Cougars Suffer 2-1 Extra Innings Loss to Cypress

College of the Canyons battled visiting Cypress College for 10 innings at Whitten Field on Tuesday, Feb. 18 before the Chargers pushed one across to escape with a 2-1 non-conference victory.

Canyons (5-3) entered the contest having scored at least six runs in its last six outings but could manage just a lone first-inning run against the Chargers (5-1).

Yahali Gonzalez drew a walk to lead off the inning. Three batters later Jeniece Jimenez brought the runner in to score with an RBI triple at 1-0.

Cypress didn’t get on the board until the seventh inning as COC starter Akane Gonzalez limited the Chargers’ lineup for the better part of 10 innings. Gonzalez (3-1) allowed eight hits with three walks, and struck out three, but was dealt the hard luck loss.

In the top of the seventh Cypress plated the tying run with an RBI triple of its own from Makayla Motis.

The two sides were scoreless across two extra frames before Cypress struck again with a 10th inning bunt single, scoring what proved to be the winning run.

Haley Tucker (4-0) pitched the whole way for Cypress to get the win allowing the one run on six hits, with six strikeouts.

Top Performers

Akane Gonzalez, L (3-1), 10 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

Yahali Gonzalez, two-for-four, BB, R, SB

Jeniece Jimenez, one-for-four, three B, RBI

Paige Pikor, one-for-two

Mia Reese, two-for-four, two SB

Upcoming Schedule

Canyons is scheduled to travel to San Bernardino Valley College in the first of five road contests at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.

The Cougars will play a non-conference doubleheader at Riverside City College on Feb. 22., with those games scheduled for noon and 2 p.m.

Stay up to date on all this season’s action by visiting COCAthletics.com and on social media at @COCathletics on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...