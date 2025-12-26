header image

December 26
1873 - Vasquez gang raids Kingston in (now) Kings County; ties up townspeople, makes off with $2,500 in cash and jewels [story]
Kingston
Cougars Notch Another Victory, 54-46 at Oxnard College
| Friday, Dec 26, 2025

College of the Canyons women’s basketball notched another mark in the win column, as the Cougars were able to stack a second straight road victory 54-46 at Oxnard College on Wednesday, Dec. 17.

Canyons (5-8) has now surpassed its win total from a season ago after also defeating Diablo Valley College over the weekend.

COC freshman Kathy Artiga led the squad with 14 points. Her two three-pointers in the second quarter helped the Cougars build a 26-22 lead heading into halftime.

Freshmen Gabriella Valles and Lili Martinez both recorded double-doubles in the game. Valles finished with a line of 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while Martinez nearly equaled that offensive effort with 10 points, eight boards and four assists, also adding a pair of steals.

Nicole Assadourian finished three-of-four from downtown to add nine points into the mix. Canyons shot 40 percent from behind the arc with Trinity House and Vivianna Alvarado also connecting from long range.

Oxnard (6-7) combined to shoot under 28 percent from the floor but was able to stay in the game, partly due to the 20 turnovers committed by the Cougars. The Condors recorded seven steals in the game. America Chavez led the home team with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

COC outscored the Condors 16-14 down the stretch with a balanced attack that saw six players in the rotation record points.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
Season’s Best Offensive Performance Leads TMU Over Bethesda

Season’s Best Offensive Performance Leads TMU Over Bethesda
Tuesday, Dec 23, 2025
Brayden Miner scored 31 points and Rylan Starr had 24 as The Master's University men's basketball team crushed Bethesda University 145-59 The MacArthur Center.
FULL STORY...

Lady Mustangs Break Scoring Records in Win

Lady Mustangs Break Scoring Records in Win
Monday, Dec 22, 2025
Chloe Auble scored a career-high 40 points and Allie Miller came a rebound away from her first career triple-double as The Master's University Women's Basketball team defeated the Bethesda Lion Angels 125-24 in the MacArthur Center.
FULL STORY...

Foothill League Soccer: Saugus Boys, Hart Girls Leading

Foothill League Soccer: Saugus Boys, Hart Girls Leading
Friday, Dec 19, 2025
This week’s Foothill League matches resulted in the Saugus boys getting a firmer grip on first place, and the Saugus girls slipping into second place. Meanwhile, holiday tournaments are bringing both wins and losses from non-league teams, with more on the way.
FULL STORY...

