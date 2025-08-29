Cougars Take Home Opener 3-1 Over Irvine Valley

The College of the Canyons women’s volleyball team rallied after an opening-set loss to down visiting Irvine Valley College by a 3-1 final score at the Cougar Cage on Wednesday, Aug. 27. Set scores were 17-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-23.

The non-conference victory came during the Cougars’ home opener and followed a two-match split at last Friday’s (Aug. 22) Pasadena City College Tri-Tourney.

Canyons (2-1) hit .309 for the match following a slow start which saw the Lasers (0-2) convincingly take the opening set. The Cougars quickly settled, however, and were able to re-take control over the next two frames. IVC then opened an early advantage in the fourth set before COC rallied to hold on in front of an excited opening-night crowd.

COC freshman and former Hart High School standout Martina Neveleff led the squad with nine kills to hit .500 for the evening. Neveleff also showed her presence at the net with a pair of blocks.

Sophomore Savannah Anaya was next with eight kills, while local products Sofia Miranda (Hart) and Katelyn Nelson (Saugus High School) both tallied seven kills in the match.

Miranda’s night also included a pair of aces, 11 digs, a solo block and a block assist. Nelson has enjoyed a strong start to her season also adding a pair of aces and chipped in at the net with two block assists of her own.

Addison DeGard‘s 12 digs were a match high, with the Valencia High School alum also leading Canyons with four aces.

Hart graduate Jazmine Muñoz made contributions in the form of 12 assists, seven digs, two aces and a pair of kills, while Morgan Dumlao, another Hart product, led Canyons with 15 assists. COC freshman Megan Moreno, who previously starred at Golden Valley High School, was also a force with five kills, two blocks and a block assist.

Canyons returns to the road to face Cerritos College (2-0) at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 29.

The Cougars are back on their home floor Wednesday, Sept. 3, to host Long Beach City College. That game will be broadcast to fans free of charge on the award-winning Cougars Sports Network, with first serve scheduled for 6 p.m.

