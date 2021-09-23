Cougars Football Continuing with Community Invite Tradition

College of the Canyons is continuing its tradition of inviting community groups to experience Cougar football during the 2021 season, with all healthcare workers and first responders invited to attend Saturday’s game vs. Palomar College free of charge.
No. 6 Canyons vs. No. 21 Palomar College will kick off at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Cougar Stadium.
General admission tickets to all Cougars football games are $10. Kids under 10 and seniors over 60 are $5. Healthcare workers and first responders attending the game for free will be asked to present a valid photo ID at the gate.
Once again, all home football games will be live streamed to fans via the Cougar Sports Network through a broadcast partnership with SoCalCollegeSports.com.
Canyons has started the season a perfect 3-0 after notching offensively dominate wins over Antelope Valley College and Southwestern College to begin the season, followed by a defensive showcase at Fullerton College last Saturday.
COC is averaging 40.3 points per contest with Cougar quarterback Colton Doyle ranking third in the state with 763 passing yards in three starts. Canyons wide receiver Tiquan Gilmore is second in the state with four receiving touchdowns.
Defensively, the Cougars have limited opponents to 11.3 points per game. The team ranks second in the state with 13 sacks on the season. COC has also forced seven turnovers over the first three weeks.
Such performances have helped Canyons vault up the statewide rankings. The Cougars currently rank No. 5 in the most recent California Community College Sports Information Association (CCCSIA) poll released on Sept. 22.
COC also checked in at No. 5 in the JC Athletic Bureau Head Coaches Poll, having moved up two spots from the previous week. The Cougars started the 2021 campaign ranked No. 9 in the Athletic Bureau poll.
Currently, all six teams in the Southern California Football Association (SCFA) National Division, Northern League hold a statewide ranking.
The remaining 2021 Canyons football home game schedule and community group invite list is included below:
– Saturday, Sept. 25 vs. Palomar College
6:00 p.m. — Cougar Stadium
All healthcare workers and first responders admitted free of charge (w/ valid ID).
– Saturday, Oct. 2 vs. Riverside City College
6:00 p.m. — Cougar Stadium
SCV school students/staff admitted free of charge (w/ valid ID).
– Saturday, Oct. 23 vs. Allan Hancock College*
4:00 p.m. — Cougar Stadium
All SCV youth football & cheer teams admitted free of charge (w/ uniform).
– Saturday, Nov. 6 vs. Ventura College*
6:00 p.m. — Cougar Stadium
All veterans and active duty military admitted free (w/ valid id).
***Denotes SCFA National Division, Northern League contest.
Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting www.COCathletics.com and following the College of the Canyons Athletic department on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
College of the Canyons is continuing its tradition of inviting community groups to experience Cougar football during the 2021 season, with all healthcare workers and first responders invited to attend Saturday’s game vs. Palomar College free of charge.
College of the Canyons, No. 6, remained unbeaten on Saturday with the Cougars' defense coming away with four turnovers — including three straight interceptions to end the game — to defeat No. 8 Fullerton College 22-17 at Nathan Shapell Stadium.
The Golden Valley Grizzlies (1-1) were without their starting quarterback Jaxson Miner in Friday’s game against the Rio Mesa Spartans (1-2). Yet, the outcome of the game wasn’t inevitable from the start.
College of the Canyons is continuing its tradition of inviting community groups to experience Cougar football during the 2021 season, with all healthcare workers and first responders invited to attend Saturday’s game vs. Palomar College free of charge.
The Santa Clarita chapter of the American Cancer Society is excited to announce its annual leading fundraiser of the year — Relay For Life - will take place on Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Westfield Town Center Mall, from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
College of the Canyons and the Santa Clarita Environmental Education Consortium, SCEEC, will virtually host the 2021 Green STEM Summit on Saturday, Oct. 9 with the purpose of introducing students to green careers.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced a vision for ensuring that every California student will learn to read by third grade by the year 2026 during a virtual press conference on Tuesday
In an effort to keep adopted pets from returning to the shelter, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has launched a free online resource center to help pet owners who can no longer keep their pets.
The population of the city of Santa Clarita grew by 22.9% between 2010 and 2020, according to U.S. Census data released Monday that will be used to redistrict boundaries for various political offices in California.
The American Cancer Society Santa Clarita Valley held a Relay Rally at Westfield Valencia Town Center Saturday afternoon to raise awareness about its annual Relay for Life of the Santa Clarita Valley event on Saturday, Oct. 2.
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 32 new deaths and 1,238 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 35,326 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed one new death bringing the total deaths since the pandemic began to 167.
The Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark is hosting a series of special activities at “Last Sundays at the Landmark” with a special tribute in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month of the songs of Early California from the del Valle Family of Camulos, set for Sept. 26, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.