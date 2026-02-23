Cougars Down Defending State Champs American River 5-4

College of the Canyons women’s tennis played to a 5-4 non-conference home victory over defending state champion American River College on Saturday, Feb. 14, extending its win streak to four matches.

Canyons (4-2, 3-1) is currently second in the Western State Conference standings, one game behind L.A. Mission College.

The Cougars claimed four singles victories after earning one point in doubles action.

Emma Chodur and Baylee Renfro teamed for an 8-3 doubles victory, the duo’s third straight.

Chodur later extended her undefeated singles win streak to six games following her straight sets victory from the No. 1 position.

Renfro followed suite by winning her match as the Cougars’ No. 2 entrant, improving to 2-4 in singles play.

Breana Lemos won for the fourth straight outing, as the freshman now sports a 4-2 singles mark. Michelle Figg made her singles debut in the No. 5 spot to earn a key point for Canyons.

American River (3-1, 1-0) took two points from doubles play with singles victories coming from the No. 4 and No. 6 spots. The loss snapped a three-game win streak for the Beavers.

Doubles

Singles

Emma Chodur (COC) defeats Nica Sobrepena (ARC) — 6-0, 6-0 Baylee Renfro (COC) defeats Subha Patel (ARC) — 6-3, 6-3 Breana Lemos (COC) defeats Melanie Noriega (ARC) — 5-2, Fofeit Nadia Godoy-Ortega (COC) loses to Miya Ho (ARC) — 1-6, 0-6 Michelle Figg (COC) defeats Taylor Donahue (ARC) — 6-1, 6-2 Olivia Snyder (COC) loses to Naveen Bonoan (ARC) — 2-6, 6-4, 6-7 (9)

After two match postponements, the Cougars next scheduled competition is on Tuesday, Feb. 24 at home versus Santa Barbara city College at 2 p.m.

