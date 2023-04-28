header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
85°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 28
1943 - August Rübel, owner of Rancho Camulos, is killed when the ambulance he's driving hits a German land mine in North Africa [story]
August Rubel
Cougars Start Strong at WSC Championships
| Friday, Apr 28, 2023
coc WSC championships

Story and photo by Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons Track & Field started the Western State Conference Prelims and Championship on a good note, claiming an individual conference title in the long jump and seeing two athletes claim spots at next month’s California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Championships.

The meet held April 21 included preliminary heats for the majority of events but also crowned champions in shot put, hammer throw, long jump, high jump and 10K events, on both the men’s and women’s sides.

In all, the Cougars saw a combined 18 student-athletes achieve new season-best times and marks, with nine coming from the women’s side and 12 on the men’s team.

COC sophomore Layne Buck was the big winner of the day with his leap of 7.11m / 23′ 4″ in the long jump to claim the WSC Championship in the event. Buck, who also won a conference title in the same event as a freshman, posted the third best long jump mark in program history.

Milca Osorio also found success in her events, with the sophomore placing fifth in the 10,000m at a time of 43:05.20. That performance was good enough for Osorio to qualify to run at the SoCal Championships on May 5.

Osorio also placed eighth in the 1500m (5:10.73) and will advance to run in the finals of the same event at the WSC Championships,

Other top performances for the Cougars included Jeremiah Cox who finished third in the 100m (11.66), Sam Regez in the 800m (1:57.20) at third place, and Buck who also placed fourth in the 400m (49.19). Samantha Rodriguez finished second (1:08.02) and Trinity Winslow (1:10.87) placed second and fourth, respectively, in the 100h.

Full event results are available here.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting the College of the Canyons Athletic department and following on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Cougars Start Strong at WSC Championships

Cougars Start Strong at WSC Championships
Friday, Apr 28, 2023
College of the Canyons Track & Field started the Western State Conference Prelims and Championship on a good note, claiming an individual conference title in the long jump and seeing two athletes claim spots at next month's CCCAA Southern California Championships.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Baseball Bests San Diego 7-4

CSUN Baseball Bests San Diego 7-4
Thursday, Apr 27, 2023
California State University, Northridge's baseball team scored five times over the final two frames en route to a 7-4 victory over San Diego on Tuesday night at Fowler Park.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Bring Home GSAC Championship

Mustangs Bring Home GSAC Championship
Thursday, Apr 27, 2023
For the second year in a row, The Master's University men's golf team has won the Golden State Athletic Conference Championship after carding an 8-under 280 in the final round at the par 72 Briarwood Country Club in Sun City West, Ariz. to finish at 10-under 854 (282, 292, 280).
FULL STORY...

COC Girls Summer Soccer Camp Dates Announced

COC Girls Summer Soccer Camp Dates Announced
Thursday, Apr 27, 2023
The College of the Canyons women's soccer program will host its 2023 Girls Summer Soccer Camp from June 19-22 with registration open to girls in kindergarten through eighth grade.
FULL STORY...

