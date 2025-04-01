Cougars Compete at Annual Arnie Robinson Invitational

The College of the Canyons track teams combined to win three events while achieving several top marks during the annual Arnie Robinson Invitational hosted by San Diego Mesa College on March 28.

The meet attracted student-athletes from 13 schools across the country including a handful of four-year schools and unattached running clubs.

The Cougars claimed victories in the women’s 400m and 400h events behind the efforts of Hazel Rhodes and Monique Fulling, respectively.

Rhodes ran a time of 57.47 in the 400m to win that event. She also placed fourth in the 200m (26.42).

Fulling won the 400h (1:05.35) and was eighth in the 100m (12.84).

Other top results came from Victoria Jamison‘s second place run in the 5,000m (17:58.81) and Emily Fairbanks‘ runner-up time of 13:28.47 in the 3,000m steeplechase event. Katelyn Catu finished fifth in 800m (2:28.99) while Kaiya Cortinas was fifth in the 1,500m (5:07.93).

Briana Nodine, the current Jersey Mike’s student-athlete of the week, had a productive day finishing fifth in the high jump (1.45m/4′ 9″), fifth in the triple jump (9.38m/30′ 9.25″) and eighth in the long jump (4.77m/15′ 7.75″).

Same for Jessica Clemmons, who was seventh in the shot put (8.45m/27′ 8.75″), eighth in the javelin (20.43m/67′ 0″) and ninth in the hammer throw (22.72m/74′ 6″).

The women’s relay teams also fared well with the 4x100m combination of Fulling, Syrai Piper, Amara Shields and Rhodes posting a time of 50.10, good for third. In the 4x400m race it was Fulling, Shields, Piper and Rhodes running second at 4:02.67.

On the men’s side it was Nathaniel Wilkinson running a time of 10:04.71 in the 3,000m steeplechase to win that event by nearly nine seconds.

Gavin Dion continued his strong freshman campaign, this time placing second in the 1,500m at 3:59.81.

Antonio Moore was third in the 110h (15.17) and fourth in the 400h (55.71) to give Canyons another boost.

Josh Smith placed eighth in the 400m (50.70) and also ran on the 4x400m relay team alongside Alex Megas, Moore, and Dre Kermah to clock a time of 3:33.13, good for eighth.

Derrick Shannon threw to a 10th place mark of 10.89m/35′ 8.75″in the shot put and followed up at 17th in the discus (33.75m/110′ 9″).

Upcoming Schedule

Canyons will begin its march to the postseason by competing at the Western State Conference Prelims hosted by Ventura College on April 18.

The WSC Championship meet will be held Friday, April 25, at Moorpark College.

Top Performers (M)

Gavin Dion ­– 2nd, 1500m (3:59.81)

Antonio Moore – 3rd, 110h (15.17); 4th, 400h (55.71)

Derrick Shannon – 10th, Shot put, 10.89m/35′ 8.75″); 17th, Discus (33.75m/110′ 9″)

Josh Smith – 8th, 400m (50.70)

Nathaniel Wilkinson – 1st – 3,000m steeplechase (10:04.71)

Top Performers (W)

Jessica Clemmons – 7th, Shot put (8.45m/27′ 8.75″); 8th, javelin (20.43m/67′ 0″); 9th, hammer throw (22.72m/74′ 6″)

Emily Fairbanks – 2nd, 3,000m steeplechase (13:28.47)

Monique Fulling – 1st, 400h (1:05.35); 8th, 100m (12.84)

Victoria Jamison – 2nd, 5,000m (17:58.81)

Briana Nodine – 5th, High Jump (1.45m/4′ 9″); 5th, Triple Jump (9.38m/30′ 9.25″); 8th, Long Jump (4.77m/15′ 7.75″)

Hazel Rhodes – 1st, 400m (57.47); 4th, 200m (26.42)

