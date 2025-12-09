Cougars Drop Both Games of Inaugural ‘Canyons Crossover’

College of the Canyons women’s basketball ended up on the wrong end of a pair of losses during the inaugural “Canyon Crossover” event held Dec. 5-6 at the Cougar Cage.

The Cougars hosted L.A. Mission College, Santa Barbara City College and MiraCosta College during the two-day event.

In day one action, Canyons (3-6) suffered a 49-42 loss to L.A. Mission with the Eagles able to hold off a Cougars’ comeback bid.

COC trailed by 14 points entering the final frame but battled back to within four points with 1:30 to go before LAMC (3-6) closed things out.

Freshman Gabriella Valles led Canyons with 11 points and 11 rebounds, while sophomore Vivianna Alvarado added eight points, including five in the final quarter.

COC freshman Kathy Artiga and Nicole Assadourian both scored eight points in reserve roles, with Artiga also ending with three rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals.

L.A. Mission was led by 26 points from Heart Lising who finished 11-of-20 from the field, including a trio of three-pointers.

The following day Canyons fell 62-46 to Santa Barbara City (5-5) despite another stellar effort from Valles, who finished with a team-high 15 points and seven rebounds.

Freshman Lili Martinez came away with 13 points and tied for the game high with 11 boards for the Cougars. Artiga was next with nine points and three steals in the game.

The Vaqueros were able pull away thanks in large part to reserve Khaya Jackson’s game-high 25 points off the bench.

Canyons now sits at 3-6 on the year with the Cougars back in action this weekend at the Napa Valley College Tournament running Dec. 11-13.

In other Canyons Crossover action it was MiraCosta (11-0) able to remain unbeaten, first getting past SBCC 59-45 in the weekend’s opening game before playing to a 75-42 victory over L.A. Mission on Saturday.

