Cougars Take Down Cuesta College 83-71

College of the Canyons picked up an important road win in its final non-conference contest, taking down host Cuesta College 83-71 while seeing four Cougars finish in double digits.

Leading the way for Canyons (7-7) was freshman Joshua Barnett with 22 points, offering five assists with a total of seven rebounds.

COC sophomore Jonah El-Farra was not far behind that mark with 20 points on the night. El-Farra also held the court’s highest number of rebounds at 16 and recorded two assists.

Sophomore guard Jacob Gonzalez finished with 17 points, his highest total of the season, and shot 66 percent from the field. Gonzalez also recorded three rebounds, two assists and just as many steals.

Freshman Logan Ghoumari finished the night with 12 points, four defensive rebounds, five assists and a steal, also shooting 66 percent from the field.

The Cougars open Western State Conference (WSC), South Division play on the road at L.A. Valley at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10.

COC returns to Lee Smelser Court at the Cougar Cage on Saturday, Jan. 13 to host Bakersfield College. Tip-off for that contest is scheduled for 3 p.m.

