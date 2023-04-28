Cougars Start Strong at WSC Championships

Story and photo by Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons Track & Field started the Western State Conference Prelims and Championship on a good note, claiming an individual conference title in the long jump and seeing two athletes claim spots at next month’s California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Championships.

The meet held April 21 included preliminary heats for the majority of events but also crowned champions in shot put, hammer throw, long jump, high jump and 10K events, on both the men’s and women’s sides.

In all, the Cougars saw a combined 18 student-athletes achieve new season-best times and marks, with nine coming from the women’s side and 12 on the men’s team.

COC sophomore Layne Buck was the big winner of the day with his leap of 7.11m / 23′ 4″ in the long jump to claim the WSC Championship in the event. Buck, who also won a conference title in the same event as a freshman, posted the third best long jump mark in program history.

Milca Osorio also found success in her events, with the sophomore placing fifth in the 10,000m at a time of 43:05.20. That performance was good enough for Osorio to qualify to run at the SoCal Championships on May 5.

Osorio also placed eighth in the 1500m (5:10.73) and will advance to run in the finals of the same event at the WSC Championships,

Other top performances for the Cougars included Jeremiah Cox who finished third in the 100m (11.66), Sam Regez in the 800m (1:57.20) at third place, and Buck who also placed fourth in the 400m (49.19). Samantha Rodriguez finished second (1:08.02) and Trinity Winslow (1:10.87) placed second and fourth, respectively, in the 100h.

Full event results are available here.

