February 24
1993 - Jury awards Newhall Land $2.3 million for "Valencia" trademark infringement by Palmer apartments at Valle del Oro, Newhall [story]
Palmer Guilty
Cougars' Streak at Three After Taking Road Doubleheader
Monday, Feb 24, 2025

College of the Canyons softball moved its current win streak to three games after taking two from host Riverside City College during a Friday, Feb. 21 non-conference doubleheader.

Canyons (8-3) has now posted sweeps in three of its four doubleheaders to begin the season. The Cougars have also won five contests in a run-shortened five inning format. The pair of victories moved COC’s road mark to 4-2 on the year.

In the opener, Canyons jumped out to an early 2-0 advantage on a Grace Dias two-run single, then proceeded to score at least a run in each of the next four innings.

COC starter Nichole Muro (4-2) went the full five innings, allowing just the one run on three hits. She fanned five batters and walked one. At the plate, Muro clubbed a pair of home runs with a solo shot in the second and a two-run bomb in the fourth.

In between Muro’s exploits, Dias added another RBI single and Canyons was off and running at 6-0 through four innings.

In the fifth, Avery AlvarezPaige Pikor and Skylar Vanole all drove in runs.

Conversely, Riverside didn’t get on the board until plating a last gasp run in the fifth. RCC starter Jessica Gaitan (1-5) took the loss after allowing six runs across the first four innings.

The Tigers kept things closer in the second affair but were still bested by Canyons in a 7-5 final score.

This time it was the Cougars building an early lead and then holding on against a late charging Riverside lineup.

Akane Gonzalez (4-1) got the call to the circle for Canyons and eventually earned the win. She tossed five innings and surrendered three runs, one earned, with a walk. Gabby Wensley later came on for two innings of relief allowing a pair of runs, one earned, with two walks and two strikeouts.

Skylar Vanole‘s RBI double and Brooke Petretti‘s run-scoring sac-fly combined to give the Cougars a 2-0 lead in the first.

In the second COC manufactured an unearned run and then saw Petretti bring home another on an RBI base hit in the third to give the Cougars a 4-1 cushion.

Jeniece Jimenez, who scored three runs in the opener, brought in two more with a big base hit in the fifth. Later, Pikor’s single brought in Jimenez to end the outburst at 7-1.

Riverside answered right back with a pair of runs in the fifth and made it a 7-4 ballgame after an unearned run in the sixth. The Tigers added one more in the seventh but ended the inning with two runners stranded at 7-5.

 

Top Performers Game 1, W (10-1)

Avery Alvarez, 1-for-3, RBI

Grace Dias, 2-for-3, 3 RBI

Jeniece Jimenez, 0-for-1, 2 BB, 3 R, 2 SB

Nichole Muro, W (4-2), 5 IP, 3 H, ER, BB, 5 K / 2-for-3, BB, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 3 R

Skylar Vanole, 2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI

 

Top Performers Game 2, W (7-5)

Akane Gonzalez, W (41), 5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, ER, BB

Yahali Gonzalez, 1-for-2, 2 BB, 2 R

Jeniece Jimenez, 2-for-4, 2B, R, 2 RBI, SB

Paige Pikor, 1-for-3, RBI, SB

Skylar Vanole, 3-for-4, 2 2B, 3 R, 3 RBI, 2 SB

 

Upcoming Schedule

Canyons will look to continue its doubleheader trend with a trip to Cuesta College on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Game times are set for 1 and 3 p.m.

The Cougars return home Friday, Feb. 28, with Santa Ana College coming to town for another non-conference doubleheader. Those contests are scheduled for noon and 2 p.m. and will be broadcast to fans free of charge on the Cougar Sports Network.

 

