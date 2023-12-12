Cougars Snap Five-Game Losing Streak at San Diego Mesa

By Mari Kneisel/COC Sports Information

College of the Canyons traveled to San Diego Mesa College recently, snapping a five-game losing streak by bringing home an 83-77 double-overtime victory.

COC freshman Josh Barnett led the Cougars in points, putting down a total of 20. The six-foot-six-inch forward also worked for seven total rebounds, one assist and two steals.

Close behind was sophomore Mason Savery who finished the night with 15 points. Savery also registered two defensive rebounds and just as many blocks.

From the bench, Logan Ghoumari put up 11 points. The freshman was second on the teamwith eight total rebounds on the night and also was credited with two assists.

Sophomore forward, Jonah El-Farra produced a team-high 11 total rebounds. El-Farra also recorded eight points, two assists and a block.

Jacob Gonzalez added nine points and Isaiah Ortega came off the bench to score 11 points.

As a team, Canyons (3-5) shot a combined 44.8 percent from the field, 37.5 percent from behind the arc and 64.7 percent from the free-throw line.

COC is back a Lee Smelser Court in the Cougar Cage on Wednesday, Dec. 13 to host Cypress College for a 6 p.m. tip-off. Canyons then hosts Rio Hondo College at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15.

Both of those games will be live streamed on the Cougars Sports Network.