West Ranch Runner Going the Distance

West Ranch Runner Going the Distance
Thursday, Dec 18, 2025
West Ranch High School senior Braulio Castillo (17) never did any long-distance running before high school, but what he has accomplished in that demanding discipline since taking it up is impressive. And, so far his senior year, it is phenomenal.
FULL STORY...
Cougars Notch Another Victory, 54-46 at Oxnard College
College of the Canyons women's basketball notched another mark in the win column, as the Cougars were able to stack a second straight road victory 54-46 at Oxnard College on Wednesday, Dec. 17.
Today in SCV History (Dec. 26)
1873 - Vasquez gang raids Kingston in (now) Kings County; ties up townspeople, makes off with $2,500 in cash and jewels [story]
Kingston
SCV Sheriff’s Station Issues Traffic Alert on Soledad Canyon Road
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station has issued the following traffic alerts: Due to heavy rains, the westbound right lane is closed on Soledad Canyon Road between Camp Plenty Road and Langside Avenue.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Issues Traffic Alert on Soledad Canyon Road
Fostering Youth Independence Hosts Holiday PJ Party
Fostering Youth Independence’s recent Charlie Brown Holiday party was attended by dozens of local foster youth and their volunteer Allies.
Fostering Youth Independence Hosts Holiday PJ Party
NWS Issues Flood Watch for SCV Through Friday
The National Weather Service as issued the following alerts for the Santa Clarita Valley. Flood Watch until Dec. 26, 4 p.m. PST, High Wind Warning until Dec. 25, 3 p.m. PST.
NWS Issues Flood Watch for SCV Through Friday
Today in SCV History (Dec. 25)
1852 - Acton gold mine owner & California Gov. Henry Tifft Gage born in New York [story]
Henry Gage
Barger Urges Residents to Stay Alert, Follow Evacuation Orders
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger is urging residents to remain vigilant as a powerful storm system moves through Los Angeles County, bringing periods of heavy rain and rapidly changing conditions.
Barger Urges Residents to Stay Alert, Follow Evacuation Orders
CHP Makes Multiple Arrests in Organized Retail Theft Investigation
Thirteen suspects were arrested, and more than $800,000 in stolen merchandise was recovered following a coordinated, multi-agency operation targeting an organized retail theft network operating across Northern California.
CHP Makes Multiple Arrests in Organized Retail Theft Investigation
Pilot Program to Crack Down on Extreme Speeding
The California State Transportation Agency today announced a new joint effort by two of its departments, the Department of Motor Vehicles and California Highway Patrol, to curb excessive speeding and prevent deadly crashes.
Pilot Program to Crack Down on Extreme Speeding
Dec. 27: Holiday Spice Salsa Edition at Canyon Country Community Center
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to heat up the holiday season at the Holiday Spice Salsa Edition on Saturday, Dec. 27, at the Canyon Country Community Center, located at 18410 Sierra Highway Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
Dec. 27: Holiday Spice Salsa Edition at Canyon Country Community Center
Today in SCV History (Dec. 24)
1965 - Signal newspaper owner Scott Newhall shows up for a duel (of words) with rival Canyon Country newspaper publisher Art Evans, who no-shows and folds his paper soon after [story]
headline
DACC Urges Pet Owners to Prioritize Safety Ahead of Storm
As winter storms enter Los Angeles County, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control urges pet owners to take necessary precautions in light of the significant storms expected to last for five days.
DACC Urges Pet Owners to Prioritize Safety Ahead of Storm
Season’s Best Offensive Performance Leads TMU Over Bethesda
Brayden Miner scored 31 points and Rylan Starr had 24 as The Master's University men's basketball team crushed Bethesda University 145-59 The MacArthur Center.
Season’s Best Offensive Performance Leads TMU Over Bethesda
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley Spreads Holiday Cheer
From surprise Santa arrivals to stacks of gifts waiting for young hands, the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley delivered holiday cheer on a large scale this season, reaching hundreds of children and teens throughout the Santa Clarita Valley, including Clubhouses in Canyon Country, Newhall, Val Verde and Castaic.
Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley Spreads Holiday Cheer
Princess Cruises Christens Star Princess Tournament of Roses Float
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Santa Clarita, embraced a cherished maritime tradition in a uniquely festive way, celebrating a symbolic christening of its Rose Parade float with a ceremonial break of a bottle of Pantalones Organic Tequila.
Princess Cruises Christens Star Princess Tournament of Roses Float
CalArtian-Directed ‘Elio’ Nominated for 2026 Golden Globe
The Golden Globes have ushered in awards season with the announcement of the 2026 nominees across 28 categories. Among this year’s contenders is Pixar’s "Elio," which earned a nomination for Best Motion Picture – Animated.
CalArtian-Directed ‘Elio’ Nominated for 2026 Golden Globe
NWS Issues Flood, High Wind Warnings for SCV, Southland
The National Weather Service has issued a "Hazardous Weather" warning for the Santa Clarita Valley and Southern California.
NWS Issues Flood, High Wind Warnings for SCV, Southland
LASD Asks for Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help locating at-Risk missing person Drew Barrick Russell.
LASD Asks for Help Locating Missing Santa Clarita Man
Today in SCV History (Dec. 23)
1997 - Five bodies found during grading of Northlake development in Castaic; determined to be Jenkins graveyard [story]
reburial
Jan. 2: Explore Global Cuisine with ‘Spice Travels ‘ at Newhall Library
Old Town Newhall Public Library will host "Spice Travels," Friday, Jan. 2, 9:15-9:30 a.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Jan. 2: Explore Global Cuisine with ‘Spice Travels ‘ at Newhall Library
Dec. 24-25: CHP Launches Holiday Enforcement Period
The California Highway Patrol encourages the public to “brake” the habit of speeding this holiday season. The CHP will launch a Holiday Enforcement Period starting at 6:01 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 24, and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 25.
Dec. 24-25: CHP Launches Holiday Enforcement Period
Dec. 27: Volunteers Needed for SCV Trail Users Workday
Volunteers are needed to help clear brush and restore the tread from the existing lower Gates and Twister trails 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 27.
Dec. 27: Volunteers Needed for SCV Trail Users Workday
Jan. 16: InfluenceHER- Redefining Happiness, A Candid Conversation for the Modern Woman
Join InfluenceHER's "Redefining Happiness, a Candid Conversation for the Modern Woman," 4-6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 16 at the Venue Valencia.
Jan. 16: InfluenceHER- Redefining Happiness, A Candid Conversation for the Modern Woman
SCVNews.com