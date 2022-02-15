Cougars Clear Field to Take WSC Opener, Amsallem is Medalist

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons men’s golf team opened Western State Conference play with a 30-stroke victory at Valencia Country Club on Feb. 7 as four Cougars finished in the top three spots including medalist Hugo Amsallem who fired an even-par round of 72.

Canyons carded a five-player score of 385 behind the lineup of Amsallem, Leo Cheng, Magnus Hansen, Braden Threlkeld, Dom De Luca and Kieran Bye. The Cougars were playing from the blue tees under clear skies and a mild breeze.

Santa Barbara City College was second at 415 followed by Glendale College in third place at 422.

Ventura 424, Allan Hancock 426, Bakersfield 434, Citrus 439 and Antelope Valley College 464 were next in the field of eight schools.

Steen Zeman of Ventura was second among individuals with a round of 73.

The Cougars then saw a trio of its own finish tied for the tourney’s third-place spot with Cheng, Hansen and Threlkeld each taking scores of 77 to the clubhouse. Jack Wallenkamp of Allan Hancock also finished at 77.

Amsallem has now fired three consecutive rounds in the 70s –76/75/72 to begin the season. Same for Hansen with 76/75/77. He also tied for third at last week’s season-opening Pt. Conception Open in Lompoc.

De Luca was the final Cougar to score at 82, tying for 12th in the individual standings. Kieran Bye had his score of 83 scratched from the final tally but finished 15th in the field.

Final team scores:

1. Canyons 385 2. SBCC 415 3. Glendale 423 4. Ventura 424 5. Allan Hancock 426 6. Bakersfield 434 7. Citrus 439 8. Antelope Valley 464.

Canyons individual scores:

Hugo Amsallem 72, medalist; Leo Cheng 77 T-third; Magnus Hansen 77 T-third; Braden Threlkeld 77 T-third; Dom De Luca 82 T-12th; Kieran Bye 83 T-15th.

Field individual standings, top 15

1. 72 – Hugo Amsallem (COC)

2. 73 – Steen Zeman (VC)

3. 77 – Leo Cheng (COC); Magnus Hansen (COC); Braden Threlkeld (COC); Jack Wellenkamp (AHC)

7. 78 – Gabe Marmon (SBCC)

8. 79 – Parker Jones (AHC)

9. 80 – Caleb Rodriguez (SBCC)

10. 81 – John Dearth (Citrus); Blake Keesey (BC)

12. 82 – Dom De Luca (COC); Zack Garboski (VC); Nathanial Frink (GCC)

15. 83 – Kieran Bye (COC); Josh Kim (GCC)

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by following the College of the Canyons Athletic department at COC Athletics.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...