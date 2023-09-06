header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
81°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 6
1975 - Saugus High School opens [yearbook]
1976 yearbook photo
Cougars Down College of Sequoias 3-1
| Wednesday, Sep 6, 2023
COC Mens Soccer
Photo courtesy of Luc Caouette.


By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director  

College of the Canyons won its third straight match in a 3-1 home result over visiting College of the Sequoias on Tuesday, with another strong defensive effort that was buoyed by a pair of early goals for the Cougars’ side.

Canyons (3-1) has outscored its opponents 6-2 on its current streak having allowed a lone goal in each of its last two contests.

Once again it was the strong play of the Cougars’ defensive and midfield units that produced opportunities for the Canyons attack. COC then made the most of its chances with all three of its recorded shots converting for goals.

Sophomore Julian De La O put Canyons on the board first with a nifty touch that soared over the head of the Sequoias keep for the early 1-0 advantage. That score in the 25th minute was the first of the young season for De La O and came by way of an assist from Gage Fritz.

Less than five minutes later it was Jacob Davila able to power post the COS goalkeeper with a touch that put the game at 2-0 in the 30th minute. Davila’s first of the season was assisted by Alejandro Chavez and gave Canyons a decisive upper hand heading into halftime.

Sequoias (1-2) made a change in net to begin the second half with backup goalkeeper Julian Vicente Lau replacing starter Antonio Espinoza (0-1), who eventually took the loss.

COS put its only goal away in the 52nd minute when Ernesto Pacheco was able to sneak one best the reach of Canyons sophomore Chase Moynihan.

Making his second start of the season, Moynihan (1-0) was brilliant in his 68 minutes of play before being removed after a collision near the goal post. He was credited with seven saves on the evening, including a big stop vs. Pacheco on a penalty kick in the 36th minute.

Canyons played the rest of the way with sophomore Adam Soria in net, who recorded a pair of saves in his nearly 23 minutes of action.

The Giants nearly tied the game late in the second half on a run that resulted in a goal, but quickly had that score nullified on an offsides call.

The Cougars earned four corner kicks in the match, with all coming in the second half, compared to just two for COS. Each side was issued a yellow card.

The three-game win streak is the first for Canyons since the 2018 season, when the Cougars recorded a pair of three-game streaks en route to winning the program’s first Western State Conference (WSC), South Division championship.

The Cougars were next face a series of opponents from the northern region with a road match vs. West Hills Lemoore on Friday, Sept. 8 before returning home to host Fresno City College Tuesday, Sept. 12.

COC then has another northern swing with scheduled contests vs. Monterey Peninsula (Sept. 14), Santa Rosa (Sept. 15) and Santa Barbara City College (Sept. 19) all on the docket.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Cougars Down College of Sequoias 3-1

Cougars Down College of Sequoias 3-1
Wednesday, Sep 6, 2023
College of the Canyons won its third straight match in a 3-1 home result over visiting College of the Sequoias on Tuesday, with another strong defensive effort that was buoyed by a pair of early goals for the Cougars' side.
FULL STORY...

Canyons Women’s Volleyball Ranked No. 23 in Opening CCCWVCA Poll

Canyons Women’s Volleyball Ranked No. 23 in Opening CCCWVCA Poll
Tuesday, Sep 5, 2023
College of the Canyons volleyball is the No. 23 ranked program in the state according to the first California Community College Women's Volleyball Coaches Association Top-25 poll released on Monday, Sept. 4.
FULL STORY...

Cougars Finish Runner-Up at Moorpark Cross Country Invitational

Cougars Finish Runner-Up at Moorpark Cross Country Invitational
Monday, Sep 4, 2023
MOORPARK — College of the Canyons started its 2023 season on a high note as the men's and women's teams each finished runner-up in the team standings at the Moorpark College Invitational on Friday.
FULL STORY...

Cougars Football Announces 2023 Community Invites Series

Cougars Football Announces 2023 Community Invites Series
Monday, Sep 4, 2023
College of the Canyons football is continuing its tradition of inviting community groups to experience Cougars football during the 2023 season, with all first responders invited to attend the home opener on Saturday, Sept. 9, free of charge.
FULL STORY...

