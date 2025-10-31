Cougars Down Antelope Valley 2-1 for Conference Victory

College of the Canyons men’s soccer netted a pair of first half goals to down visiting Antelope Valley College on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

The conference victory snapped a three-game losing streak for the Cougars (4-9-3, 2-4), giving COC positive momentum heading into the second round of the Western State Conference, South Division schedule.

Canyons broke through in the 22nd minute with Ike D’Silva‘s team-leading fourth goal of the season putting his side ahead 1-0. The scoring play was assisted by Tommy Vaquerano, his first of the season.

At the end of the half Lincoln Fritz moved things ahead at 2-0 with a stoppage time goal coming after the 45th minute. The goal was the first of the year for Fritz and came after Jeffrey Contreras added a touch on the scoring play, also his first assist of the year.

COC freshman David Zendejas (2-5) started in net and logged a pair of saves in his 45 minutes between the pipes to eventually earn the win.

Jonathan Mazon played the second half in goal for Canyons and allowed the lone goal alongside two saves.

AVC (5-9-2, 2-4) got back in the game during the 81st minute with an unassisted goal from Angel Mota to put the game at 2-1. But after a spirited final 10 minutes of action the Cougars emerged victorious.

The Marauders earned four corner kicks in the game and were marked for eight shots, with four coming on goal. Canyons managed to get six shots on net with five of those opportunities seen in the first half.

COC’s win over the Marauders (5-9-2, 2-4) evens the season series with AVC, after the Cougars lost by a 1-0 result back on Oct. 10.

Up next, Canyons will travel to Bakersfield College at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31.

