Inside
Cougars Clear Field to Take WSC Opener, Amsallem is Medalist
| Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons men’s golf team opened Western State Conference play with a 30-stroke victory at Valencia Country Club on Feb. 7 as four Cougars finished in the top three spots including medalist Hugo Amsallem who fired an even-par round of 72.

Canyons carded a five-player score of 385 behind the lineup of Amsallem, Leo Cheng, Magnus Hansen, Braden Threlkeld, Dom De Luca and Kieran Bye. The Cougars were playing from the blue tees under clear skies and a mild breeze.

Santa Barbara City College was second at 415 followed by Glendale College in third place at 422.

Ventura 424, Allan Hancock 426, Bakersfield 434, Citrus 439 and Antelope Valley College 464 were next in the field of eight schools.

Steen Zeman of Ventura was second among individuals with a round of 73.

The Cougars then saw a trio of its own finish tied for the tourney’s third-place spot with Cheng, Hansen and Threlkeld each taking scores of 77 to the clubhouse. Jack Wallenkamp of Allan Hancock also finished at 77.

Amsallem has now fired three consecutive rounds in the 70s –76/75/72 to begin the season. Same for Hansen with 76/75/77. He also tied for third at last week’s season-opening Pt. Conception Open in Lompoc.

De Luca was the final Cougar to score at 82, tying for 12th in the individual standings. Kieran Bye had his score of 83 scratched from the final tally but finished 15th in the field.

Final team scores:
1. Canyons 385 2. SBCC 415 3. Glendale 423 4. Ventura 424 5. Allan Hancock 426 6. Bakersfield 434 7. Citrus 439 8. Antelope Valley 464.

Canyons individual scores:
Hugo Amsallem 72, medalist; Leo Cheng 77 T-third; Magnus Hansen 77 T-third; Braden Threlkeld 77 T-third; Dom De Luca 82 T-12th; Kieran Bye 83 T-15th.

Field individual standings, top 15
1. 72 – Hugo Amsallem (COC)
2. 73 – Steen Zeman (VC)
3. 77 – Leo Cheng (COC); Magnus Hansen (COC); Braden Threlkeld (COC); Jack Wellenkamp (AHC)
7. 78 – Gabe Marmon (SBCC)
8. 79 – Parker Jones (AHC)
9. 80 – Caleb Rodriguez (SBCC)
10. 81 – John Dearth (Citrus); Blake Keesey (BC)
12. 82 – Dom De Luca (COC); Zack Garboski (VC); Nathanial Frink (GCC)
15. 83 – Kieran Bye (COC); Josh Kim (GCC)

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by following the College of the Canyons Athletic department at COC Athletics.

Cougars Women’s Tennis Wins 6-3 at Ventura

Cougars Women’s Tennis Wins 6-3 at Ventura
Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022
College of the Canyons women's tennis remained undefeated against conference opponents with a 6-3 road victory vs. Ventura College on Tuesday, with the Cougars taking wins in the top three singles matches.
FULL STORY...

TMU Inducts Three Into Hall of Honor

TMU Inducts Three Into Hall of Honor
Friday, Feb 11, 2022
The Master's University has inducted three former Mustangs, Emily Pedersen Bruton, Ryan Zamroz and Erin Perperoglou Buescher. into the Athletics Hall of Honor on Jan. 29.
FULL STORY...

April 30: Triumph Foundation Hosts 9th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival

April 30: Triumph Foundation Hosts 9th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival
Wednesday, Feb 9, 2022
Triumph Foundation, a nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities, announced the 9th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival is returning.
FULL STORY...