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. 
Schiavo Announces 2025 Bills Focused on Housing
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo introduced a legislative package for the 2025 session, with 18 new bills tackling critical issues facing families in her district.
Schiavo Announces 2025 Bills Focused on Housing
SCOPE Appeals Spring Canyon Project Changes Over Wildfire Concerns
The Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment, SCOPE, has filed an appeal with the Executive Office of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors over wildfire concerns with the 492-unit Spring Canyon development located past Mammoth Lane in Canyon Country.
SCOPE Appeals Spring Canyon Project Changes Over Wildfire Concerns
Barger Calls For Help to Identify Fraudulent Tow Companies
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger is calling on Eaton Fire survivors to come forward if they were targeted by fraudulent tow companies during and immediately after the wildfire.
Barger Calls For Help to Identify Fraudulent Tow Companies
Valencia Resident Arrested for Looting Home in Palisades Fire Area
The California Highway Patrol has issued a press release on the Friday, Feb. 21 arrest of Karen Mastey, of Valencia, who is accused of looting valuables from a home destroyed in the Palisades Fire.
Valencia Resident Arrested for Looting Home in Palisades Fire Area
March 15: COC International Animation Festival Returns
College of the Canyons will host its third annual International Animation Festival on Saturday, March 15, to showcase the work of student animators at the high school and college level.
March 15: COC International Animation Festival Returns
Southern California State Parks Expect Limited Wildflower Bloom
California State Parks has announced that this year’s wildflower bloom in Southern California state parks is expected to be limited due to below-average winter rainfall.
Southern California State Parks Expect Limited Wildflower Bloom
Two More Wins for TMU on the Beach
The Master's University beach volleyball team picked up a pair of convincing wins Friday, Feb. 21 over No. 8 Southern Oregon and NCAA DII Cal State LA at the TMU Beach Volleyball Courts in Santa Clarita.
Two More Wins for TMU on the Beach
The Master’s Win GSAC Regular Season Championship
Behind a career night from two-time reigning GSAC Player of the Year Kaleb Lowery, The Master's University men's basketball team claimed the title for the conference regular season with a 75-66 win over Hope International Thursday night, Feb. 20 in The MacArthur Center.
The Master’s Win GSAC Regular Season Championship
Lady Mustangs Fall to Royals on Senior Night
On the night The Master's University women's basketball team honored their five graduating players, the team suffered its lowest offensive output of the season in a 60-48 loss to the Hope International Royals Thursday, Feb. 20 in The MacArthur Center. The game ended the regular season.
Lady Mustangs Fall to Royals on Senior Night
Cougars’ Streak at Three After Taking Road Doubleheader
College of the Canyons softball moved its current win streak to three games after taking two from host Riverside City College during a Friday, Feb. 21 non-conference doubleheader.
Cougars’ Streak at Three After Taking Road Doubleheader
Department Tells Gold Star Families: We’ll Find Loved Ones, Bring Them Home
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency held the largest-ever family member update in its history on Saturday, Feb. 22 in Sacramento.
Department Tells Gold Star Families: We’ll Find Loved Ones, Bring Them Home
Cougs Conclude Season 74-72 at Bakersfield College
College of the Canyons concluded its season with a 74-72 conference win at Bakersfield College on Friday, Feb. 21, completing the season sweep over the Renegades and exiting the 2024-25 campaign in a victorious manner. 
Cougs Conclude Season 74-72 at Bakersfield College
Canyons Posts 10-1 Win Over Orange Coast College
College of the Canyons had to wait nearly a week for its rematch vs. Orange Coast College but eventually made the most of its opportunity with a 10-1 trouncing of the Pirates at Mike Gillespie Field on Friday, Feb. 21.
Canyons Posts 10-1 Win Over Orange Coast College
March 19: Chamber Hosts After Hours Mixer at Mercedes-Benz of Valencia
Connect with local business owners and industry leaders at 2025's third Business After Hours Mixer.
March 19: Chamber Hosts After Hours Mixer at Mercedes-Benz of Valencia
Ken Striplin | Step Into Nature
Did you know that Santa Clarita ranks among the Top 50 cities in the United States on the 2024 ParkScore Index? This recognition highlights our city’s commitment to providing exceptional parks and outdoor spaces for everyone in our community.
Ken Striplin | Step Into Nature
Feb. 24-March 2: Six Productions Filming in the SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of six productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 24 to Sunday, March 2.
Feb. 24-March 2: Six Productions Filming in the SCV
Today in SCV History (Feb. 24)
1993 - Jury awards Newhall Land $2.3 million for "Valencia" trademark infringement by Palmer apartments at Valle del Oro, Newhall [story]
Palmer Guilty
Today in SCV History (Feb. 23)
1998 - Worst day of record-setting 1997-98 El Nino storm season [story]
El Nino
Today in SCV History (Feb. 22)
1983 - Armed robber taken out at Alpha Beta supermarket on Lyons [story]
Alpha Beta market
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Rebuilding homes and communities lost to the recent Los Angeles County wildfires is a monumental challenge, one that requires collaboration, expertise and innovative solutions.
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Marsha McLean | Celebrate Community, Culture Through ‘One Story One City’
As a passionate advocate for community engagement and the power of storytelling, I am pleased to share this year’s "One Story One City" program with you. For those who may not know, "One Story One City" is a month-long celebration that revolves around a carefully chosen book.
Marsha McLean | Celebrate Community, Culture Through ‘One Story One City’
July 2: SCV Chamber Announces 16th Annual State of the County
Join The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the 16th Annual State of the County, featuring Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger. This exclusive event will provide key updates on critical issues impacting the Santa Clarita Valley and offer valuable insights into our community’s future.
July 2: SCV Chamber Announces 16th Annual State of the County
Canadian Trade Mission Visits Santa Clarita Valley
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation recently hosted the 2025 Canadian Energy Storage Roadshow, bringing together industry leaders, innovators and policymakers to discuss the future of energy solutions.
Canadian Trade Mission Visits Santa Clarita Valley
Feb. 25: City Council to Review Agreements, Sand Canyon Trail
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in a special, closed session and open session on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at City Hall to consider a number of issues including litigation, agreements and the Sand Canyon Trail.
Feb. 25: City Council to Review Agreements, Sand Canyon Trail
