Cougars Runner-up at Santa Maria Country Club

College of the Canyons men’s golf placed second at the Western State Conference tournament played at Santa Maria Country Club on Monday, March 3.

Canyons (51-6) carded a five-man score of 382 to finish four shots back of tourney winner Ventura College (378). The runner-up finish was the first for a Cougars squad that began the day undefeated in conference play.

Santa Barbara City College (387) finished third with Glendale College (393) in the fourth slot.

COC sophomore Ethan Posthumus finished the day at two-under-par to earn tourney medalist honors. Monday’s round of 70 represented Posthumus’ best score of the season.

Ryan Giardino was next for Canyons, tying with four others for sixth place with a score of 76.

Ed Beehag carded a round of 78 to finish tied for 13th in the field of more than 40.

Jacques Struyf and Owen Crockett both shot rounds of 79 to finish in a four-way tie for 18th.

Carson Diaz also competed but had his score of 83 dropped from the final team tally.

Canyons continues tournament play on Monday, March 10 at Rio Bravo Country Club in Bakersfield.

TEAM SCORES

1. Ventura (378) 2. Canyons (382) 3. Santa Barbara (387) 4. Glendale (393) 5. Citrus (404) 6. Bakersfield (410) 7. Antelope Valley (426) 8. Allan Hancock (426)

CANYONS INDIVIDUAL SCORES

Ethan Posthumus (70-medalist); Ryan Giardino (76-T6th); Ed Beehag (78-T13th); Jacques Struyf (79-T18th); Owen Crockett (79-T18th); Carson Diaz (83-T35th)

FIELD TOP-35 SCORES

1-70 – Ethan Posthumus (COC)

T2 – 75 – Paddy Blinderman (SBCC); Matthew Fisher (VC); Ian Chapital (VC); Daniel Darwin (VC)

T6 – 76 – Ryan Giardino (COC); Nick Gutierrez (GCC); Luke Rugierro (GCC); Matt Munro (SBCC); Logan Gonzalez (VC)

T11 – 77 – Vicente Rodriguez (SBCC); Brandon Flores (VC)

T13 – 78 – Ed Beehag (COC); Nick Bublitz (VC); Connor Jazwiecki (AVC); Gavin Loughran (GCC); Landon Brown (BC)

T18 – 79 – Jacques Struyf (COC); Owen Crockett (COC); Hugo de Mollerat (SBCC); Angel Caro (CIT)

T22 – 80 – Nico Mendona (AHC); Kyle Gordon (GCC); Kellen Willmore (SBCC); Theo Lohrer (SBCC); Vincent Van Fossen (BC)

T27 – 81 – Andrew Gahahan (CIT); TJ Holstrom (CIT); Javier Alvarado (CIT); Logan Stone (BC)

T31 – 82 – Ethan Phillips (AVC); Ryan Cisneros (AHC); Alex Morales (CIT); Jonathan Gomez (BC)

T35 – 83 – Carson Diaz (COC); Justin Huitink (GCC)

