By Mari Kneisel/COC Sports Information

College of the Canyons had five players served with All-Western State Conference, South Division honors after closing out the 2023 season.

COC sophomore Jacob Reyes-Silva was the sole Cougar to be named to the All-WSC, South Division First-Team. The captain not only earned this title for being a reliable outside-back, but often created dangerous opportunities for the Cougars offensively throughout his 20 games.

Representing Canyons on the All-WSC, South Division Second-Team were sophomores Jacob Davila and Anthony Landeros, despite both players missing several games midseason due to injury.

Davila worked in the midfield and was a strong influence for the team finishing the season with one goal, two assists and a total of six shots on goal across 14 games.

Landeros, another team captain, saw action in 15 games for the Cougars, starting in 10 of those contests. The midfielder’s energy was unmatched with both his goals on the season pushing the Cougar’s to victory on Aug. 30 against San Diego City College and again on Oct. 3 against Allan Hancock College.

Honorable Mention accolades for the Cougars included sophomores Alejandro Chavez and Julian De La O.

Joining Reyes-Silva on the backline, Chavez stood his ground as one of COC’s center-backs. Chavez, recorded 19 starts across 20 games and produced one assist in the team’s 3-1 victory over College of the Sequoias on Sept 5.

De La O was a top forward for the Cougars scoring three goals and earning one assist in his 19 games played. Overall, the starter worked for 25 total shots, 15 of those on frame.

The Cougars closed out the season with an overall record of 7-12-3 going 1-6-3 in WSC, South Division play.