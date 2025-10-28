Cougars Play to 3-0 Win Over Glendale College

College of the Canyons women’s volleyball downed Glendale College in a quick 3-0 result behind 11 kills from freshman Katelyn Nelson at the Cougar Cage on Friday night, Oct. 24. Set scores were 25-16, 25-18, 25-15.

The Cougars moved to 6-2 in conference play while evening the team’s home record to 4-4. COC currently sits second in the Western State Conference, South Division standings, two games back of Santa Monica College.

Nelson recorded a game-high 11 kills on a .625 hitting night. The freshman’s stat line also included an ace, two blocks and a trio of block assists.

Megan Moreno finished the match with eight kills and was also active at the net with two blocked shots and two block assists.

Rylee Booth ended the match with five kills and Sofia Miranda was next with four. Canyons hit .296 for the match and tallied nine aces on the night.

Miranda, Morgan Dumlao and Addison DeGard each recorded a pair of aces. Dumlao also added 19 assists and 13 digs.

DeGard’s 14 digs represented the match high. Amey Nono contributed with nine digs while Cami Colley and Miranda each chipped in with seven.

Canyons (8-12, 6-2) is back in the Cougar Cage Wednesday, Oct. 29 to take on Bakersfield College (7-15, 4-4). First serve is scheduled for 6 p.m. with that match being live streamed to fans free of charge on the Cougars Sports Network.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Like this: Like Loading...