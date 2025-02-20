Cougars Keep Streak Intact, Win Fourth Straight

College of the Canyons men’s golf kept its unbeaten streak intact with a two-stroke victory at the Western State Conference tournament played at Alisal Ranch Golf Course on Monday, Feb. 17.

Canyons (33-0) has now won each of the first three WSC events as well as the season-opening Pt. Conception Open.

Monday’s victory was the most closely contested of the streak, with COC’s five-man score of 372 besting the mark of 374 posted by Ventura College. Santa Barbara City College was next at 388 with Citrus College not far behind at 392, in fourth place.

Jacques Struyf and Edward Beehag were the top finishers for Canyons with a one-over-par round of 73, which tied the pair for fourth in the individual standings.

Ethan Posthumus was one stroke back at 74 in a tie for sixth place.

Owen Crockett and Anthony Nilson also shared identical scores of 76, placing them in five-way tie for ninth place in the field of 47 players from eight schools.

Carson Diaz finished at 79 for the day to slot into a tie for 19th but ended up having his score scratched from the COC team total.

The Cougars next play at the Riverside City College Invitational on Monday, Feb. 24 at Victoria Country Club.

Team Scores

1. Canyons (372) 2. Ventura (374) 3. Santa Barbara (388) 4. Citrus (392) 5. Glendale (398) 6. Bakersfield (405) 7. Antelope Valley (433) 8. Allan Hancock (442)

Canyons Individual Scores

Jacques Struyf (73-T4th); Edward Beehag (73-T4th); Ethan Posthumus (74-T6th); Owen Crockett (76-T9th); Anthony Nilson (76-T9th); Carson Diaz (79-T19th)

Field Top-30 Scores

1 – 68 – D. Darwin (VC)

T2 – 71 – H. du Mollerat de Jeu (SBCC); M. Fisher (VC)

T4 – 73 – Jacques Struyf (COC); Edward Beehag (COC)

T6 – 74 – Ethan Posthumus (COC); K. Gorden (GCC)

8 – 75 – V. Rodriguez (SBCC)

T9 – 76 – Owen Crockett (COC); Anthony Nilson (COC); A. Gahshan (CIT); J. Alvarado (CIT); L. Gonzalez (VC)

T14 – 77 – S. Petty (BC); P. Blinderman (SBCC)

T16 – 78 – A. Morales (CIT); L. Dickenson (BC); N. Bublitz (VC)

T19 – 79 – Carson Diaz (COC); E. Phillips (AVC); G. Loughran (GCC); A. Watts (SBCC)

T23 – 80 – J. Peters (AVC); N. Gutierrez (GCC); N. Mendoza (AHC)

T26 – 81 – TJ Holstrom (CIT); C. Vallaro (CIT); L. Stone (BC); K. Borsch (AHC); B. Flores (VC)