Lady Mustangs Trounce Antelope Valley 9-0

Lady Mustangs Trounce Antelope Valley 9-0
Monday, Sep 4, 2023
It was an offensively display that hasn't been seen in over a decade.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Rolls Out ‘Know Your Zone’ Emergency Campaign
Los Angeles County public safety agencies and the County’s Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger are excited to announce the “Know Your Zone” campaign, a collaborative effort that aims to prepare residents and businesses for emergencies or evacuations.
L.A. County Rolls Out ‘Know Your Zone’ Emergency Campaign
Volunteer Registration Still Open for Annual River Rally
Volunteer registration is now open for the 28th Annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Volunteer Registration Still Open for Annual River Rally
Sept. 13: SCV Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is holding an in-person meeting Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 13: SCV Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting
Cougars Down College of Sequoias 3-1
College of the Canyons won its third straight match in a 3-1 home result over visiting College of the Sequoias on Tuesday, with another strong defensive effort that was buoyed by a pair of early goals for the Cougars' side.
Cougars Down College of Sequoias 3-1
Ken Striplin | National Preparedness Month
From the devastating and destructive fires in Maui, to Tropical Storm Hilary hitting Southern California, in an increasingly unpredictable world, natural disasters can occur at any moment.
Ken Striplin | National Preparedness Month
Santa Clarita Public Library Releases ‘Fall into Fun’ Lineup
The Santa Clarita Public Library has released its "Fall into Fun" lineup.
Santa Clarita Public Library Releases ‘Fall into Fun’ Lineup
Sept. 9: School of Rock Santa Clarita Re-Grand Opening
School of Rock, a leader in performance-based music education, will be celebrating the re-grand opening of its school in Santa Clarita, with an event taking place at 24515 Kansas Street, on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sept. 9: School of Rock Santa Clarita Re-Grand Opening
First Phase of CDPH’s Opioid Prevention Campaign Launched
To help address the opioid overdose crisis, the California Department of Public Health launched the first phase of a statewide opioid and fentanyl overdose prevention and education campaign Wednesday.
First Phase of CDPH’s Opioid Prevention Campaign Launched
Today in SCV History (Sept. 6)
1975 - Saugus High School opens [yearbook]
1976 yearbook photo
L.A. County Library Taking Entries for 44th Annual Bookmark Contest
Los Angeles County Library’s 44th Annual Bookmark Contest for grades K – 12, which celebrates the joy of reading and creativity is now accepting entries through Oct. 21.
L.A. County Library Taking Entries for 44th Annual Bookmark Contest
Sept. 25: ‘Parenting in the Digital Age’ Free Workshop
The William S. Hart Union High School District will host Parenting in the Digital Age, a workshop for parents with children of all ages. The workshop is designed to provide useful strategies for families who wish to create a better balance between life and technology.It will be held Monday, Sept. 25, 6 p.m., at the William S. Hart High School Auditorium, 24825 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.
Sept. 25: ‘Parenting in the Digital Age’ Free Workshop
Two Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the two productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 4 - Sunday, Sept. 10.
Two Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
Canyons Women’s Volleyball Ranked No. 23 in Opening CCCWVCA Poll
College of the Canyons volleyball is the No. 23 ranked program in the state according to the first California Community College Women's Volleyball Coaches Association Top-25 poll released on Monday, Sept. 4.
Canyons Women’s Volleyball Ranked No. 23 in Opening CCCWVCA Poll
Freda Morrison Solo Exhibit at SCAA Sixth Street Gallery
“A Tribute To Disney” is the title of the solo art show featuring the work of Freda Morrison that will open Sept. 22 and run through Oct. 1 at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Sixth Street Gallery, 22508 Sixth St., Old Town Newhall, 91321.
Freda Morrison Solo Exhibit at SCAA Sixth Street Gallery
Sept. 22: Sunrise Rotary Casino & Cocktails Fundraiser at Hart Park
Join Santa Clarita Sunrise Rotary as it hosts a Casino & Cocktails fundraiser event on Friday, Sept. 22 to benefit Mission Opera and the Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra.
Sept. 22: Sunrise Rotary Casino & Cocktails Fundraiser at Hart Park
Oct. 23: SCV Chamber 39th Annual Oak Tree Classic Golf Tourney
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce on Monday, Oct. 23 for the 39th Annual Oak Tree Classic Golf Tournament, hosted at Valencia Country Club, 27330 Tourney Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Oct. 23: SCV Chamber 39th Annual Oak Tree Classic Golf Tourney
Oct. 20: Become a SCV School ‘Principal for a Day’
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation is offering business owners, community members and parents an opportunity to participate as "Principal for a Day" on Friday, Oct. 20.
Oct. 20: Become a SCV School ‘Principal for a Day’
Natural Areas Nature Center Discovery at Placerita, Vasquez Rocks
Each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and noon the Los Angeles Department of Parks & Recreation invites Santa Clarita Valley residents to attend a meet and greet with Natural Area Superintendents at the Placerita Canyon Natural Area and Vasquez Rocks Natural Area.
Natural Areas Nature Center Discovery at Placerita, Vasquez Rocks
Schiavo Advances Five New Bills to Senate Floor
The Senate Appropriations Committee voted on Friday, Sept. 1 on more than 480 Assembly bills that require state funding. Given that state revenue has declined this year, several bills did not advance out of committee. California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, (D-Chatsworth) advanced five new bills to the floor of the California State Senate.
Schiavo Advances Five New Bills to Senate Floor
Today in SCV History (Sept. 5)
1876 - Charles Crocker drives 9.25-oz. golden spike at Lang (Canyon Country), uniting L.A. with nation by rail [story]
golden spike
Cougars Finish Runner-Up at Moorpark Cross Country Invitational
MOORPARK — College of the Canyons started its 2023 season on a high note as the men's and women's teams each finished runner-up in the team standings at the Moorpark College Invitational on Friday.
Cougars Finish Runner-Up at Moorpark Cross Country Invitational
Cougars Football Announces 2023 Community Invites Series
College of the Canyons football is continuing its tradition of inviting community groups to experience Cougars football during the 2023 season, with all first responders invited to attend the home opener on Saturday, Sept. 9, free of charge.
Cougars Football Announces 2023 Community Invites Series
Lady Mustangs Trounce Antelope Valley 9-0
It was an offensively display that hasn't been seen in over a decade.
Lady Mustangs Trounce Antelope Valley 9-0
CSUN Plays Man Down, Defeats No. 12 USD 3-1
SAN DIEGO—Despite playing a man down for just over the final 26 minutes in the second half, California State University, Northridge defeated No. 12 San Diego 3-1 in men's soccer action Friday night at Torero Stadium.
CSUN Plays Man Down, Defeats No. 12 USD 3-1
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: