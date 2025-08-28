header image

1962 - Valleywide brush fire consumes Gene Autry's Melody Ranch movie town in Placerita Canyon [story]
Melody Ranch on fire
Cougars Score First Tourney Win at Olivas Links
| Thursday, Aug 28, 2025

College of the Canyons women’s golf started its 2025 season by winning the annual Chuck Melendez Invitational at Olivas Links Golf Course, with defending 3C2A individual state champion Sahya Kitabatake also taking home tourney medalist honors.

The event, which served as the first Western State Conference event of the year, attracted a field of 34 players representing seven schools.

Canyons carded a four-player score of 363 to lead the team standings. Santa Barbara City College was runner-up at 367, with Bakersfield College (383), Allan Hancock College (385) and Moorpark College (389) rounding out the top five.

Kitabatake’s round of 77 was the low score on the day just ahead of Aidie Smith (78) from Santa Barbara. Zan McGovern of Allan Hancock finished third at an even 80.

COC freshman Sofia Allard finished sixth in the individual standings. The Canyon High School grad shot an 88 on the day.

Freshman Alex Downing carded a 98 to tie for 13th in the field, with Golden Valley High School grad Baily Fara Lieberman slotting into a three-way tie for 15th with her score of 100.

Valerie Sherman (121) also competed but had her round scratched from the final team tally.

The Cougars will enjoy an off week before returning to conference play Monday, Sept. 8, at Santa Barbara Golf Club.

TEAM SCORES
1. Canyons (363) 2. Santa Barbara (367) 3. Bakersfield (383) 4. Allan Hancock (385) 5. Moorpark (389) 6. Antelope Valley (471) 7. Citrus (499)

CANYONS INDIVIDUAL SCORES
CANYONS INDIVIDUAL SCORES – Sahya Kitabatake (77-medalist); Sofia Allard (88-6th); Alex Downing (98-T13rd); Baily Fara Lieberman (100-T15th); Valerie Sherman (121-27th);

FIELD INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS

1 – 77 – Sahya Kitabatake (COC)

2 – 78 – Aidie Smith (SBCC)

3 – 80 – Zan McGovern (AHC)

4 – 83 – Savannah Fryhoff (MP)

5 – 86 – Kalia Aparicio (MP)

6 – 88 – Sofia Allard (COC)

7 – 89 – Ivana Escobar (BC)

8 – 92 – Mylee Gonzalez (SBCC)

9 – 94 -Camryn Chapman (SBCC)

10 – 96 – Izzy Brandon (BC)

T11 – 97 – Ally Price (AHC); Biana Tan (CIT)

T13 – 98 – Alex Downing (COC), Elizabeth Alderete (BC)

T15 – 100 – Baily Fara Lieberman (COC); Alexis Munacy (MP), Mia Townson (BC)

18 – 102 – Kaitlin Acosta (AHC)

19 – 103 – Azul Calzadillas (SBCC)

20 – 104 – Grace Gelfound (AVC)

T21 – 106 – Hailey Berryhill (AHC); Hayden Hazard (AVC)

T23 – 108 – Riley Bloxom (BC); Ariana Duncan (AHC)

25 – 116 – Kyralisa Riel (BC)

26 – 120 – Ricille Casino (MP)

27 – 121 – Valerie Sherman (COC)

28 – 127 – Nicole Lowenstein (CIT)

29 – 128 – Alyana Hottya (AVC)

T30 – 133 – Joelle Hanon (AVC); Chelcie Small (MP)

32 – 135 – Lusha De (CIT)

33 – 137 – Liliana Morency (MP)

34 – 140 – Chloe Kouyoumdjian (CIT)

 

