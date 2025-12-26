Cougars Notch Another Victory, 54-46 at Oxnard College

College of the Canyons women’s basketball notched another mark in the win column, as the Cougars were able to stack a second straight road victory 54-46 at Oxnard College on Wednesday, Dec. 17.

Canyons (5-8) has now surpassed its win total from a season ago after also defeating Diablo Valley College over the weekend.

COC freshman Kathy Artiga led the squad with 14 points. Her two three-pointers in the second quarter helped the Cougars build a 26-22 lead heading into halftime.

Freshmen Gabriella Valles and Lili Martinez both recorded double-doubles in the game. Valles finished with a line of 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while Martinez nearly equaled that offensive effort with 10 points, eight boards and four assists, also adding a pair of steals.

Nicole Assadourian finished three-of-four from downtown to add nine points into the mix. Canyons shot 40 percent from behind the arc with Trinity House and Vivianna Alvarado also connecting from long range.

Oxnard (6-7) combined to shoot under 28 percent from the floor but was able to stay in the game, partly due to the 20 turnovers committed by the Cougars. The Condors recorded seven steals in the game. America Chavez led the home team with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

COC outscored the Condors 16-14 down the stretch with a balanced attack that saw six players in the rotation record points.