Cougars Claw Corsairs 102-92, Win Streak at Three

Cougars Claw Corsairs 102-92, Win Streak at Three
Tuesday, Feb 8, 2022
College of the Canyons men's basketball topped 100 points for the third time this season and pushed its current win streak to three, with an important 102-92 win over visiting Santa Monica College on Feb. 2.
FULL STORY...
Feb. 23: COC SBDC Offers Free CalSavers Webinar
Learn about CalSavers, California's new retirement savings program, for your employees. The College of the Canyons Small Business Development Center will host a special free webinar about the program Wednesday, Feb 23 at noon.
Feb. 23: COC SBDC Offers Free CalSavers Webinar
Cougars Women’s Tennis Wins 6-3 at Ventura
College of the Canyons women's tennis remained undefeated against conference opponents with a 6-3 road victory vs. Ventura College on Tuesday, with the Cougars taking wins in the top three singles matches.
Cougars Women’s Tennis Wins 6-3 at Ventura
Cougars Clear Field to Take WSC Opener, Amsallem is Medalist
College of the Canyons opened Western State Conference play with a 30-stroke victory at Valencia Country Club on Feb. 7 as four Cougars finished in the top three spots including medalist Hugo Amsallem who fired an even-par round of 72.
Cougars Clear Field to Take WSC Opener, Amsallem is Medalist
Feb. 16: Hart Governing Board Meeting
The William S. Hart Union School District will hold it's regular governing board meeting Wednesday, Feb 16 at 7 p.m. The meeting will take place in-person at the District’s administrative center, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Feb. 16: Hart Governing Board Meeting
Poppy Reserve Seeks Volunteers for 2022 Wildflower Season
The Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve will host two days of volunteer training Feb. 19 and Feb. 26 at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers must attend both training days.
Poppy Reserve Seeks Volunteers for 2022 Wildflower Season
Today in SCV History (Feb. 15)
1939 - Los Angeles premiere of John Ford's "Stagecoach"; approx. 7 seconds shot in SCV [Watch Clip]
Stagecoach movie
Henry Mayo, Keck Medicine Partner to Expand Patient Services
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Keck Medicine of USC are collaborating to bring advanced health care services directly to the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas.
Henry Mayo, Keck Medicine Partner to Expand Patient Services
Small Earthquake Shakes SCV
A magnitude 3.2 earthquake rattled the Santa Clarita Valley Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Small Earthquake Shakes SCV
Bridge to Home Announces Groundbreaking for New Facility
Bridge to Home is excited to break ground on a new, permanent homeless shelter.
Bridge to Home Announces Groundbreaking for New Facility
Monday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Three Additional Deaths
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported three additional deaths from COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total number to 221 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Monday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Three Additional Deaths
COC’s Training Institute Awarded $1.5M Contract
The College of the Canyons Employee Training Institute has received a $1.5 million contract from the California Employment Training Panel to provide worker training to client companies in the Santa Clarita Valley who wish to retain an up-skilled workforce.
COC’s Training Institute Awarded $1.5M Contract
L.A. County Warning Consumers of Scam Alert
The Department of Consumer and Business Affairs has received reports of a telephone scam targeting consumers.
L.A. County Warning Consumers of Scam Alert
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Seven Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 14 - Sunday, Feb. 20.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Seven Productions
Today in SCV History (Feb. 14)
1939 - Newhall Elementary School burns down; pupils rejoice [story]
Newhall school
Today in SCV History (Feb. 13)
1999 - SCV & AV split off from 805 area code to become 661 [story]
Pacific Telephone
Today in SCV History (Feb. 12)
1879 - Mint Canyon School District organized. (Merged into Sulphur Springs Union in 1944.) [story]
Mint Canyon School
Friday COVID Roundup: New COVID Cases Continue to Decline
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 75 additional deaths (29,764. to date) and 5,610 new cases (2,752,398 total) of COVID-19 countywide, with 115 new (70,816 total) cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: New COVID Cases Continue to Decline
CTG Extends Run of ‘Clue: On Stage’
The Canyon Theatre Guild in Newhall is extending the run of "Clue: On Stage" to include an additional performance.
CTG Extends Run of ‘Clue: On Stage’
Canyons Promise Accepting Applications
The College of the Canyons ‘Canyons Promise’ program is now accepting sign-up forms for the 2022-23 academic year.
Canyons Promise Accepting Applications
Deputies Ask Public’s Help Locating Missing Man
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating missing person Najee Anthony Bright. He is a 34-year-old male Black who was last seen on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 at 6 p.m. on the 25700 block of Wilde Avenue in Stevenson Ranch.
Deputies Ask Public’s Help Locating Missing Man
Wilk Announces Inaugural Fellowship Program
California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, has announced the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Fellowship program, which is an amazing opportunity for college students to gain valuable insight into California’s policymaking process and help shape the future of California.
Wilk Announces Inaugural Fellowship Program
TMU Inducts Three Into Hall of Honor
The Master's University has inducted three former Mustangs, Emily Pedersen Bruton, Ryan Zamroz and Erin Perperoglou Buescher. into the Athletics Hall of Honor on Jan. 29.
TMU Inducts Three Into Hall of Honor
CalArtian Directed Features Earn Oscar Nods
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed nominations for the 94th Academy Awards on Feb. 8. Among the nominees for Animated Feature Film are graduates from California Institute of the Arts. CalArtian-directed features nominated are "Raya and the Last Dragon" and "The Mitchells vs. the Machines."
CalArtian Directed Features Earn Oscar Nods