Stay up to date on all this season's action by visiting COCAthletics.com
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Aug. 30: Last Concerts In The Park Of The Summer Brings Three Tribute Bands Finale
For 35 years, Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, has been the soundtrack of Santa Clarita’s warmest months, filling Central Park with the sounds of laughter, dancing and unforgettable live music.
Aug. 30: Last Concerts In The Park Of The Summer Brings Three Tribute Bands Finale
Sept 5: Deadline for Early Bird Circle of Hope Afternoon Tea Tickets
Once upon a time in a community filled with heart and hope, Circle of Hope launched a tradition that has blossomed into one of Santa Clarita’s most cherished events. The 21st Annual Afternoon Tea will be held Saturday, Oct. 18.
Sept 5: Deadline for Early Bird Circle of Hope Afternoon Tea Tickets
Sept. 11: Potions Class, Magic Mocktails at Newhall Library
The Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a adults Potions Class: Magic Mocktails Thursday, Sept. 11, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Sept. 11: Potions Class, Magic Mocktails at Newhall Library
Sept. 2: Supervisors to Consider Rent Relief Program
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on Sept. 2, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider Implementing an Emergency Rent Relief Program to Prevent Evictions and Homelessness.
Sept. 2: Supervisors to Consider Rent Relief Program
‘A Conversation Under the Sun’ Art Exhibit at Newhall Library
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the exhibition “A Conversation Under the Sun” by artist Tim Forcum at the Old Town Newhall Library on view through Nov. 12.
‘A Conversation Under the Sun’ Art Exhibit at Newhall Library
Sept. 2: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 2.
Sept. 2: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
Mustangs Shut Out in Road Loss to Westcliff
The Master's University women's soccer team fell to 0-2 as the Mustangs where shut out 1-0 by Westcliff on Wednesday, Aug. 27 in Irvine.
Mustangs Shut Out in Road Loss to Westcliff
COC Opens Season in Victorious Fashion
College of the Canyons men's soccer freshman Andrew Sorto scored his first collegiate goal, which proved to be enough, as the Cougars defeated visiting Moorpark College 1-0 on Tuesday night, Aug. 26.
COC Opens Season in Victorious Fashion
Cougars Score First Tourney Win at Olivas Links
College of the Canyons women's golf started its 2025 season by winning the annual Chuck Melendez Invitational at Olivas Links Golf Course, with defending 3C2A individual state champion Sahya Kitabatake also taking home tourney medalist honors.
Cougars Score First Tourney Win at Olivas Links
Canyons Downs Cypress, Earns Split at PCC Tri-Tourney
College of the Canyons women's volleyball earned a season-opening victory over Cypress College as part of a 1-1 split Aug. 22 at the Pasadena City College Tri-Tourney.
Canyons Downs Cypress, Earns Split at PCC Tri-Tourney
Today in SCV History (Aug. 28)
1962 - Valleywide brush fire consumes Gene Autry's Melody Ranch movie town in Placerita Canyon [story]
Melody Ranch on fire
Los Angeles County Flags Lowered To Honor Victims of Minneapolis Tragedy
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced today that all County facilities will lower their flags to half-staff in accordance with the Presidential Proclamation, in solemn remembrance of the victims of the mass shooting that took place in Minneapolis.
Los Angeles County Flags Lowered To Honor Victims of Minneapolis Tragedy
Sept.13: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Invites Singers to Audition
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, a premier community choral ensemble dedicated to performing high-quality choral works, has announced open auditions for its upcoming season.
Sept.13: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Invites Singers to Audition
Sept. 10: Child & Family Center to Host ‘Giving with Purpose’ Webinar
Child & Family Center will host a free online event, Giving with Purpose: Gifting Webinar, on Wednesday, Sept. 10, from 6–7:30 p.m.
Sept. 10: Child & Family Center to Host ‘Giving with Purpose’ Webinar
CSUN: Early Iron Age Settlements in Western Europe Were Egalitarian, Prof Says
Archaeologist Owen Doonan, an art history professor at California State University, Northridge, spent the summer scouring the forests and farmlands of rural Romania looking for evidence of the indigenous people who lived in the hillfort settlements that once dotted western Eurasian steppe during the Iron Age.
CSUN: Early Iron Age Settlements in Western Europe Were Egalitarian, Prof Says
Oct. 20: COC Foundation Hosts ‘Swing for Student Success’ Golf Tournament
On Monday, Oct. 20, the College of the Canyons Foundation will host the SiteOne and Hunter Industries “Swing for Student Success” Golf Tournament at the Valencia Country Club.
Oct. 20: COC Foundation Hosts ‘Swing for Student Success’ Golf Tournament
iLEAD Agua Dulce Expands Arts Education Offerings
iLEAD Agua Dulce, a tuition-free public charter school, is kicking off the 2025-2026 school year with a major expansion of its arts education programs.
iLEAD Agua Dulce Expands Arts Education Offerings
Aug. 28: Circle K Kicks Off Labor Day Weekend With Fuel Discount
Circle K, the global convenience store chain, is helping customers prepare for the long Labor Day weekend and reduce the sting of back-to-school expenses with another exciting Fuel Day Pop-Up.
Aug. 28: Circle K Kicks Off Labor Day Weekend With Fuel Discount
Every Body Plays Returns: L.A. County Parks Reboots After-School Program
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is excited to announce the return of Every Body Plays, a refreshed and reimagined after-school program for youth ages 7 to 17.
Every Body Plays Returns: L.A. County Parks Reboots After-School Program
Today in SCV History (Aug. 27)
1933 - Atholl McBean elected president of The Newhall Land and Farming Company [link]
Atholl McBean
Sept. 4: Canned Ham Comedy Variety Show at The MAIN
The "Canned Ham Comedy Variety Show" returns to The MAIN in Old Town Newhall on Thursday, Sept. 4 at 8 p.m.
Sept. 4: Canned Ham Comedy Variety Show at The MAIN
Oct. 5: SDFHC 22nd Annual The Duck Dash at Santa Clarita Aquatic Center
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center has announced the 22nd annual The Duck Dash fundraiser presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, will be held Sunday, Oct. 5.
Oct. 5: SDFHC 22nd Annual The Duck Dash at Santa Clarita Aquatic Center
Oct. 27: 41st Annual SCV Chamber Oak Tree Classic Golf Tournament
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of the Oak Tree Classic Golf Tournament. Now in its 41st year, the tournament will be held on Monday, Oct. 27, at the Valencia Country Club.
Oct. 27: 41st Annual SCV Chamber Oak Tree Classic Golf Tournament
Sept. 19: Unlock Your Olympic Opportunity VIA Luncheon
The Valley Industry Association will host "Opening the Door to Olympic Opportunity," a VIA business luncheon and an introduction to the 2028 Summer Olympics on Friday, Sept. 19, 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Sept. 19: Unlock Your Olympic Opportunity VIA Luncheon
