Cougars Score First Tourney Win at Olivas Links

College of the Canyons women’s golf started its 2025 season by winning the annual Chuck Melendez Invitational at Olivas Links Golf Course, with defending 3C2A individual state champion Sahya Kitabatake also taking home tourney medalist honors.

The event, which served as the first Western State Conference event of the year, attracted a field of 34 players representing seven schools.

Canyons carded a four-player score of 363 to lead the team standings. Santa Barbara City College was runner-up at 367, with Bakersfield College (383), Allan Hancock College (385) and Moorpark College (389) rounding out the top five.

Kitabatake’s round of 77 was the low score on the day just ahead of Aidie Smith (78) from Santa Barbara. Zan McGovern of Allan Hancock finished third at an even 80.

COC freshman Sofia Allard finished sixth in the individual standings. The Canyon High School grad shot an 88 on the day.

Freshman Alex Downing carded a 98 to tie for 13th in the field, with Golden Valley High School grad Baily Fara Lieberman slotting into a three-way tie for 15th with her score of 100.

Valerie Sherman (121) also competed but had her round scratched from the final team tally.

The Cougars will enjoy an off week before returning to conference play Monday, Sept. 8, at Santa Barbara Golf Club.

TEAM SCORES

1. Canyons (363) 2. Santa Barbara (367) 3. Bakersfield (383) 4. Allan Hancock (385) 5. Moorpark (389) 6. Antelope Valley (471) 7. Citrus (499)

CANYONS INDIVIDUAL SCORES

CANYONS INDIVIDUAL SCORES – Sahya Kitabatake (77-medalist); Sofia Allard (88-6th); Alex Downing (98-T13rd); Baily Fara Lieberman (100-T15th); Valerie Sherman (121-27th);

FIELD INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS

1 – 77 – Sahya Kitabatake (COC)

2 – 78 – Aidie Smith (SBCC)

3 – 80 – Zan McGovern (AHC)

4 – 83 – Savannah Fryhoff (MP)

5 – 86 – Kalia Aparicio (MP)

6 – 88 – Sofia Allard (COC)

7 – 89 – Ivana Escobar (BC)

8 – 92 – Mylee Gonzalez (SBCC)

9 – 94 -Camryn Chapman (SBCC)

10 – 96 – Izzy Brandon (BC)

T11 – 97 – Ally Price (AHC); Biana Tan (CIT)

T13 – 98 – Alex Downing (COC), Elizabeth Alderete (BC)

T15 – 100 – Baily Fara Lieberman (COC); Alexis Munacy (MP), Mia Townson (BC)

18 – 102 – Kaitlin Acosta (AHC)

19 – 103 – Azul Calzadillas (SBCC)

20 – 104 – Grace Gelfound (AVC)

T21 – 106 – Hailey Berryhill (AHC); Hayden Hazard (AVC)

T23 – 108 – Riley Bloxom (BC); Ariana Duncan (AHC)

25 – 116 – Kyralisa Riel (BC)

26 – 120 – Ricille Casino (MP)

27 – 121 – Valerie Sherman (COC)

28 – 127 – Nicole Lowenstein (CIT)

29 – 128 – Alyana Hottya (AVC)

T30 – 133 – Joelle Hanon (AVC); Chelcie Small (MP)

32 – 135 – Lusha De (CIT)

33 – 137 – Liliana Morency (MP)

34 – 140 – Chloe Kouyoumdjian (CIT)

