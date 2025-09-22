Cougars Fall at No. 7 Santa Barbara City

College of the Canyons women’s volleyball fell 3-1 at No. 7 Santa Barbara City College on Sept. 17 in a match played at the UC Santa Barbara campus. Set scores were 25-21, 22-25, 25-13, 25-16.

Canyons (2-8) was facing its fourth state-ranked opponent across its last five matches. The loss left COC still looking for its first road win of the year.

SBCC (9-0) took a tight first set before Canyons rallied for a win in the following frame. From there the Vaqueros were able to close things out in four.

COC freshman Katelyn Nelson finished the match with 10 kills on 18 attacks and hit .500 for the match. She added an ace and two block assists. Sophomore setter Morgan Dumlao posted a stat line of 18 assists, six kills and seven digs.

Addison DeGard led with 12 kills and Jazmine Muñoz was next with 10 digs to go with 10 assists. Amey Nono ended with nine digs

Other bright spots for the Cougars included six kills from Sofia Miranda and five from Megan Moreno.

Madison Andrews, Allison Wieckowski and Rylee Booth each finished the night with four kills.

