Cougars Fall 6-3 to Sequoias in Home Opener

College of the Canyons fell in its home opener during a tight 6-3 match vs. College of the Sequoias on Friday, Jan. 31 at the Cougar Courts.

Canyons (0-3) was playing in its final non-conference match prior to starting Western State Conference action on Feb. 4.

The Cougars earned an 8-2 doubles victory from the No. 1 duo of Estrella Segura and Baylee Renfro to begin the day. The win was the first of the season for the combination of Segura/Renfro (1-2).

In singles action it was Renfro (1-2) again, this time in straight sets (6-0, 6-0) to pick up her first singles victory of the year from the No. 2 singles position.

Bella Solomon (1-2) continued the trend in the No. 4 spot with a victory of her own (6-2, 6-1)

COC is scheduled to retake the court Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Santa Barbara City College in the WSC opener, weather permitting.

Doubles

Estrella Segura/Baylee Renfro (COC) defeats Ruby Zambrano/Jaden Godoy (COS) — 8-2

Terri Admiraal/Leilani Figalan (COC) loses to Summer Herrera/Mia Orosco (COS) — 5-8

Em Porter/Frankie Spadoni (COC) loses to Sadie Avila/Hannah Salazar (COS) — 3-8

Singles

Estrella Segura (COC) loses to Summer Herrera (COS) —2-6, 1-6

Baylee Renfro (COC) defeats Ruby Zambrano (COS) — 6-0, 6-0

Em Porter (COC) loses to Jaden Godoy (COS) — 5-7, 0-6

Bella Solomon (COC) defeats Mia Orosco (COS) — 6-2, 6-1

Frankie Spadoni (COC) loses to Hannah Salazar (COS) — 1-6, 2-6

Nadia Godoy-Ortega (COC) loses to Sadie Avila (COS) — 1-6, 0-6