UCLA Scores 5 With 2 Outs to Defeat CSUN

UCLA Scores 5 With 2 Outs to Defeat CSUN
Wednesday, Apr 26, 2023
UCLA scored five runs with two outs as the No. 2 Bruins defeated CSUN 7-2 in softball action Tuesday afternoon at Matador Diamond.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
COC Holds Ribbon Cutting for Canyon Country SSLRC Building
College of the Canyons held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Student Services and Learning Resources Center, a new four-story building at the center of the Canyon Country campus on Tuesday, April 25.
COC Holds Ribbon Cutting for Canyon Country SSLRC Building
May 17: Celebrate Dia De Los Ninos
Ballet Folklorico, crafts, music, games and of course, books! The Santa Clarita Public Library invites the entire community to this year’s Día de los Niños/Día de los Libros event at the Canyon Country Community Center on Saturday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
May 17: Celebrate Dia De Los Ninos
CHP Welcomes Nine New Canine Teams
The California Highway Patrol today announced the graduation and deployment of nine new canine teams. After months of intensive training, the teams were certified during a ceremony at the Canine Training Facility on the CHP Academy grounds.
CHP Welcomes Nine New Canine Teams
CARB Approves Mandated Transition to Advanced Clean Fleets
The California Air Resources Board has approved a first-of-its-kind rule that requires a phased-in transition toward zero-emission medium-and-heavy duty vehicles.
CARB Approves Mandated Transition to Advanced Clean Fleets
County to Launch Shop Local Campaign
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity will launch the Shop Local LA County initiative 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, kick-starting a regional campaign to encourage Los Angeles County residents to support small businesses and entrepreneurs by shopping locally.
County to Launch Shop Local Campaign
Cougars Start Strong at WSC Championships
College of the Canyons Track & Field started the Western State Conference Prelims and Championship on a good note, claiming an individual conference title in the long jump and seeing two athletes claim spots at next month's CCCAA Southern California Championships.
Cougars Start Strong at WSC Championships
Sept. 23: Studio 7 Foundation Hosts Second Annual ‘Funday’
Studio 7 Foundation is scheduled to host its second annual “Funday” charity event on Sept. 23, featuring barrel races and pole bending hosted by the Acton Rangers in efforts to raise money for leukemia awareness.
Sept. 23: Studio 7 Foundation Hosts Second Annual ‘Funday’
May 1: City Council Holds Special Meeting on Districts
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, may 1 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
May 1: City Council Holds Special Meeting on Districts
Today in SCV History (April 28)
1943 - August Rübel, owner of Rancho Camulos, is killed when the ambulance he's driving hits a German land mine in North Africa [story]
August Rubel
CSUN Baseball Bests San Diego 7-4
California State University, Northridge's baseball team scored five times over the final two frames en route to a 7-4 victory over San Diego on Tuesday night at Fowler Park.
CSUN Baseball Bests San Diego 7-4
Mustangs Bring Home GSAC Championship
For the second year in a row, The Master's University men's golf team has won the Golden State Athletic Conference Championship after carding an 8-under 280 in the final round at the par 72 Briarwood Country Club in Sun City West, Ariz. to finish at 10-under 854 (282, 292, 280).
Mustangs Bring Home GSAC Championship
Funeral Services Announced for Nancy Stevens
Funeral services have been scheduled for longtime Santa Clarita Valley dental assistant Nancy Lenore Stevens (nee Crosslin), who passed away surrounded by her family members on Easter.
Funeral Services Announced for Nancy Stevens
Tickets Still Available for Tejon Outlet’s Mother’s Day Brunch
It's time to shower mom with love and brunch!
Tickets Still Available for Tejon Outlet’s Mother’s Day Brunch
CSUN’s Multimedia Performance ‘Home’ to Highlight Climate Change
With efforts to start conversation on climate change, students at California State University, Northridge will showcase a new multimedia performance that explores the anxiety related to this environmental crisis. 
CSUN’s Multimedia Performance ‘Home’ to Highlight Climate Change
COC Girls Summer Soccer Camp Dates Announced
The College of the Canyons women's soccer program will host its 2023 Girls Summer Soccer Camp from June 19-22 with registration open to girls in kindergarten through eighth grade.
COC Girls Summer Soccer Camp Dates Announced
Detectives Need Help Identifying Theft Suspect
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff detectives need the public's help in identifying a suspect who has committed several thefts from Home Depot stores in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Detectives Need Help Identifying Theft Suspect
Message from CIF-SS Commissioner | It Is Time
When we began the Competitive Equity Playoff system a few years ago, we were very clear that it would evolve over time in the effort to improve it and make it the very best it could possibly be.
Message from CIF-SS Commissioner | It Is Time
Burrtec to Begin Servicing Santa Clarita July 1
Burrtec Waste Industries is pleased to announce that it will start servicing the city of Santa Clarita as the new residential waste hauler beginning July 1, 2023.
Burrtec to Begin Servicing Santa Clarita July 1
Santa Clarita Dodger Day Tickets On Sale Now
“It’s Time for Dodger Baseball!” America’s favorite pastime is in full swing and so is Santa Clarita Dodger Day!
Santa Clarita Dodger Day Tickets On Sale Now
Thurmond Named Educator of the Year by LMU
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will be honored Sunday, April 30, with the Educator of the Year Award by Loyola Marymount University School of Education.
Thurmond Named Educator of the Year by LMU
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Pink Eye Possible Symptom of New Strain
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 71 new cases and three new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Pink Eye Possible Symptom of New Strain
Public Health Issues Ocean Water Warning for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters.
Public Health Issues Ocean Water Warning for L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (April 27)
1971 - Tejon Ranch Co. allows Fire Dept. to torch the historic Hotel Lebec [story]
Lebec Hotel fire
UCLA Scores 5 With 2 Outs to Defeat CSUN
UCLA scored five runs with two outs as the No. 2 Bruins defeated CSUN 7-2 in softball action Tuesday afternoon at Matador Diamond.
UCLA Scores 5 With 2 Outs to Defeat CSUN
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: