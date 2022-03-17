Cougars Get Another Conference Win Against L.A. Mission 9-3

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons won its third straight conference road game by a 9-3 score at L.A. Mission College on March 15, aided by 14 hits from the hot-hitting Cougar lineup.

Canyons (9-10, 3-1) has now scored at least nine runs in five of its last seven games, having also reached double digit run totals in four of those contests. The Cougars completed a 2-1 series victory over L.A. Valley College during the opening week of conference play, with the loss coming on COC’s home field.

The Cougars recorded 14 hits behind five strong innings from starter Albert Prado (2-1).

Canyons leadoff man Ryan Camacho finished the day with three hits, same for catcher DJ Kougher. Meanwhile, Andy Ambriz provided the power with a two-run home run in the top of the ninth to further ensure the Cougars victory.

Prado was able to keep the Eagles at bay, allowing two hits and issuing two walks with three strikeouts along the way.

Scott Bauman was also solid in relief, allowing two runs on four hits across the final four innings. He also punched out four LAMC batters.

The Eagles (13-7, 3-1) tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the second on an RBI sac-fly, but couldn’t get much going against the combination of Prado and Bauman.

Back-to-back RBI singles in the seventh made the game a bit closer at 5-3 before the Ambriz home run extinguished that flame of hope.

LAMC starter Enrique Espinoza (4-1) took the loss after allowing the first three Cougar runs. He allowed seven hits and a walk, striking out three. Reliever Sean Rivera was tagged for six runs on six hits and three walks.

Through four conference games, the Cougars sit a game back of Glendale College (15-5, 4-0) in the Western State Conference (WSC), South Division standings.

Top Performers

Albert Prado — 5 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 2 BB, 3 Ks

Ryan Camacho — 3-for-5, run, RBI

DJ Kougher — 3-for-5, 2B, 2 runs, RBI

Tafton Hensley — 2-for-3, 2 BB, run

Andy Ambriz — 1-for-4, HR, run, 3 RBI

Alex Ballesteros — 1-for-4, BB, 2B, run, 2 RBI

Upcoming Schedule

The series continues with Canyons set to host L.S. Mission College at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 17. The three-game set concludes on Friday with a 2:30 p.m. outing back in Sylmar.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by following the College of the Canyons Athletic department on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube or visit COC Athletics.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...