Contracts, Records
The College of the Canyons Small Business Development Center will offer a free webinar to discuss legal issues in e-commerce, including electronic contracts, signatures and records with clients and vendors, state and federal laws, and reducing liability online.
COC SBDC Offers Free E-Commerce Webinar on Contracts, Records
Feb. 12: Legendary Herman’s Hermits to Appear at The Canyon
Legendary 1960's pop band Herman's Hermits will appear Saturday, Feb. 12 at The Canyon in Santa Clarita.
Feb. 12: Legendary Herman’s Hermits to Appear at The Canyon
Public Access to Hart District Tennis Courts Opens for Limited Time
In partnership with the William S. Hart Union High School District and local high schools, the city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce that tennis courts at four campuses are now open to the public on weekdays through the end of May 2022.
Public Access to Hart District Tennis Courts Opens for Limited Time
Today in SCV History (Feb. 8)
1990 - Rock 'n' Roller Del Shannon, whose hit "Runaway" topped the charts in April 1961, found dead at home in Sand Canyon [story]
Del Shannon
Magic Mountain Named Chamber’s Business of the Year
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday its 2021 businesses award recipients which will be honored at the 99th Annual Awards & Installation Dinner on Friday, March 18, 2022.
Magic Mountain Named Chamber’s Business of the Year
Feb. 8: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 8, beginning with a special/closed session at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.
Feb. 8: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 13 Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 13 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 7 - Sunday, Feb. 13.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 13 Productions
Monday COVID Roundup: Two New Deaths Bring Henry Mayo’s Total to 216
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported two additional deaths from COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total number to 216 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed Monday.
Monday COVID Roundup: Two New Deaths Bring Henry Mayo’s Total to 216
Today in SCV History (Feb. 7)
1919 - First publication of weekly Newhall Signal newspaper, $2 a year [story]
Signal Century
Today in SCV History (Feb. 6)
1988 - Saugus Speedway owners demolish historic Bonelli Ranch House [story]
Bonelli House
Today in SCV History (Feb. 5)
1921 - After leasing since 1918, William S. Hart purchases the Horseshoe Ranch in Newhall from Babcock Smith [story]
Hart ranch
Friday COVID Roundup: Three Additional Deaths Reported by Henry Mayo
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported three additional deaths from COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total number to 214 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Friday COVID Roundup: Three Additional Deaths Reported by Henry Mayo
More L.A. County Beaches Added to Warning Report
More Los Angeles County beaches have been added to the list of areas impacted due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
More L.A. County Beaches Added to Warning Report
COC Art Gallery Announces Spring Exhibitions
The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present two upcoming spring exhibitions by Deborah Aschheim and Kumasi J. Barnett that focus on civic engagement, social justice and systemic racism.
COC Art Gallery Announces Spring Exhibitions
Advance Auto Parts Celebrates Grand Opening of New Store in Santa Clarita
Advance Auto Parts, a leading automotive aftermarket parts retailer, celebrated the opening of its new location in Santa Clarita on 20600 Golden Triangle Road with a community event on Saturday, Feb. 5. This store is among more than 60 the company plans to open in the Los Angeles market in 2022.
Advance Auto Parts Celebrates Grand Opening of New Store in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita Needs a No-kill Animal Shelter | Commentary by Kiza Hilton
I am a passionate animal activist and I believe our local homeless animals need the safety of a no-kill animal shelter, within the city of Santa Clarita.
Santa Clarita Needs a No-kill Animal Shelter | Commentary by Kiza Hilton
Cougars Fall 14-12 After Comeback Bid Called Due to Darkness
College of the Canyons plated runs all in all but two innings of a shortened game to narrowly trail Orange Coast College 14-12 by the time play was suspended due to darkness after seven innings.
Cougars Fall 14-12 After Comeback Bid Called Due to Darkness
May 14: Zonta of SCV Women in Service Luncheon
Women in Service, an annual event honoring outstanding women volunteers throughout the Santa Clarita Valley, will be hosted by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley on May 14, 2022 at The Centre in Santa Clarita.
May 14: Zonta of SCV Women in Service Luncheon
Feb. 5: Jazz at Naz Kicks off Month-Long Festival at The Soraya
The Soraya dials up its investment in America’s one true original art form, jazz, with its inaugural month-long jazz festival, Jazz at Naz, from Feb. 5 to Feb. 19.
Feb. 5: Jazz at Naz Kicks off Month-Long Festival at The Soraya
L.A. County Animal Care, Control Reduces Cat Adoption Fees in February
In celebration of Lunar New Year and the Year of the Water Tiger, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control will offer reduced adoption fees for cats.
L.A. County Animal Care, Control Reduces Cat Adoption Fees in February
Today in SCV History (Feb. 4)
1822 - Surveyor Edward F. Beale born in Washington, D.C.; cut through Newhall Pass 40 years later, assembled 270,000-acre Tejon Ranch [story]
Edward Beale
Artist Annie Hoffman to Demonstrate Oil Painting
Annie Hoffman will be demonstrating oil painting on Monday, April 18, from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 pm, for the Santa Clarita Artists Association.
Artist Annie Hoffman to Demonstrate Oil Painting
SCVNews.com
