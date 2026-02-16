header image

February 16
2000 - Rancho Camulos designated a National Historic Landmark [story]
Rancho Camulos
Cougars Club Six Home Runs, Defeat Allan Hancock 16-7
| Monday, Feb 16, 2026

The baseball Cougars clubbed six home runs to produce a season-high run total as College of the Canyons defeated Allan Hancock College 16-7 at Mike Gillespie Field on Tuesday, Feb. 10.

Canyons (3-5) received a pair of home runs from sophomore Paul Lizzul who finished three-for-three with five RBIs and three runs on the day.

Jung Jun LeeLiam OstromMichael Hogen and Eddie Gutierrez all left the yard for COC, which had built a 12-3 advantage after four innings. The Cougars then added a run in the sixth and three more in the seventh to close things out.

In all, Canyons banged out 18 hits in the game and took advantage of five AHC errors in the field.

Reid Farrell finished with three hits, including a pair of doubles, and came around to score on three occasions. Hogen, Joey Besemer and Lee each scored two runs in the game.

Hogen, Lee and Kotaro Kuwatani all had two-RBI games while Ostrom drove in three runs of his own.

That was more than enough support for Canyons starter Tyler Hawn who limited the Bulldogs to three runs in his five innings of work. Hawn (2-1) surrendered five hits total, including three solo home runs. He also struck out three with no walks.

Wesley Yim tossed the next three innings and managed to keep Allan Hancock (6-2) at bay for the majority. Yim allowed two runs on two hits and a pair of walks, with three strikeouts along the way.

Meanwhile, Allan Hancock starter Omar Reynoso (0-2) only lasted one and two-thirds innings and was charged with six runs. The Bulldogs were forced to use seven pitchers in the game.

The Cougars have now tied the season series with AHC after having lost 5-4 in Santa Maria back on Jan. 31.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
Today in SCV History (Feb. 16)
<strong>2000</strong> - Rancho Camulos designated a National Historic Landmark [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw2119a.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/lw2119a.htm" target="_blank"> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/lw2119at.jpg" alt="Rancho Camulos" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
