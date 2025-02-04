Cougars Fall 6-3 to Sequoias in Home Opener

College of the Canyons fell in its home opener during a tight 6-3 match vs. College of the Sequoias on Friday, Jan. 31 at the Cougar Courts.
Canyons (0-3) was playing in its final non-conference match prior to starting Western State Conference action on Feb. 4.
The Cougars earned an 8-2 doubles victory from the No. 1 duo of Estrella Segura and Baylee Renfro to begin the day. The win was the first of the season for the combination of Segura/Renfro (1-2).
In singles action it was Renfro (1-2) again, this time in straight sets (6-0, 6-0) to pick up her first singles victory of the year from the No. 2 singles position.
Bella Solomon (1-2) continued the trend in the No. 4 spot with a victory of her own (6-2, 6-1)
COC is scheduled to retake the court Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Santa Barbara City College in the WSC opener, weather permitting.
Doubles
Estrella Segura/Baylee Renfro (COC) defeats Ruby Zambrano/Jaden Godoy (COS) — 8-2
Terri Admiraal/Leilani Figalan (COC) loses to Summer Herrera/Mia Orosco (COS) — 5-8
Em Porter/Frankie Spadoni (COC) loses to Sadie Avila/Hannah Salazar (COS) — 3-8
Singles
Estrella Segura (COC) loses to Summer Herrera (COS) —2-6, 1-6
Baylee Renfro (COC) defeats Ruby Zambrano (COS) — 6-0, 6-0
Em Porter (COC) loses to Jaden Godoy (COS) — 5-7, 0-6
Bella Solomon (COC) defeats Mia Orosco (COS) — 6-2, 6-1
Frankie Spadoni (COC) loses to Hannah Salazar (COS) — 1-6, 2-6
Nadia Godoy-Ortega (COC) loses to Sadie Avila (COS) — 1-6, 0-6
Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.